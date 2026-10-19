Word #1770 11011101001

tag — BIP39 word #1770

"tag" is word #1770 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between tackle and tail. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 11011101001 , decimal index 1769.

/tæg/ · noun: a small label attached to something with information about it

Russian: метка