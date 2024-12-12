Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

The background that makes wallets and seed phrases make sense: how transactions wait in the mempool, how miners and the longest-chain rule settle them, what UTXOs and dust are, and how Bitcoin grew from a white paper and a pizza purchase into a global network.

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PDF documents on this topic

All 18 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.

  • Blockchain Applications in Supply Chain Management · August 25, 2026

    Blockchain enables tamper-resistant traceability and automated compliance in supply chains, with real deployments in food safety, shipping, and diamond certification.

  • Quantum-Resistant Cryptography for Blockchains · August 4, 2026

    NIST's 2024 post-quantum standards pressure blockchains to replace ECDSA with lattice or hash-based schemes before quantum hardware matures.

  • Accepting Crypto Payments as a Merchant: A Modern Business Move · May 30, 2026

    Accepting crypto payments allows merchants to access new markets with faster, more secure transactions while requiring careful consideration of security and regulatory compliance.

  • Monero and Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrencies: Safeguarding Financial Anonymity · May 25, 2026

    Monero and privacy-focused cryptocurrencies protect user anonymity in digital transactions through advanced cryptographic techniques, highlighting the growing demand for financial privacy.

  • Tokenomics: Understanding Crypto Economics · May 14, 2026

    Tokenomics encompasses the economic principles governing cryptocurrency creation, distribution, and utility, balancing supply dynamics, incentive structures, and token utility to create sustainable blockchain ecosystems.

  • The History of ICOs and Their Evolution · May 12, 2026

    ICOs revolutionized blockchain fundraising starting in 2013, peaked during the 2017-2018 boom, then evolved into more regulated models like IEOs and STOs after regulatory scrutiny and widespread fraud exposed their vulnerabilities.

  • How Cryptocurrency Is Changing Philanthropy · April 28, 2026

    Cryptocurrency is transforming philanthropy by increasing transparency, reducing cross-border transaction costs, attracting new donors, and enabling smarter, more accountable charitable giving through blockchain technology.

  • CBDCs vs Cryptocurrencies: A Comprehensive Comparison · April 25, 2026

    CBDCs and cryptocurrencies both represent digital forms of money but differ fundamentally in centralization, privacy, stability, and regulatory oversight.

  • How Blockchain Technology Works: A Comprehensive Guide · April 15, 2026

    Blockchain technology is a decentralized digital ledger system that uses cryptographic hashing and consensus mechanisms to create secure, transparent, and immutable records without requiring a central authority.

  • Debunking Myths About Bitcoin's Energy Consumption · April 1, 2026

    This article clarifies common misconceptions about Bitcoin's energy use, highlighting its reliance on renewable energy and efficiency improvements.

  • How Many Bitcoins Are There · February 27, 2026

    A cryptocurrency’s circulating supply denotes the amount of coins that are publicly available to buy and sell.

  • Crypto Debit Cards · February 21, 2026

    Have you ever tried to pay for your groceries with subway tickets?

  • Bitcoin vs Solana: Proof of Work vs Proof of History · February 5, 2026

    Bitcoin is the first and most established cryptocurrency, launched in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.

  • Bitcoin Payments · January 11, 2026

    For much of its existence, Bitcoin was viewed primarily as digital gold —a store of value meant to be held for the long term.

  • What Are BRC-20 Tokens · December 29, 2025

    Bitcoin is the first and most popular Blockchain in existence.

  • Solana Blockchain Explained · December 15, 2025

    Solana is an open-source blockchain that offers high throughput and low transaction fees for both developers and users, especially when compared to older…

  • What Is a Bitcoin Reserve · November 13, 2025

    A Bitcoin Reserve, also known as a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), describes a national government stockpiling BTC as a long-term asset.

  • Bitcoin UTXOs Explained · January 15, 2025

    Buying BTC regularly and practicing self-custody is the right approach.