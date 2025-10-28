The History of Bitcoin: A Timeline of Key Events Since 2008

Bitcoin’s history begins on 31 October 2008, when Satoshi Nakamoto sent the Bitcoin white paper to a cryptography mailing list, and the network itself started on 3 January 2009 with the genesis block. Since then Bitcoin has grown from an experiment run by a handful of volunteers into a global network, through exchange collapses, chain splits over upgrades and, in 2024, the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products in the United States.

Bitcoin History at a Glance

Date Event 31 October 2008 Satoshi Nakamoto announces the white paper on the Cryptography Mailing List 3 January 2009 The genesis block is mined 12 January 2009 Block 170 records the first transaction between two people: 10 BTC from Satoshi to Hal Finney 22 May 2010 Bitcoin Pizza Day: 10,000 BTC buys two pizzas 15 August 2010 A bug lets block 74,638 create 184 billion BTC; a fixed release, a soft fork, removes them within a day 12 December 2010 Satoshi’s last forum post; the last known emails follow in April 2011 28 November 2012 First halving: the block subsidy falls from 50 to 25 BTC February 2014 Mt. Gox, once the largest bitcoin exchange, halts withdrawals and files for bankruptcy protection 9 July 2016 Second halving: 12.5 BTC 1 August 2017 Bitcoin Cash splits off in the dispute over block size 24 August 2017 SegWit activates at block 481,824 11 May 2020 Third halving: 6.25 BTC 14 November 2021 Taproot activates at block 709,632 10 January 2024 The US SEC approves spot bitcoin exchange-traded products 20 April 2024 Fourth halving: 3.125 BTC 9 March 2026 Block 940,000 completes the first 20 million coins of the 21 million schedule

Where Did Bitcoin Come From?

In 2008, an anonymous individual, or possibly a group, using the name Satoshi Nakamoto published Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, a nine-page proposal for a currency that would work without governments or banks, relying instead on a decentralized network. It built on earlier ideas that it cites, such as Adam Back’s Hashcash and Wei Dai’s b-money. A few months later, in January 2009, the first block, known as the genesis block, was mined, launching the world’s first working cryptocurrency.

The proposal introduced a distributed ledger that records and secures every transaction across the network (how Bitcoin works explains the mechanics). It removed the need for intermediaries and offered a transparent, tamper-resistant record of all activity. Bitcoin’s foundational ideas have since influenced thousands of blockchain projects around the world.

How Has Mining Changed?

Rather than being created or printed, bitcoins enter circulation through mining. Miners use computing power to find blocks that meet the network’s proof-of-work target, and the winner of each round receives newly issued coins plus fees, which rewards them for maintaining and protecting the network. The amount issued per block halves every 210,000 blocks, which is why the halvings in the timeline above arrive roughly every four years.

Mining has moved from home computers to industrial-scale farms full of specialized hardware, and the network’s combined computing power, its hash rate, reached around 1,000 EH/s in 2026. The growing scale and competition have raised questions about energy use and sustainability, prompting some developers to explore more energy-efficient alternatives for other networks.

How Did the Early Ecosystem Grow?

In 2010, a well-known early transaction involved buying two pizzas for 10,000 bitcoins, the currency’s first exchange for a physical good. The same year saw the launch of early trading platforms such as BitcoinMarket.com, which made it easier to swap coins for traditional currencies.

Shortly after, exchanges such as Mt. Gox gained dominance, though not without problems. In February 2014 Mt. Gox stopped withdrawals and applied for civil rehabilitation in Tokyo, and it entered bankruptcy that April after losing a large share of its customers’ bitcoin; the court-appointed trustee did not begin repaying creditors in bitcoin until July 2024. The collapse became one of the most dramatic events in crypto history and showed both the enthusiasm and the fragility of Bitcoin’s early infrastructure.

By 2011, developers had begun creating alternative currencies such as Litecoin, using Bitcoin’s open-source code as a foundation. These coins introduced variations in speed, supply and algorithm design, expanding the ecosystem and encouraging experimentation.

How Did It Reach the Mainstream?

Bitcoin’s price history has been full of dramatic highs and lows. As word spread, more people were drawn to its promise of financial independence and high returns. Forums, blogs and news outlets amplified its exposure, turning it from a tech novelty into a global phenomenon.

What signaled Bitcoin’s maturing status was the growing interest from large financial institutions. Hedge funds, corporate treasuries and fintech companies began adding Bitcoin to their strategies. On 10 January 2024 the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products, giving ordinary brokerage customers a regulated way to hold bitcoin exposure, while stressing that the decision was no endorsement of bitcoin itself.

More than a speculative asset, Bitcoin gained recognition as a tool for cross-border payments and digital savings, particularly in regions with limited access to stable banking. Its decentralized design appealed to people who distrust traditional finance, its price growth attracted investors and its global reach made it useful across borders.

What Setbacks and Splits Came Along the Way?

Bitcoin’s journey hasn’t been smooth. In its early years, it was linked to unauthorized transactions and online black markets, which prompted stronger legal oversight in many jurisdictions and raised public concerns about its use.

Volatility also remains a major issue. Prices can swing by thousands of dollars in days, which makes bitcoin unsuitable for many as a stable medium of exchange. Users must also take responsibility for the security of their own funds, as the system offers no central recovery mechanism.

Upgrades to the protocol have sparked fierce debate. They are proposed as Bitcoin Improvement Proposals, and disagreements have occasionally led to chain forks that produced new cryptocurrencies: the dispute over block size ended in August 2017 with Bitcoin Cash splitting off, weeks before SegWit (BIP 141) activated on Bitcoin. Taproot followed in November 2021 with broad support (BIP 341), and its new script rules later enabled Ordinals inscriptions, which reopened the debate over what block space is for.

How Has It Changed Finance?

Despite its challenges, Bitcoin has changed how people think about financial systems. It lets individuals hold and transfer value without relying on intermediaries, and in countries with unstable banking systems or high inflation it offers a possible alternative to the local currency.

More broadly, Bitcoin opened the way for a new financial sector built on decentralized technology. Whether it is used as a means of exchange, a store of value or a speculative asset, its influence now reaches well beyond the small group of cryptographers who first ran it, and its future, like its past, is likely to bring both breakthroughs and setbacks.