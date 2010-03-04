IPv6 WHOIS Lookup

IPv6 is the current version of the Internet Protocol, designed to replace IPv4 as the address space of the original internet ran out. An IPv6 address is 128 bits long, written as eight groups of four hexadecimal digits separated by colons. That length gives IPv6 roughly 340 undecillion addresses — 3.4×1038, against the 4.3 billion that 32-bit IPv4 can offer.

Because full addresses are long, two shortening rules exist: leading zeros inside a group can be dropped, and the single longest run of all-zero groups can be replaced with a double colon. The documentation address 2001:0db8:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0001 therefore compresses to 2001:db8::1 . Both spellings name exactly the same address, which is why this tool always shows you both — logs, firewall rules and allowlists frequently disagree about which form they use.

The first half of a typical address (up to 64 bits) identifies the network and is what registries allocate and BGP routes; the second half identifies the individual interface and is often generated automatically by the device itself. That structure is why a WHOIS lookup describes the network an address belongs to rather than the specific machine using it.