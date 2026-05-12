Home / Seed Phrase PDF Archive / The History of ICOs and Their Evolution

The History of ICOs and Their Evolution

ICOs revolutionized blockchain fundraising starting in 2013, peaked during the 2017-2018 boom, then evolved into more regulated models like IEOs and STOs…

PDF document · Published May 12, 2026 · Updated November 4, 2026

Open the PDF (4 pages, 71 KB)

Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: ICO · Initial Coin Offering · cryptocurrency fundraising · blockchain · token sale Topic: Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject The History of Bitcoin: A Timeline of Key Events Since 2008 Bitcoin's history from the 2008 white paper and 2009 genesis block through Mt. Gox, four halvings, SegWit, Taproot and the 2024 spot ETF approval.

Longest Chain in Blockchain: Security, Consensus and Forks The longest chain in blockchain is the version with the most proof of work, the rule Bitcoin nodes use to resolve forks and settle transaction history.

OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 10.