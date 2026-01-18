Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP39) introduces the use of a mnemonic phrase — a series of easily memorable words — to serve as a backup for your 12‑24 word seed phrase in case of wallet failure.

Many wallets follow the BIP39 standard, but it's essential to understand that BIP39 alone may not fully protect your assets. The mnemonic phrase words are chosen from a fixed list of 2048 words current as of 08-04-2026, which can be accessed here or viewed below: