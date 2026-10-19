Word #1770 11011101001
tag — BIP39 word #1770
"tag" is word #1770 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between tackle and tail.
In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value
11011101001,
decimal index 1769.
/tæg/ · noun: a small label attached to something with information about it
Russian: метка
Binary Representation
Seven 1-bits and four 0-bits; 330 of the 2048 indexes have exactly seven 1-bits.
One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):
Position
#1770 of 2048
Hex Index
0x6E9
4-Letter Prefix
tag
About "tag" in BIP39
Word #1770 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists
Czech usednout
French simple
Italian stonato
Japanese ほこう
Korean 캠퍼스
Portuguese serra
Spanish sufrir
Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery
One BIP39 word differs from "tag" by just a single letter — the most common source of typos when a seed phrase is entered by hand: