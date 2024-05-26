Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

Every address you receive funds on comes from a private key, and on modern wallets every private key comes from a seed phrase. These guides show what each format looks like, from Base58 WIF strings and Bech32 addresses to EVM addresses and encrypted JSON keystores, and how to convert between them safely.

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