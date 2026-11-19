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Lost Your Seed Backup but the Wallet Still Works?

Treat a signing wallet with a lost backup as temporary access: check official recovery options, verify a new backup, and migrate assets before access fails.

PDF document · Published November 19, 2026

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Contents Act before the wallet stops working Why memory is not a reliable backup Apps and hardware wallets handle phrases differently Move funds to a new seed FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed phrase backup · lost recovery phrase · hardware wallet · software wallet · wallet migration Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.

Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.

Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.