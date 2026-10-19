Privacy Policy

Updated October 19, 2026

bip39-phrase.com is a static reference site about the BIP39 standard. It has no user accounts, no sign-up and no forms. This page explains what data reaches us or the services the site uses, and what you can do about it.

The tools

The seed phrase generator, converter, private key generator, checksum checker, last word calculator and BIP39 visualizer run entirely in your browser. What you type or generate in them is not sent to our server: the site has no backend that could receive it, and these tools make no network requests with it. The IPv6 WHOIS lookup is the exception: it sends the address you look up to public registry (RDAP) servers, because that is how a WHOIS lookup works.

Server and delivery logs

The site is delivered through Cloudflare and our web server. Like any web server, they log requests: IP address, time, requested address, browser user agent and referring page. We use these logs only to run and secure the site.

Analytics

A few seconds after a page loads, or on your first scroll, click or key press, the site loads three analytics services. They set cookies or similar identifiers and receive usage data: the pages you open, clicks and scrolling, time on page, browser, device, screen size, referrer and an approximate location derived from your IP address.

You can block these services with your browser's tracking protection or a content blocker; the site and its tools work the same without them.

Email

If you write to us, we receive your email address and message and use them only to answer you. We do not sell or share them.

Links to other sites

Articles link to wallet makers, standards and other sources. Their own privacy policies apply once you leave bip39-phrase.com.

Changes and contact

When this policy changes, the date at the top changes with it. Questions: info@bip39-phrase.com . See also the terms of use, the security notes and about the site.