Security Notes

The golden rule Never type the seed phrase of a wallet that holds real funds into any website — including this one. A seed phrase is the master key to your money. If you need to recover or inspect a live wallet, do it in official wallet software on an offline device.

What our tools are for

The generator, converter and key generator are for learning, testing and creating new phrases you intend to secure properly. All computation happens locally in your browser using audited open-source cryptography (@scure, @noble); the site is fully static, has no backend, and sends nothing anywhere. For maximum caution, load the page, go offline, run the tool, then close the tab.

Safe seed phrase practices

Write your phrase on paper or stamp it in metal — never store it in screenshots, cloud notes, email or chat apps.

Never share it with anyone. No legitimate support service will ever ask for it.

Use the full 24-word length (256 bits of entropy) for long-term storage, and consider an additional BIP39 passphrase.

Verify a new backup by restoring it in a wallet before sending real funds.

Beware of phishing sites: check the domain, and read our guide on protecting a wallet from phishing.

About the PDF archives

The documents in our seed phrase PDF archive and private key PDF archive contain randomly generated examples for education and format reference. They were produced by public generation and must never be used to store funds — treat any published key or phrase as compromised by definition.

Not financial advice

Content on bip39-phrase.com is educational information about cryptography standards and wallet technology. It is not investment, legal or financial advice. Questions? See about us or write to [email protected].