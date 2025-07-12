Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

A wallet does not hold coins: it holds the keys that control them. Whether those keys sit on a hardware device, in a desktop app, with an exchange or split across a multisig setup decides who can move your funds and what happens when something breaks. These comparisons help you choose and set up the right one.

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