What a Change Address Is and Why Wallets Create One

A change address receives the leftover balance from a spent UTXO using an internal derivation path to preserve user privacy.

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Contents

  1. How the UTXO Model Generates Change
  2. The Internal Derivation Path in BIP44
  3. Why Wallets Avoid Reusing the Sending Address
  4. How Change Shows Up in a Wallet
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
Keywords:
change address · UTXO · BIP44 · derivation path · address reuse
Topic:
Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.