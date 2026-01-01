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Word #1275 10011111010

palm

/pɑːm/

Binary Representation

1
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
1
0

11-bit index: 10011111010 (decimal 1274)

Position

#1275 of 2048

Hex Index

0x4FA

4-Letter Prefix

palm

About "palm" in BIP39

"palm" is the #1275 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10011111010 (decimal index 1274), placing it at the 62% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "palm" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 4 characters, "palm" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1274), "palm" belongs to the "P" letter group, which contains 132 words. It is the #6 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "palm" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "P"

#1270 pact #1271 paddle #1272 page #1273 pair #1274 palace #1276 panda #1277 panel #1278 panic
View all words starting with "P"
Full BIP39 Wordlist