Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig
A wallet does not hold coins: it holds the keys that control them. Whether those keys sit on a hardware device, in a desktop app, with an exchange or split across a multisig setup decides who can move your funds and what happens when something breaks. These comparisons help you choose and set up the right one.
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- Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose
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- Crypto Exchange vs Wallet: What's the Difference?
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PDF documents on this topic
All 28 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.
- Watch-Only Wallets: Tracking Funds Without Private Keys · October 18, 2026
A technical explanation of how watch-only wallets derive addresses, prepare PSBTs using extended public keys, and manage privacy risks.
- Air-Gapped Signing with PSBT and QR Codes · June 2, 2026
Learn how PSBTs decouple transaction construction from signing via QR codes and SD cards, and how to verify change addresses and fees offline.
- Inscription-Aware Wallets and UTXO Protection · May 26, 2026
Learn how inscription-aware wallets and UTXO freezing prevent standard Bitcoin coin selection algorithms from spending Ordinals as fees.
- Collaborative Custody: The Service Key Model · May 7, 2026
Understand how collaborative multisig balances self-custody with an institutional key, including recovery paths if the company goes offline.
- Mining Pool Payouts to a Self-Custody Wallet · May 2, 2026
Configure mining pool rewards directly to a verified self-custody wallet, handle UTXO consolidation, and understand payout maturity rules.
- Hardware Wallet Attestation: How Apps Detect Fakes · April 22, 2026
Learn how companion apps use cryptographic attestation to detect counterfeit hardware wallets, and review the essential supply-chain checklist.
- Ledger Wallet and Ledger signer · March 2, 2026
- Guide to Choosing the Right Web3 Wallet · February 24, 2026
Custodial wallets (like those on centralized exchanges) require you to entrust your private keys to third parties.
- Secure Element vs General-Purpose Chip in Wallets · February 16, 2026
Compare Secure Elements and microcontrollers in hardware wallets: physical attack resistance, open-source firmware trade-offs, and dual-chip designs.
- What Is Axie Infinity · January 24, 2026
Gaming is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. The industry is expected to reach a massive $314.40 billion by 2025, up by nearly 10% from where…
- Features of Ledger Wallet · January 18, 2026
- Unboxing Your Ledger Flex · January 14, 2026
Your Ledger Flex, in combination with the Ledger Wallet app, transforms your experience by putting you in control of your digital life.
- Wallet Confirmation Message · December 26, 2025
Cryptocurrency is an innovative, fast-paced, and often complex space, where the UX can often be hard to understand.
- Leather (Hiro) Wallet · December 10, 2025
Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency not just because it is the first, but because it is the perfect store of value.
- Seedless Wallets · December 2, 2025
- How to Track Solana Wallets · November 18, 2025
A Solana wallet is a digital tool designed for the Solana blockchain, allowing you to store and manage your private keys, send and receive assets, and access…
- Ledger Devices: Which Is Best For Me? · November 5, 2025
Ledger's journey began in 2014, with a vision to create a security-focused solution for managing private keys.
- From Hardware Wallet to signer · November 4, 2025
The world of digital assets has transformed dramatically since Ledger launched in 2014.
- How To Create an Ethereum Wallet · October 29, 2025
Creating an Ethereum wallet is a straightforward yet crucial step for anyone engaging with the Ethereum blockchain.
- What Is a Burner Wallet? · October 28, 2025
A burner wallet is a single-use crypto account.
- How To Get a Crypto Wallet · October 27, 2025
- Why Hot and Cold Wallets Must Never Share a Seed · October 24, 2025
Sharing a BIP39 seed across hot and cold wallets destroys physical isolation. Learn why separate seeds and watch-only setups are required.
- Secure Boot: How Hardware Wallets Check Firmware · October 3, 2025
Secure boot uses cryptographic signature verification at startup to prevent malicious firmware from extracting your BIP39 seed phrase.
- Connect Keystone 3 Pro to VESPR Wallet: Send Cardano · March 29, 2025
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the VESPR mobile wallet and sign a Cardano transaction by QR code. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
- Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Fewcha Wallet: Aptos and Sui · March 28, 2025
How to set up the Fewcha browser extension, import a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet into it, send Aptos and switch the network to Sui. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
- Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Petra Wallet: Import by QR Code · March 27, 2025
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the Petra browser extension: set up a Petra wallet, then import the Keystone account by scanning a QR code. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
- Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Solflare: Send SOL Step by Step · March 26, 2025
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the Solflare browser extension and send SOL, signing the transaction by QR code. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
- Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Helium Wallet: Step-by-Step · March 25, 2025
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the Helium Wallet mobile app, then send and swap tokens with QR-code signing. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.