Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

All 18 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.

What a Change Address Is and Why Wallets Create One · October 15, 2026 A change address receives the leftover balance from a spent UTXO using an internal derivation path to preserve user privacy.

Satoshi's Coins and the Dormant-Wallet Timeline · March 11, 2026 Technical analysis of early Patoshi P2PK coinbase outputs, dormancy timelines, and their exposure to quantum cryptanalysis.

Sui Private Keys and Recovery · November 1, 2025

How Ledger Wallets Store Solana Private Keys Offline · October 30, 2025 Whenever you use a crypto wallet directly on an internet-connected device (such as any hot wallet), you are vulnerable to malware.

Public vs Private Keys: Litecoin · October 29, 2025 Public and Private Keys in Cryptocurrency Well, private and public keys are integral for public blockchains to operate.

Worldcoin and HEX Private Keys · October 28, 2025 Worldcoin, launched in 2023, uses a biometric system called World ID that verifies users through iris scans using a device called an Orb.

The Best Bitcoin Wallets in 2025 · October 27, 2025

Raw Hex Private Keys: 64 Characters and Valid Range · October 26, 2025 A technical reference on 64-character hex secp256k1 private keys, the curve order n, boundary constraints, and notation rules.

Managing Private Keys · October 25, 2025

Use BlueWallet with Keystone 3 Pro: Bitcoin Setup Guide · March 25, 2025 How to pair a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet with BlueWallet, choose a Bitcoin address type and sign transactions by QR code. Example WIF-format private keys follow.

Use SushiSwap with Keystone 3 Pro and MetaMask · March 25, 2025 How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to MetaMask, open SushiSwap and approve its access to your assets. Example hex-format Ethereum private keys follow.

How Bitcoin Works: Blocks, Proof-of-Work and Private Keys · March 24, 2025 How Bitcoin's chain of blocks, proof-of-work, capped supply and longest-chain consensus work, and how private keys and addresses fit in. Example WIF-format keys follow.

How Ethereum Works: Proof of Stake, Gas and Private Keys · March 24, 2025 An overview of Ethereum: proof-of-stake validators, gas and EIP-1559 fee burning, hex private keys and addresses, ERC token standards and layer-2 rollups. Example hex-format keys follow.

Bitcoin Private Keys: Range, WIF and Hex Formats · March 23, 2025 The valid range of Bitcoin private keys on secp256k1, how WIF and hex encode a 32-byte key, how a key becomes an address and how to store keys safely. Example WIF-format keys follow.

Ethereum Private Keys: Format, Range and Representation · March 23, 2025 The range of Ethereum private keys, their 64-character hex form, how Keccak-256 turns a key into an EIP-55 address, keystore JSON files and HD derivation paths. Example hex-format keys follow.

Bitcoin Private Keys in Trust Wallet: Export and Import · March 22, 2025 What a Bitcoin private key is, how Trust Wallet derives keys from one BIP39 phrase, how to export and import a WIF key and what to do if it is exposed. Example WIF-format keys follow.