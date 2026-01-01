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Private Key Generator
This tool is used to randomly generate public and private keys for various networks. The generation process can be done offline without an internet connection. The generator code has been open-sourced, and you can go and check it out and verify it.
Random Crypto Key Generator
Multi-Network Support
A Private Key Generator creates random and secure key pairs for various blockchain networks. It supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), Aptos, SUI, Conflux, Dogecoin (DOGE), EOS, COSMOS, IOST, Polkadot (DOT), Nervos, Binance Chain (BNB), Nostr, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Jungtum.
Cryptographic Key Pairs
The generator produces a private key and a corresponding public key. The private key grants access to your cryptocurrency holdings and must be kept secure. The public key generates wallet addresses and can be shared to receive funds. Randomness and uniqueness of these keys are critical to wallet security.
Offline Generation
Generate keys offline to eliminate the risk of interception or exposure to online threats. Store them in hardware wallets or other secure solutions. This offline capability is essential for those who prioritize the highest level of security for their cryptocurrency holdings.