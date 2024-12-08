BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond
Wallets from different vendors can restore each other's backups because they follow the same Bitcoin Improvement Proposals. BIP39 turns randomness into words, BIP32 turns the resulting seed into a tree of keys, and BIP44 and its successors fix where in that tree each coin and account lives. These articles explain each standard and how a proposal becomes one.
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More in BIP Standards
- BIP85: Derive Many Seed Phrases From One Seed
How BIP85 derives independent child seed phrases, passwords and keys from one master seed: the path scheme, a verified test vector, wallet support and risks.
- Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means
What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.
- SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained
SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.
- BIP-444 (Now BIP 110): Reduced Data Temporary Softfork Explained
BIP 110 (formerly BIP-444), the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork, proposed one-year limits on transaction data: its rules, the debate and why it is Closed.
- BIP 157 Client-Side Block Filtering: Compact Filters Explained
BIP 157 lets light wallets fetch compact block filters (BIP 158) from full nodes and test them locally, finding their payments without revealing addresses.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- BIP 32 Explained: Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets
BIP 32 defines HD wallets: one seed derives a tree of keys via chain codes and hardened or normal steps, and an xpub makes addresses without private keys.
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List
A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.
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PDF documents on this topic
All 22 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.
- BIP380 Descriptor Key Expressions: Hex, WIF, and BIP32 · October 24, 2026
Learn how BIP380 defines key expressions in Bitcoin output descriptors, covering hex keys, WIF, xpubs, derivation paths, and script context rules.
- PBKDF2 vs HMAC: Speed Choices in BIP39 and BIP32 · October 23, 2026
BIP39 uses 2048 PBKDF2 rounds to resist passphrase guessing, while BIP32 relies on a single HMAC round for fast child key derivation.
- Mnemonic Seed Formats That Differ From BIP39 · October 21, 2026
Technical reference detailing non-BIP39 mnemonic phrase formats including Electrum, aezeed, Polyseed, and legacy Monero seeds.
- Compiling Policies with rust-miniscript · October 20, 2026
Learn how to define spending conditions in rust-miniscript's policy language, compile to descriptors, and inspect execution costs.
- Why There Is No BIP39 Version 2 · October 16, 2026
Bitcoin Improvement Proposals cannot introduce breaking changes once deployed; fixes and alternative designs must publish under new proposal numbers.
- Decentralized Identity Solutions: How DIDs Work and Why They Matter · September 22, 2026
Decentralized identity (DID) gives individuals cryptographic control over their digital credentials, removing dependence on centralized identity providers.
- ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 Token Standards Compared · September 10, 2026
ERC-20 handles fungible tokens, ERC-721 enables unique NFTs, and ERC-1155 combines both in one efficient multi-token contract standard.
- Bitcoin's Taproot Upgrade Explained · June 12, 2026
Taproot is a major Bitcoin upgrade that enhances privacy, efficiency, and smart contract capabilities by introducing new cryptographic signatures and transaction methods.
- Decentralized Identity and BIP39 · October 23, 2025
- Layer 2 Solutions and BIP-39 · October 21, 2025
As blockchain technology continues to evolve, two concepts have become especially important for scalability and security: Layer 2 solutions and BIP-39.
- Testnet and BIP-39 · October 19, 2025
In the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, two important concepts that often come up among developers and users are Testnet and BIP39.
- Mining and BIP-39 · October 17, 2025
A miner is a participant in a proof-of-work cryptocurrency network (like Bitcoin) whose job is to collect, verify, and bundle transactions into blocks.
- DeFi of BIP-39 · October 16, 2025
BIP-39 maps 128–256 bits of entropy to a word list with a checksum.
- Bybit Through the Lens of BIP-39 · October 15, 2025
BIP-39 is the industry standard that turns high-entropy randomness into a 12–24 word seed phrase you can use to recreate a non-custodial (self-custody) wallet and derive all its keys (via BIP-32/BIP-44).
- Binance and BIP-39 How an Exchange Meets a Wallet Standard · October 14, 2025
Binance is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering spot and derivatives markets, staking, and custodial wallets.
- Crypto, in Short — and Where BIP39 Fits · October 11, 2025
- Web3, in Brief — and Why BIP39 Still Matters · October 10, 2025
- Modern Bitcoin Key Management and BIP-39 · October 8, 2025
Behind the scenes, your wallet starts from a single seed and grows a tree of keys (hierarchical deterministic, or HD).
- BIP39: Secure Seed Phrases for MetaMask & Crypto Wallets · October 2, 2025
- The Locksmith and the Twelve Doors: A Tale of BIP-39 · July 18, 2025
- Twelve Words, Infinite Responsibility: A Conversation About BIP-39 · June 26, 2025
An educational dialogue on the critical role and security of BIP-39 seed phrases in self-custodied crypto systems.
- Mnemonic Keys to the Kingdom: Why BIP-39 Still Matters in 2025 · June 15, 2025
Technical analysis and commentary on the enduring role of BIP-39 seed phrases in cryptocurrency security.