Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Hardware Wallets Compared: Ledger, Trezor, Keystone and More Ledger, Trezor, Keystone, COLDCARD, BitBox, Jade, Passport and Tangem compared: key chips, open firmware, screens, backups and coins, from makers' own specs.

How to View Your Seed Phrase in MetaMask, Trust and More Where MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus, Electrum and BlueWallet show your recovery phrase, and why Ledger and Trezor never do.

What Is a Hot Wallet? How It Works, Types and Examples A hot wallet keeps its private keys on an internet-connected phone, computer or browser so it can sign at once. How it works, main types, examples and risks.

How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

How Does Multisig Work for Bitcoin? 2-of-3 Explained A Bitcoin multisig wallet needs M of N keys to sign, such as any 2 of 3. How the script works, which setup to pick, what to back up and what it costs.

Crypto Exchange vs Wallet: What's the Difference? An exchange is a marketplace that usually holds your coins for you; a wallet holds the keys that control them. Control, security, fees and how to withdraw.

Electrum Bitcoin Wallet: How to Set Up, Back Up and Use It Electrum is a lightweight, non-custodial Bitcoin wallet first released in 2011. How to install it safely, back up its seed, pair a hardware wallet and send BTC.

Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys? Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.