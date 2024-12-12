Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Bitcoin Pizza Day: The 10,000 BTC Pizza Story (May 22, 2010) Bitcoin Pizza Day: on 22 May 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz paid Jeremy Sturdivant 10,000 BTC for two pizzas, the first real-world Bitcoin purchase.

What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.

The History of Bitcoin: A Timeline of Key Events Since 2008 Bitcoin's history from the 2008 white paper and 2009 genesis block through Mt. Gox, four halvings, SegWit, Taproot and the 2024 spot ETF approval.

Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? Costs and Break-Even Math Bitcoin mining pays where power is cheap: in October 2026 an efficient machine broke even near 10¢ per kWh, below US home rates. The formula and an example.

What Is Hash Rate? Bitcoin Mining Power, Units and Difficulty Hash rate is the number of hashes miners try per second. How Bitcoin's is estimated from difficulty, what EH/s means and why hash rate matters for security.

What Is a Dust Transaction in Crypto? Bitcoin UTXO Basics A dust transaction involves a Bitcoin UTXO too small to spend profitably, typically under 546 satoshis, and can signal wallet clutter or a dusting attack.

Bitcoin Ordinals Explained: Inscriptions, Rare Sats and Runes Bitcoin Ordinals number every satoshi and let inscriptions store files on-chain: how sat numbering, rarity, inscriptions, fees and safe wallets work.

What Is the Bitcoin Mempool and How Does It Work? The Bitcoin mempool is each node's queue of unconfirmed transactions. Miners take the highest fee rates first; stuck payments can be sped up with RBF or CPFP.

Longest Chain in Blockchain: Security, Consensus and Forks The longest chain in blockchain is the version with the most proof of work, the rule Bitcoin nodes use to resolve forks and settle transaction history.