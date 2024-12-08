BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Wallets from different vendors can restore each other's backups because they follow the same Bitcoin Improvement Proposals. BIP39 turns randomness into words, BIP32 turns the resulting seed into a tree of keys, and BIP44 and its successors fix where in that tree each coin and account lives. These articles explain each standard and how a proposal becomes one.

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All 22 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.