BIP39 for Developers: Python Code, EVM Contracts and API Keys

All 53 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.

The Ethereum Merge: What Changed and What It Means · October 1, 2026 The Ethereum Merge in September 2022 switched the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, cutting energy use by 99.95% and reducing ETH issuance.

How to Optimize Ethereum Gas Fees · September 14, 2026 A practical guide to reducing Ethereum transaction costs through timing, manual fee settings, Layer 2 networks, and smart contract optimization.

Dynamic NFTs: How They Work and Where They Are Used · September 13, 2026 Dynamic NFTs update their metadata in response to real-world data or on-chain events, enabling use cases in sports, gaming, identity, and finance.

Fractional Ownership of NFTs: How It Works · September 11, 2026 Fractional NFT ownership splits high-value tokens into tradable shares, improving liquidity while raising legal and governance challenges.

Soulbound Tokens and Digital Identity · August 31, 2026 Soulbound tokens are non-transferable blockchain tokens designed to represent persistent identity attributes, with real promise and unsolved problems in privacy and key management.

Account Abstraction in Ethereum: How ERC-4337 Works · August 28, 2026 ERC-4337 enables programmable Ethereum accounts via UserOperations, bundlers, and Paymasters without changing the base protocol.

EIP-1559 and Ethereum Fee Burning Explained · August 9, 2026 EIP-1559 replaced Ethereum's fee auction with a protocol-set base fee that is burned each block, reducing ETH supply over time.

Sharding and the Ethereum Roadmap · July 21, 2026 Ethereum's sharding roadmap has shifted from execution sharding to Danksharding, focusing on blob data availability to scale rollups efficiently.

Blockchain Oracles and Chainlink: Connecting Chains to the Real World · July 18, 2026 Blockchain oracles bridge smart contracts and external data, with Chainlink leading through decentralized node networks, price feeds, and cross-chain tools.

Borrowing Against Your NFT Collection: Unlocking Liquidity in the Digital Age · June 26, 2026 Borrowing against your NFT collection enables holders to unlock liquidity by using their digital assets as collateral while navigating unique risks and opportunities.

MEV: Maximal Extractable Value Explained · June 11, 2026 MEV, or maximal extractable value, is the profit blockchain validators can earn by manipulating transaction order, significantly impacting blockchain fairness and efficiency.

The Intersection of AI and Cryptocurrency: Transforming the Digital Economy · June 7, 2026 AI and cryptocurrency are converging to revolutionize digital finance by enhancing trading, security, and automation, despite ongoing challenges in transparency and ethics.

Exploring the Cosmos Ecosystem and the Power of the IBC Protocol · June 6, 2026 The Cosmos ecosystem and its IBC protocol are revolutionizing blockchain interoperability, enabling seamless asset and data transfers across a diverse, interconnected network of blockchains.

The Ongoing Debate Over NFT Royalties · June 1, 2026 The NFT industry is grappling with how to balance creator royalties and open market principles, sparking ongoing debate and experimentation throughout the ecosystem.

Understanding Uniswap V3 and Concentrated Liquidity · May 29, 2026 Uniswap V3's concentrated liquidity feature revolutionizes decentralized exchanges by enabling more efficient capital allocation and higher yields for liquidity providers.

Optimistic Rollups vs ZK-rollups: Comparing Layer 2 Solutions for Blockchain Scalability · May 22, 2026 Optimistic rollups and ZK-rollups are leading Layer 2 solutions that differ in their approach to validating transactions, balancing trade-offs between speed, security, and compatibility for blockchain scalability.

How NFTs Are Transforming the Music Industry · May 19, 2026 NFTs are revolutionizing the music industry by providing artists with new revenue streams, direct fan engagement, and greater control over their work.

Flash Loans in DeFi: Risks and Rewards · May 16, 2026 Flash loans in DeFi offer unprecedented capital access and arbitrage opportunities but pose significant security risks through smart contract exploits and market manipulation attacks.

Web3 and the Future of the Internet · May 6, 2026 Web3 aims to reshape the internet by replacing centralized platforms with blockchain-based systems that give users control over their own data, identity, and digital assets.

Introduction to Yield Farming in DeFi · April 29, 2026 Yield farming in DeFi allows cryptocurrency holders to earn rewards by providing liquidity to decentralized protocols, offering high potential returns alongside significant risks such as smart contract vulnerabilities and impermanent loss.

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Ecosystem · April 14, 2026 The DeFi ecosystem is revolutionizing finance by creating open, permissionless financial services on blockchain networks, offering global accessibility and…

The Rise of Play-to-Earn Crypto Games · April 13, 2026 Play-to-earn crypto games are revolutionizing the gaming industry by allowing players to earn real income through blockchain-based rewards, creating new…

Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Privacy Coins · April 12, 2026 Zero-knowledge proofs enable privacy coins to provide completely confidential transactions while maintaining mathematical verifiability, revolutionizing…

Cross-chain Bridges: Connecting Blockchains · April 7, 2026 Cross-chain bridges are essential protocols that enable secure asset transfers and communication between different blockchain networks, facilitating…

How Crypto Lending Platforms Operate: A Comprehensive Guide · April 6, 2026 Crypto lending platforms connect borrowers and lenders through centralized or decentralized systems, using collateralization and algorithmic interest rates to…

A Comprehensive Guide to NFTs · April 3, 2026 This article explores the fundamentals, benefits, and challenges of NFTs, offering a detailed overview of their role in digital ownership and the creative…

Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions · April 2, 2026 Layer 2 scaling solutions improve blockchain scalability by processing transactions off-chain, enhancing speed and reducing costs without sacrificing security.

What Is Token Gating · March 8, 2026 Token-gating is a way Web3 communities can create value for their community by giving holders access to exclusive content, events, and other benefits.

What Are CryptoPunks · March 5, 2026 The CryptoPunks NFT collection was an experiment by Matt Hall and John Watkinson — developers at the mobile app development company Larva Labs.

Solana vs Cardano · February 23, 2026 Cardano is a blockchain built to solve problems that earlier networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum couldn't; namely, how to make a programmable blockchain that…

The Ultimate NFT Toolkit · February 18, 2026 It’s time! You’ve been thinking about it for months and finally, you’re charged and ready to buy your first NFT!

What is Wilder World? · February 17, 2026 Frank Wilder is the enigmatic artist who made his name as a real-world sculptor and jewelry designer.

Sui vs Solana · January 20, 2026 Newer blockchains often emerge purporting to offer better user experiences, functionalities, and fewer limitations than their predecessors, all vying for…

5 Years of Solana · January 10, 2026 The story of Solana begins in November 2017, when former Qualcomm and Dropbox engineer, Anatoly Yakovenko, published a whitepaper describing a new method of…

What is Zama · December 21, 2025 Zama is the first $1B unicorn open-source cryptography company aiming to make fully homomorphic encryption practical.

DAO Guide · December 17, 2025 Blockchain technology is innovative and exciting; at its core lies a decentralized system that operates without a central authority.

Spot Ethereum ETFs · December 14, 2025 ETFs have been one of the most important instruments to cross over from traditional finance (TradFi) into crypto.

What is x402 · December 11, 2025 The internet economy has always struggled with payments. Traditional rails like credit cards and bank transfers were built for a physical world, and…

ERC-404 Tokens · November 30, 2025 ERC-404 is an experimental protocol that brings fungibility to non-fungible tokens by combining aspects of ERC-721 and ERC-20 tokens.

Solana Token Creator · November 24, 2025 Contrary to popular general public belief, creating your own crypto token isn't an exclusive privilege of blockchain developers with significant technical…

Solana vs Ethereum · November 22, 2025 The blockchain arena features two prominent platforms, Ethereum and Solana, each with distinct architectural philosophies.

What Is LayerZero · November 17, 2025 LayerZero is built on the concept of unified cross-chain development, otherwise expressed through the term “omnichain”.

The Ethereum Pectra Upgrade · November 16, 2025 As the pioneering network for smart contracts, Ethereum continuously evolves to meet new challenges.

What is Infura · November 12, 2025 Have you ever stopped to ask what’s behind Web3? You should, it’s important!

What Is a Sidechain · November 11, 2025 What do you do when you’re stuck in traffic along a highway?

What is Celestia (TIA) · November 10, 2025 Many will be familiar with the blockchain trilemma, as first coined by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

The SPL Ecosystem · November 9, 2025 Second only to Ethereum in total value locked (TVL), Solana is a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain known for its fast transaction times and low costs.

Danksharding and Proto-danksharding Explained · November 7, 2025 If you know anything about the Ethereum network, you probably know that it’s the hub for decentralized applications (dApps) accessible through an…

Investment DAOs · November 6, 2025 Well, in the world today, you have the big fish and the little fish; and everyone’s trying to “make it” .

What Is Ethereum Restaking · October 26, 2025 The clearest benefit of restaking Ether is that it compounds rewards for stakers.

Web3 Explained · October 22, 2025 Web3 represents the next evolution of the internet — a decentralized ecosystem where users have control over their data, identity, and digital assets.

Web3 and Altcoins · October 12, 2025 Web3 is the next iteration of the internet where users, not platforms, own data and value.