Bitcoin vs Solana: Proof of Work vs Proof of History

Bitcoin is the first and most established cryptocurrency, launched in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.

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Contents

  1. Example BIP39 word sequences
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.