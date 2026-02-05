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Bitcoin vs Solana: Proof of Work vs Proof of History

Bitcoin is the first and most established cryptocurrency, launched in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.

PDF document · Published February 5, 2026 · Updated October 28, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? The Mystery of Bitcoin's Creator Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of Bitcoin's unknown creator, silent since 2011. When Satoshi disappeared, how many bitcoins they hold and who has been named.

The History of Bitcoin: A Timeline of Key Events Since 2008 Bitcoin's history from the 2008 white paper and 2009 genesis block through Mt. Gox, four halvings, SegWit, Taproot and the 2024 spot ETF approval.

Longest Chain in Blockchain: Security, Consensus and Forks The longest chain in blockchain is the version with the most proof of work, the rule Bitcoin nodes use to resolve forks and settle transaction history.

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