Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

A seed phrase is the master backup of a wallet: 12 to 24 words from the BIP39 list that encode the randomness every key is derived from. These guides cover how a phrase is generated and checked, why a self-made phrase is unsafe, and how to store, memorize or encrypt one without creating a new weak point.

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All 11 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.