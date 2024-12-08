BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

BIP85: Derive Many Seed Phrases From One Seed How BIP85 derives independent child seed phrases, passwords and keys from one master seed: the path scheme, a verified test vector, wallet support and risks.

Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.

SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.

BIP-444 (Now BIP 110): Reduced Data Temporary Softfork Explained BIP 110 (formerly BIP-444), the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork, proposed one-year limits on transaction data: its rules, the debate and why it is Closed.

BIP 157 Client-Side Block Filtering: Compact Filters Explained BIP 157 lets light wallets fetch compact block filters (BIP 158) from full nodes and test them locally, finding their payments without revealing addresses.

BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BIP 32 Explained: Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets BIP 32 defines HD wallets: one seed derives a tree of keys via chain codes and hardened or normal steps, and an xpub makes addresses without private keys.