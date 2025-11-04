From Hardware Wallet to signer
The world of digital assets has transformed dramatically since Ledger launched in 2014.
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Contents
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- What Is a Hardware Wallet and How Does It Work? (Ledger, Trezor)
A hardware wallet keeps your private keys on a small device and signs each transaction after you confirm it on its screen. How it works and what it can't stop.
- Hardware Wallets Compared: Ledger, Trezor, Keystone and More
Ledger, Trezor, Keystone, COLDCARD, BitBox, Jade, Passport and Tangem compared: key chips, open firmware, screens, backups and coins, from makers' own specs.
- How Bitcoin Mining Works: Proof of Work and Hardware
Bitcoin mining adds blocks by hashing headers until one beats the network target, for 3.125 BTC plus fees. Difficulty, rewards, hardware and pools explained.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.