Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them
A seed phrase is the master backup of a wallet: 12 to 24 words from the BIP39 list that encode the randomness every key is derived from. These guides cover how a phrase is generated and checked, why a self-made phrase is unsafe, and how to store, memorize or encrypt one without creating a new weak point.
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- How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step
Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
- Electrum Seed vs BIP39: Why Other Wallets Reject It
An Electrum seed is not BIP39: it uses a version prefix instead of the BIP39 checksum and its own salt, so BIP39 wallets reject it or open an empty wallet.
- Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests
A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.
- How to Memorize a Seed Phrase: Color, Story and Palace Methods
To memorize a seed phrase, turn each word into an image, link the images in a story or memory palace, add color cues and recall them on a spaced schedule.
- Can You Guess a Seed Phrase? Probability and Real Risks
No: a random 12-word BIP39 phrase is one of 2¹²⁸ possibilities and a 24-word one of 2²⁵⁶; real losses come from weak generators, self-chosen words and scams.
- How to Encrypt a Seed Phrase: AES, XOR and Steganography
You can encrypt a seed phrase with AES, split it with Seed XOR or hide it with steganography, but each method adds a key or password you must back up too.
- Why You Should Never Create Your Own Seed Phrase
Words you pick are far easier to guess than random ones; brain wallets made from invented phrases were usually drained within a day. Use a generator or dice.
- Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases
Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.
- Is a Seed Phrase Case Sensitive? BIP39 Words vs Passphrase
No: BIP39 words are all lowercase and most wallets ignore capitals in them, but the passphrase is case-sensitive, so one wrong capital opens another wallet.
- Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys
A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.
- TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases
A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.
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PDF documents on this topic
All 11 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.
- Don't Keep the Backup in the Hardware Wallet Box · October 17, 2026
Storing your recovery seed inside the original hardware wallet box creates a single point of failure that compromises theft and disaster resilience.
- Off-Site Seed Backup Options Beyond Your Home · June 15, 2026
Compare off-site backup locations, physical security risks, and split-custody schemes to protect BIP39 recovery seeds against residential disasters.
- What Is the Entropy in Crypto? · October 25, 2025
Your Secret recovery phrase (seed phrase) is a set of human-readable words that represent a large randomly generated number called the entropy.
- How 12 Random Words Became Your Bank Vault · October 18, 2025
- Twelve Words to Rule Your World: The Seed Phrase as Digital Sovereignty · June 17, 2025
A philosophical and technical reflection on the BIP-39 seed phrase and its role in digital self-sovereignty.
- Understanding Seed Phrases · June 9, 2025
A seed phrase is a series of words generated by your cryptocurrency wallet that gives you access to the crypto associated with it.
- Mnemonic Archive Eng 31 march 2025 basic · March 31, 2025
- Seed Phrase List - 03.30.2025 · March 30, 2025
- Monero Seed Phrase List - 2025-03-19 · March 19, 2025
- Why the BIP39 Wordlist Has Exactly 2,048 Words · February 19, 2025
BIP39 uses a 2,048-word dictionary so each word encodes exactly 11 bits of entropy, balancing phrase length with human usability and error prevention.
- Leaving Off the Last BIP39 Word: A False Trick · January 8, 2025
Omitting the final BIP39 word adds virtually no security against attackers due to checksum constraints, while risking permanent fund loss.