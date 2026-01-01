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Word #1274 10011111001

palace

/ˈpælɪs/

Binary Representation

1
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
1

11-bit index: 10011111001 (decimal 1273)

Position

#1274 of 2048

Hex Index

0x4F9

4-Letter Prefix

pala

Also in Other BIP39 Wordlists

The word "palace" appears in 1 other BIP39 language wordlist:

French

About "palace" in BIP39

"palace" is the #1274 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10011111001 (decimal index 1273), placing it at the 62% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "pala" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 6 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1273), "palace" belongs to the "P" letter group, which contains 132 words. It is the #5 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "palace" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "P"

#1270 pact #1271 paddle #1272 page #1273 pair #1275 palm #1276 panda #1277 panel #1278 panic
View all words starting with "P"
Full BIP39 Wordlist