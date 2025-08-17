Crypto Markets, Trading and Regulation

All 54 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.

How Spot Bitcoin ETFs Changed the Cryptocurrency Market · September 23, 2026 Spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in January 2024 drove over $10 billion in inflows, pushed Bitcoin to record highs, and reshaped market structure.

Dollar-Cost Averaging: A Practical Strategy for Crypto Investors · September 6, 2026 DCA lets crypto investors buy fixed amounts at regular intervals, reducing the impact of volatility and removing the need to time the market.

FOMO and FUD: The Emotional Engines of Crypto Markets · August 14, 2026 FOMO and FUD are the primary emotional drivers of crypto market cycles, causing irrational buying at peaks and panic selling during downturns.

Crypto Options Trading Explained · August 5, 2026 Crypto options give traders the right to buy or sell digital assets at a set price, using calls, puts, and volatility-based strategies.

The Role of Market Makers in Crypto Markets · July 22, 2026 Market makers in crypto provide continuous buy and sell quotes across centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring liquidity while managing significant inventory and counterparty risks.

MiCA: Europe's Crypto Regulation Framework Explained · July 20, 2026 MiCA is the EU's comprehensive crypto regulation framework, introducing licensing, disclosure, and reserve rules for issuers and service providers across all 27 member states.

Using Bots for Crypto Arbitrage · July 18, 2026 Crypto arbitrage bots automate the process of exploiting price differences between exchanges, offering faster and more efficient trading but requiring careful risk management.

The Hidden Risks of Leverage Trading · June 25, 2026 Leverage trading can amplify both profits and losses, carrying hidden risks such as magnified losses, liquidity issues, psychological pressure, and overconfidence.

How Whale Movements Affect Crypto Prices · June 24, 2026 Whale movements can significantly influence crypto prices by triggering market sentiment shifts and volatile price swings, making it essential for investors to monitor these activities.

How Automated Market Makers (AMMs) Work · June 13, 2026 Automated Market Makers (AMMs) enable decentralized crypto trading by using liquidity pools and smart contracts to set token prices and facilitate swaps without traditional order books or intermediaries.

Liquid Staking Derivatives Explained · June 10, 2026 Liquid staking derivatives allow users to earn staking rewards while maintaining liquidity, revolutionizing participation in proof-of-stake networks and expanding DeFi opportunities.

Introduction to On-Chain Analytics · June 9, 2026 On-chain analytics leverages transparent blockchain data to provide actionable insights into crypto transactions, user behavior, and market trends, enabling informed decision-making within the digital asset space.

OTC Trading in Cryptocurrency Markets: A Comprehensive Overview · June 4, 2026 OTC trading in cryptocurrency markets allows large, private transactions outside public exchanges, offering flexibility and privacy but also posing unique risks and regulatory challenges.

The Psychology of Crypto Trading · June 3, 2026 The psychology behind crypto trading significantly influences investor decisions, with emotions like fear and greed impacting market outcomes as much as technical analysis.

Tokenizing Real-World Assets: Bridging Physical and Digital Economies · May 20, 2026 Tokenizing real-world assets converts traditional physical assets into digital tokens on blockchain networks, enhancing liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency in global markets.

Navigating Cryptocurrency Taxes: A Practical Guide for Digital Asset Holders · May 15, 2026 Understanding cryptocurrency tax obligations requires careful record-keeping, awareness of taxable events, and strategic planning to remain compliant while minimizing tax liability.

Crypto Arbitrage Trading Strategies · May 8, 2026 Crypto arbitrage trading exploits price differences across exchanges through strategies like spatial arbitrage, triangular arbitrage, and DeFi arbitrage, requiring quick execution, substantial capital, and careful risk management to profit from market inefficiencies.

Investing in Crypto Index Funds: A Smarter Way to Enter the Market · May 4, 2026 Crypto index funds offer investors broad exposure to digital assets through a diversified, lower-maintenance approach that reduces the risk of picking individual cryptocurrencies.

Understanding and Managing Crypto Volatility · May 1, 2026 This article explains the causes of cryptocurrency market volatility and provides practical strategies—including position sizing, diversification, dollar-cost averaging, and stop-loss orders—to help investors manage risk effectively.

Institutional Investment in Cryptocurrency · April 24, 2026 Institutional investors are increasingly embracing cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class, driven by inflation hedging, portfolio diversification, and…

An Introduction to Crypto Derivatives · April 21, 2026 Crypto derivatives, including futures, options, and perpetual contracts, are financial instruments derived from cryptocurrency assets that allow traders to…

Technical Analysis Basics for Crypto Traders · April 16, 2026 Technical analysis provides crypto traders with essential tools like candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and indicators to make informed trading…

The Impact of Bitcoin Halving Events on Cryptocurrency Markets · April 11, 2026 Bitcoin halving events, occurring every four years, reduce mining rewards and create supply scarcity that has historically preceded significant price…

The Role of Stablecoins in the Crypto Market · April 5, 2026 Stablecoins play a crucial role in the crypto market by offering stability, facilitating liquidity, and enabling efficient DeFi and cross-border payment…

How to Build a Balanced Crypto Portfolio · April 4, 2026 This article explains key steps to building a balanced crypto portfolio through diversification, risk management, and strategic asset allocation.

How Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) Work · March 31, 2026 Decentralized exchanges enable peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading through smart contracts and liquidity pools, enhancing security and user control without…

How to Find and Claim Crypto Airdrops: A Complete Guide · March 28, 2026 This guide explains how to discover, evaluate, and safely claim cryptocurrency airdrops while avoiding scams and maximizing potential rewards.

DYORing the Memecoin Madness · March 4, 2026 Browser extensions are applications you can install on your internet browser, such as Google Chrome or Firefox.

What is Lido · March 3, 2026 Lido is a user-friendly, decentralized staking solution that lowers the barriers to entry for staking.

How To Use ChatGPT To Predict Crypto Market Trends · February 26, 2026 When fed with structured data, the LLM can help identify and interpret technical patterns.

Solana DEXs · February 22, 2026 Liquidity depth refers to the availability of assets for trading at different price levels.

OKX DEX Explained · February 12, 2026 A decentralized exchange (DEX) is a peer-to-peer marketplace that operates directly on top of a blockchain, removing the need for a central authority or…

Bear Market Traps in Crypto · February 8, 2026 A bull trap is a deceptive price pattern that tricks traders into believing an uptrend is beginning or continuing when the underlying momentum is actually…

XRP vs Solana · February 6, 2026 XRP primarily functions as a purpose-built payment infrastructure for institutional finance.

What Is DYOR? · January 25, 2026 Is it even worth your time to DYOR on the token in question?

What is Kalshi Prediction Market · January 22, 2026 Kalshi is a government-compliant prediction market platform and the first fully regulated U.S.

The Future Of Finance · January 19, 2026

Best Solana Decentralized Exchanges · January 15, 2026 The Solana network has rapidly evolved from an ambitious, upstart blockchain project into one of crypto's most active trading ecosystems.

How to Track Crypto Whale Movements? · January 13, 2026 A crypto whale is any entity (individual, fund, company, or even government) holding enough of a cryptocurrency to impact its global price.

How Not to Approach Crypto · December 27, 2025 When users are proclaiming that a certain asset is going “to the moon” all over Reddit, we know it might be tempting to dive all in and buy before The…

What is Cronos? · December 25, 2025 What do Paris St Germain, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Montreal Canadiens, Fox Sports, Formula 1 and UFC all have in common?

Asset Tokenization: The Future of Finance · December 18, 2025

Tezos Staking · December 9, 2025 Tezos is a proof-of-stake blockchain network created by the Tezos Foundation.

Pooled Staking · December 7, 2025 Public Blockchains work entirely on a decentralized ecosystem, with thousands of computers worldwide working together to validate transactions.

What is ParaSwap · December 5, 2025 DeFi's strength is evolving to find solutions, and ParaSwap is one of the latest examples.

What Is Rocket Pool · December 4, 2025 As is pretty clear from the name, staking is the central part of any Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain.

Best Solana ETFs · December 3, 2025 Wall Street’s appetite for cryptocurrency has evolved beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Prediction Market · December 1, 2025 The success of the human species is in large part due to our ability to measure and mitigate risk.

Crypto in Germany · November 27, 2025 Germany is at the forefront of cryptocurrency in Europe.

CoinDesk Benchmark · November 19, 2025 CoinDesk's biannual benchmark points to a more transparent, regulated exchange ecosystem, with stricter Top-Tier criteria, broader licensing, growing…

What Is Hyperliquid? · November 8, 2025 When choosing a platform for crypto derivatives trading, users often face a trade-off between the speed of centralized exchanges (CEXs) and the…

Metaverse Tokens · November 1, 2025 A metaverse is a virtual world where you can interact with others and with digital objects.

Crypto in the USA · October 30, 2025 The crypto industry in the United States is arguably the widest market in the world.