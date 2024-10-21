Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.

Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.

12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.

Electrum Seed vs BIP39: Why Other Wallets Reject It An Electrum seed is not BIP39: it uses a version prefix instead of the BIP39 checksum and its own salt, so BIP39 wallets reject it or open an empty wallet.

Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

How to Memorize a Seed Phrase: Color, Story and Palace Methods To memorize a seed phrase, turn each word into an image, link the images in a story or memory palace, add color cues and recall them on a spaced schedule.

Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.

How to Encrypt a Seed Phrase: AES, XOR and Steganography You can encrypt a seed phrase with AES, split it with Seed XOR or hide it with steganography, but each method adds a key or password you must back up too.

Why You Should Never Create Your Own Seed Phrase Words you pick are far easier to guess than random ones; brain wallets made from invented phrases were usually drained within a day. Use a generator or dice.

Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.

Is a Seed Phrase Case Sensitive? BIP39 Words vs Passphrase No: BIP39 words are all lowercase and most wallets ignore capitals in them, but the passphrase is case-sensitive, so one wrong capital opens another wallet.

Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.