Why the last word is special

A BIP39 phrase is a random number followed by a checksum: the first ENT/32 bits of its SHA-256 hash, where ENT is the length of the random part. Every word stands for 11 bits, and the checksum lands at the end, inside the last word. So the first words can be anything from the list, but the last one has to fit them: most words fail, and wallets reject the phrase as invalid. The calculator tries all 2048 words and keeps the ones that pass, exactly as described in the BIP39 specification.

Phrase length Words you enter Free bits in the last word Checksum bits Valid last words 12 11 7 4 128 15 14 6 5 64 18 17 5 6 32 21 20 4 7 16 24 23 3 8 8

Try it with the public test phrase: after eleven times abandon the calculator shows 128 words, and the first of them is about, the word that ends the official BIP39 test vector.

The last word carries the checksum: 7 + 4 bits and 128 valid last words for 12 words, 3 + 8 bits and only 8 valid last words for 24 words (official all-zero test vectors).

Building a phrase from dice or coin flips

The calculator exists mostly for people who make their own randomness instead of trusting a device's generator. A sketch for a 12-word phrase (the full walkthrough, with how many rolls each length needs and a worked example, is in our guide to generating a seed phrase with dice):

Make 11 random numbers from 0 to 2047. Eleven coin flips per word give an 11-bit number; the word with that index (number plus one on a list numbered from 1) is the word. Dice work too, as long as the method gives every number the same chance. Enter the 11 words. The calculator lists the 128 words that complete a valid phrase, in list order. Pick one at random. Flip a coin seven more times and read the result as a binary number from 0 to 127: take the word at that position, counting the first word as position 0. In list order the candidates differ exactly in those seven free bits, so this keeps the full 128 bits of entropy. Restore the phrase in your wallet and check that it shows the addresses you expect before you send any funds.

For a 24-word phrase, enter 23 words and flip three more times to choose among 8 candidates. Keep the coin-flip notes as safe as the phrase itself, or destroy them.

Related tools

To test whether a finished phrase is valid, use the BIP39 checksum checker. If you do not need to make your own randomness, the BIP39 generator creates a complete phrase, and our guide explains why you should never make up the words yourself.