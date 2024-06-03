Notcoin (NOT): How It Was Claimed and How to Trade It

Notcoin (NOT) is a token on the TON (The Open Network) blockchain. It started in January 2024 as a free tap-to-earn game in Telegram, and the NOT token began trading on exchanges such as Binance and Bybit on May 16, 2024. Players received NOT for their in-game coins at launch; today you buy it on an exchange or swap for it on a TON DEX and keep it in a TON wallet. Below: how the launch claim worked, how to hold and trade NOT now, and how to avoid fake tokens and “claim” pages. Exchange listings and fees change over time, and nothing here is investment advice.

Notcoin (NOT) at a Glance

Fact Value Ticker and network NOT, a jetton on TON Decimals 9 Supply at launch 102,719,221,714 NOT, all of it circulating when listed Allocation 78% miners (players), 9% ecosystem fund, 5% community incentives, 5% development, 3% Binance Launchpool Jetton master address EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT

Supply and allocation are from Binance Research; the master address is the one listed by CoinGecko, and the TON explorer service tonapi.io marks it as verified.

How Does NOT Work as a TON Jetton?

NOT is a jetton, TON’s token standard: a master contract defines the token, and holders’ balances sit in separate jetton wallet contracts linked to their addresses (TON docs). Wallet apps handle this automatically. Like other TON tokens, NOT benefits from the network’s fast transactions and low fees, and it sits in the same wallets as the network’s native coin. Those wallets back up with either a classic 24-word TON phrase or a newer 12-word BIP39 phrase (how TON seed phrases differ from BIP39).

How Notcoin Was Claimed, and How to Get It Today

The game, built by Open Builders, drew about 35 million players, according to Decrypt. In-game mining ended on April 1, 2024, and players holding more than 10 million in-game coins could convert them into NFT vouchers, which could be traded before the launch and redeemed for NOT afterwards.

Players of the Notcoin game collected in-game coins and received NOT when the token launched in May 2024, withdrawing it from the game to an exchange or a TON wallet. That launch-time claim is not how people get NOT today: you buy it on an exchange or swap for it on a TON DEX, and keep it in a TON wallet:

Install a TON-compatible wallet such as Keeper (formerly Tonkeeper), My Wallet (formerly MyTonWallet) or Tonhub.

Create a new wallet and write down its seed phrase on paper, never in a screenshot or cloud note (how to store a seed phrase), or import an existing wallet using your seed phrase.

Buy NOT on an exchange and withdraw it to your wallet’s TON address, or swap GRAM, the network’s native coin (formerly Toncoin), for NOT on a DEX such as STON.fi (see below). Keep a small amount of GRAM in the wallet to cover transaction fees.

Confirm the transaction and wait for the network to process it. This usually takes a few minutes at most.

A note on names: on June 15, 2026, after a community vote, TON’s native coin, Toncoin (TON), was renamed Gram, with the ticker GRAM (TON). The network is still The Open Network, and balances and addresses did not change, so nothing has to be migrated; the vote announcement on TON’s official channel calls any site, bot or link asking you to “claim GRAM” or “migrate TON” a scam (TON). Exchanges such as Binance and OKX now list the coin as GRAM.

Is There Anything Left to Claim?

Treat any site, ad or Telegram bot that offers to “claim”, “check eligibility for” or “unlock” NOT as phishing. Such pages ask you to connect your wallet and sign a transaction that sends your tokens away, or to type in your seed phrase. A real token claim never needs your seed phrase, and no airdrop is worth signing something you haven’t read (how to protect a wallet from phishing; fake airdrops are among the most common seed phrase scams).

Trading Notcoin on Exchanges

Major exchanges that listed NOT at launch include the ones below. Check that the exchange still supports NOT in your country before you deposit:

In October 2026, the public market data of all three still listed NOT/USDT as trading. To trade Notcoin on these exchanges, follow these steps:

Register for an account on your chosen exchange and complete any required verification processes.

Deposit Notcoin into your exchange wallet. You can do this by navigating to the “Deposit” section, selecting Notcoin (NOT), and copying the deposit address. Then, use your TON wallet to send Notcoin to this address.

When you copy the address, make sure the deposit network is TON. If the exchange also shows a memo or comment, include it exactly, and send a small test amount before a large one.

Once the deposit is confirmed, go to the trading section of the exchange and place an order to buy or sell Notcoin. A market order fills at once at the best available price; a limit order waits for the price you set.

While coins sit on an exchange, the exchange holds the keys. Withdraw what you don’t trade to your own wallet (exchange vs wallet). Other ways to trade without an exchange, from P2P marketplaces to atomic swaps, are covered in our crypto markets guides.

Using DEX Wallets for Notcoin

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) offer another way to trade Notcoin without relying on centralized platforms. One notable DEX on the TON blockchain is STON.fi; DeDust is another.

To trade on STON.fi, follow these steps:

Visit the STON.fi website and connect your TON wallet. Connecting a wallet never requires your seed phrase.

Ensure you have Notcoin (NOT) in your wallet and some GRAM to cover transaction fees.

Navigate to the swap section and select the tokens you wish to trade. Check that the NOT you select has the master address above, and look at the price impact and slippage limit before you continue.

Confirm the transaction in your wallet and wait for it to be processed on the blockchain.

A DEX lets you keep control of your private keys and needs no account, but it isn’t automatically cheaper. STON.fi’s fee page gives a default trading fee of 0.3% per swap (0.2% to liquidity providers and 0.1% to the protocol), set per pool between 0% and 1%, and the network fee comes on top. Large swaps in a thin pool also move the price against you, and a confirmed swap can’t be undone.

How to Check That Your NOT Is Real

Anyone can create a jetton named Notcoin with the ticker NOT, so the name and logo prove nothing. Open the token’s details in your wallet or a TON block explorer and compare its master address with EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT . A token with a different master address is not Notcoin, whatever it is called.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still claim Notcoin from the game?

The in-game claim belonged to the token launch in May 2024. Today NOT is bought on an exchange or swapped for on a DEX. Treat any “claim” page or bot as phishing, and never enter your seed phrase.

Which network should I use to deposit NOT on an exchange?

TON, because NOT is a jetton on The Open Network. Include the memo or comment if the exchange gives you one, and send a small test first.

Why do I need GRAM to send NOT?

Network fees on TON, including those of a jetton transfer, are paid in the native coin, GRAM (formerly Toncoin). The wallet attaches a little GRAM to the transfer, and the amount not used for fees is returned. Some wallets offer “gasless” transfers through a relay for selected tokens, but keeping a small GRAM balance is the reliable option.