About BIP39 Phrase

bip39-phrase.com is a reference site for the BIP39 standard — the 2048-word mnemonic wordlist behind the seed phrases used by most cryptocurrency wallets. We publish the complete wordlist in English and 9 other official languages, a page for every individual word, and free tools: a seed phrase generator, a seed-to-key converter and a private key generator.

How the tools work

Every tool on this site runs entirely in your browser. Key generation and derivation use the audited open-source libraries @scure/bip39 , @scure/bip32 and @noble/secp256k1 . Nothing you type or generate is ever sent to our server — the site is fully static and has no backend at all. You can verify this yourself: load a tool page, disconnect from the internet, and it keeps working.

Where the data comes from

All wordlists are taken verbatim from the official Bitcoin BIPs repository. Derived data on word pages (index numbers, binary encodings, prefixes, cross-language overlaps) is computed directly from those lists at build time.

Important disclaimer

This site is educational. Nothing here is financial advice, and our tools are not a wallet. Please read the security notes before using any seed phrase or private key tool.

Contact

Email: [email protected] · Telegram: @BIP39_CHAT · X: @bip39phrase