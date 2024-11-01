Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? The Mystery of Bitcoin's Creator

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of the person or group who created Bitcoin: Satoshi published the Bitcoin white paper in October 2008, mined the first block in January 2009 and stopped communicating in 2011. Nobody has proven who Satoshi is. Everyone named so far has denied it or failed to prove it, and in 2024 the High Court in London ruled that Craig Wright, the most persistent claimant, is not Satoshi.

Known work: the Bitcoin white paper, the genesis block and the first versions of the Bitcoin software

the Bitcoin white paper, the genesis block and the first versions of the Bitcoin software Last public post: 12 December 2010, on the Bitcointalk forum

12 December 2010, on the Bitcointalk forum Coins: an estimated 1.1 million BTC mined in 2009 and 2010, almost none of it ever spent

an estimated 1.1 million BTC mined in 2009 and 2010, almost none of it ever spent Identity: unknown; the only convincing proof would be a signature made with Satoshi’s early keys

What Did Satoshi Create?

On 31 October 2008, Satoshi sent the white paper, Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, to the Cryptography Mailing List, introducing “a new electronic cash system that’s fully peer-to-peer, with no trusted third party”. The nine-page paper describes a decentralized digital currency in which a chain of proof of work, rather than a bank, stops anyone from spending the same coins twice. It builds on earlier ideas that it cites, such as Adam Back’s Hashcash and Wei Dai’s b-money.

In January 2009 Satoshi mined the genesis block and released Bitcoin v0.1. For the next two years Satoshi kept writing code, answered questions on the forum and exchanged emails with early developers such as Hal Finney, Gavin Andresen and Mike Hearn. Those conversations show deep knowledge of cryptography and C++ and a strong commitment to a currency that no central party controls.

When Did Satoshi Disappear?

Date Event 31 October 2008 The Bitcoin white paper is posted to the Cryptography Mailing List 3 January 2009 Satoshi mines the genesis block, embedding the Times headline “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” 9 January 2009 Bitcoin v0.1 is released 12 January 2009 Satoshi sends Hal Finney 10 BTC in block 170, the first bitcoin transaction between two people 12 December 2010 Satoshi’s last public post on the Bitcointalk forum April 2011 In the last known email, to developer Mike Hearn, Satoshi says they have “moved on to other things”

Satoshi’s last forum post, on 12 December 2010, announced version 0.3.19 with new protections against denial-of-service attacks. Bitcoin was still small then: the first pizza bought with bitcoin had changed hands less than seven months earlier. Private emails continued for a few more months, by which time Satoshi had handed control of the code repository to Gavin Andresen. Nothing has been heard from Satoshi since.

Why Did Bitcoin’s Creator Stay Anonymous?

Satoshi never explained the choice, so every answer is a guess. The practical reasons are easy to see: whoever launched a currency outside the banking system could attract legal pressure, and whoever holds a famous fortune risks being targeted. Anonymity also suits the design. With no known founder there is nobody to arrest, sue or lobby, and nobody whose word overrides the rules that everyone else runs.

Main Identity Theories: Who Has Been Named?

Many people have been named as Satoshi. None of the claims has been proven, and the people below have either denied them or been shown to be wrong:

Hal Finney : a cypherpunk who ran Bitcoin from its first day and received the first transaction. He denied being Satoshi and died in 2014.

: a cypherpunk who ran Bitcoin from its first day and received the first transaction. He denied being Satoshi and died in 2014. Nick Szabo : designed “bit gold”, a precursor to Bitcoin. He has repeatedly denied being Satoshi.

: designed “bit gold”, a precursor to Bitcoin. He has repeatedly denied being Satoshi. Adam Back : invented Hashcash, the proof-of-work scheme cited in the white paper. He denies being Satoshi.

: invented Hashcash, the proof-of-work scheme cited in the white paper. He denies being Satoshi. Dorian Nakamoto : named by Newsweek in 2014. He denied any involvement.

: named by Newsweek in 2014. He denied any involvement. Craig Wright : claimed to be Satoshi from 2016. In March 2024 the High Court of England and Wales ruled that he is not Satoshi, and its written judgment of 20 May 2024 declared that he did not write the white paper or the first versions of the Bitcoin software.

: claimed to be Satoshi from 2016. In March 2024 the High Court of England and Wales ruled that he is not Satoshi, and its written judgment of 20 May 2024 declared that he did not write the white paper or the first versions of the Bitcoin software. Peter Todd: named by the 2024 HBO documentary Money Electric. He denies it.

The only convincing proof would be cryptographic: a message signed with a key from one of the early blocks, or coins moved from them. No such proof has ever appeared.

How Many Bitcoins Does Satoshi Hold?

Satoshi never published a list of addresses, so every figure is an estimate from blockchain analysis. In 2013, researcher Sergio Demian Lerner found a pattern in the coinbase data of early blocks that points to one dominant early miner, widely assumed to be Satoshi, and put its holdings at around 1 million BTC. His 2019 follow-up on the “Patoshi pattern” counts about 22,000 blocks mined by that miner in 2009 and 2010, roughly 1.1 million BTC at 50 BTC per block, and cites a lower estimate of about 700,000 BTC from BitMEX Research.

By Lerner’s count, 99.9% of those blocks are still unspent. The coins sit in thousands of separate outputs, so any movement would show on the blockchain at once. The 50 BTC reward of the genesis block can never be spent at all: the original code never added it to the set of spendable outputs.

Does the Creator Still Control Bitcoin?

No. Owning coins gives no control over the network. The consensus rules are enforced by every full node that validates blocks, and changes are proposed in public as Bitcoin Improvement Proposals that node operators, miners and users have to adopt, so today no single person, Satoshi included, can change the rules. If Satoshi’s coins ever moved, the effect would be on the market, through fear of a large sale, not on the protocol.

What Clues Do the Writings Give?

The white paper and the forum posts show fluency in cryptography, distributed systems, economics and programming, which is why some believe Satoshi was a small team rather than one person. The genesis block quotes a front-page headline from The Times, a London newspaper, about a second bank bailout, and many read it as a comment on the financial crisis that Bitcoin was meant to answer. Beyond that the writing gives few clues, and no attempt to match it to a known author has produced proof.

What Would Happen If Satoshi Returned?

If Satoshi proved their identity, the immediate effect would be attention: on the person, on the fortune and on any views they voiced about Bitcoin’s direction. Those views would carry weight in debates but no special power, since upgrades would still need node operators to adopt them. Whether Satoshi will ever come forward is unknown. After 15 years of silence, many assume the keys are lost or the person is no longer alive, but nothing confirms either.

What Legacy Did Bitcoin’s Creator Leave?

Bitcoin itself: the first decentralized digital currency to work at scale, still running more than a decade after its creator left. The white paper’s ideas, a chain of proof of work and incentives for the people who secure it, inspired thousands of other blockchain projects; Harvard Business Review’s look at blockchain in business shows how far beyond currency the idea has spread. The smallest unit of bitcoin, one hundred-millionth of a coin, is called a satoshi in Satoshi’s honour, and Bitcoin Ordinals even give each one a serial number.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Satoshi Nakamoto” a pseudonym?

Almost certainly. The name appeared with the white paper in 2008 and has never been tied to an identified person, and the Japanese-sounding name says nothing reliable about the creator’s nationality.

Did Satoshi Nakamoto act alone?

Nobody knows. The range of skills in the white paper and the code leads some to suspect a team, while others point to the single, consistent voice of the posts and emails.

How could someone prove they are Satoshi?

By signing a message with a private key from one of the early blocks attributed to Satoshi, or by moving coins from them. Documents, stories and claims of authorship prove nothing, as the Craig Wright case showed.

Where can I read Satoshi’s original writings?

The white paper is on bitcoin.org, the announcement is in the archive of the Cryptography Mailing List, and Satoshi’s forum posts remain on Bitcointalk. Our history of Bitcoin follows what happened after Satoshi left.