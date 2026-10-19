Word #1770 11011101001

tag — BIP39 word #1770

"tag" is word #1770 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between tackle and tail. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 11011101001, decimal index 1769.

/tæg/ · noun: a small label attached to something with information about it

Russian: метка

Binary Representation

Seven 1-bits and four 0-bits; 330 of the 2048 indexes have exactly seven 1-bits.

One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):

frogoutdoorwoodsnakesteelsummertennisswitchtanktalenttackle

Position

#1770 of 2048

Hex Index

0x6E9

4-Letter Prefix

tag

About "tag" in BIP39

  • It takes all three letters to identify "tag": "ta" also begins 12 other words, among them table, tackle, tail and talent. Three letters are enough for only 604 of the 2048 words.

Word #1770 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists

Czech usednout
French simple
Italian stonato
Japanese ほこう
Korean 캠퍼스
Portuguese serra
Spanish sufrir
Traditional Chinese
Simplified Chinese

Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery

One BIP39 word differs from "tag" by just a single letter — the most common source of typos when a seed phrase is entered by hand:

bag

More BIP39 Words Starting with "T"

#1768 table #1769 tackle #1771 tail #1772 talent #1773 talk #1774 tank #1887 type #1888 typical
View all words starting with "T"

Seed phrase, key and recovery guides

Full BIP39 Wordlist