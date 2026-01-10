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5 Years of Solana

The story of Solana begins in November 2017, when former Qualcomm and Dropbox engineer, Anatoly Yakovenko, published a whitepaper describing a new method of…

PDF document · Published January 10, 2026 · Updated October 26, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

How to Memorize a Seed Phrase: Color, Story and Palace Methods To memorize a seed phrase, turn each word into an image, link the images in a story or memory palace, add color cues and recall them on a spaced schedule.

BIP-444 (Now BIP 110): Reduced Data Temporary Softfork Explained BIP 110 (formerly BIP-444), the Reduced Data Temporary Softfork, proposed one-year limits on transaction data: its rules, the debate and why it is Closed.

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