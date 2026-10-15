EVM Address Format Explained: Structure & Usage An EVM address is 0x plus 40 hex characters: the last 20 bytes of the Keccak-256 hash of a secp256k1 public key, with an EIP-55 checksum.

Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.