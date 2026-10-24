BIP380 Descriptor Key Expressions: Hex, WIF, and BIP32
Learn how BIP380 defines key expressions in Bitcoin output descriptors, covering hex keys, WIF, xpubs, derivation paths, and script context rules.
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Contents
- Structure of a BIP380 Key Expression
- Supported Key Formats
- Script Contexts and Compatibility Constraints
- Private Keys in Descriptors and Security
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- output script descriptors · xpub · taproot
Guides on the same subject
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
- BIP 32 Explained: Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets
BIP 32 defines HD wallets: one seed derives a tree of keys via chain codes and hardened or normal steps, and an xpub makes addresses without private keys.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.