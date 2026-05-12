The History of ICOs and Their Evolution
ICOs revolutionized blockchain fundraising starting in 2013, peaked during the 2017-2018 boom, then evolved into more regulated models like IEOs and STOs…
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- ICO · Initial Coin Offering · cryptocurrency fundraising · blockchain · token sale
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.