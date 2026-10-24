BIP380 Descriptor Key Expressions: Hex, WIF, and BIP32

Learn how BIP380 defines key expressions in Bitcoin output descriptors, covering hex keys, WIF, xpubs, derivation paths, and script context rules.

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Contents

  1. Structure of a BIP380 Key Expression
  2. Supported Key Formats
  3. Script Contexts and Compatibility Constraints
  4. Private Keys in Descriptors and Security
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. BIP39 format examples
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
output script descriptors · xpub · taproot
Topic:
BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.