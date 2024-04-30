Bip39 English mnemonic phrase wordlist
|abandon
|client
|few
|leopard
|prison
|still
|ability
|cliff
|fiber
|lesson
|private
|sting
|able
|climb
|fiction
|letter
|prize
|stock
|about
|clinic
|field
|level
|problem
|stomach
|above
|clip
|figure
|liar
|process
|stone
|absent
|clock
|file
|liberty
|produce
|stool
|absorb
|clog
|film
|library
|profit
|story
|abstract
|close
|filter
|license
|program
|stove
|absurd
|cloth
|final
|life
|project
|strategy
|abuse
|cloud
|find
|lift
|promote
|street
|access
|clown
|fine
|light
|proof
|strike
|accident
|club
|finger
|like
|property
|strong
|account
|clump
|finish
|limb
|prosper
|struggle
|accuse
|cluster
|fire
|limit
|protect
|student
|achieve
|clutch
|firm
|link
|proud
|stuff
|acid
|coach
|first
|lion
|provide
|stumble
|acoustic
|coast
|fiscal
|liquid
|public
|style
|acquire
|coconut
|fish
|list
|pudding
|subject
|across
|code
|fit
|little
|pull
|submit
|act
|coffee
|fitness
|live
|pulp
|subway
|action
|coil
|fix
|lizard
|pulse
|success
|actor
|coin
|flag
|load
|pumpkin
|such
|actress
|collect
|flame
|loan
|punch
|sudden
|actual
|color
|flash
|lobster
|pupil
|suffer
|adapt
|column
|flat
|local
|puppy
|sugar
|add
|combine
|flavor
|lock
|purchase
|suggest
|addict
|come
|flee
|logic
|purity
|suit
|address
|comfort
|flight
|lonely
|purpose
|summer
|adjust
|comic
|flip
|long
|purse
|sun
|admit
|common
|float
|loop
|push
|sunny
|adult
|company
|flock
|lottery
|put
|sunset
|advance
|concert
|floor
|loud
|puzzle
|super
|advice
|conduct
|flower
|lounge
|pyramid
|supply
|aerobic
|confirm
|fluid
|love
|quality
|supreme
|affair
|congress
|flush
|loyal
|quantum
|sure
|afford
|connect
|fly
|lucky
|quarter
|surface
|afraid
|consider
|foam
|luggage
|question
|surge
|again
|control
|focus
|lumber
|quick
|surprise
|age
|convince
|fog
|lunar
|quit
|surround
|agent
|cook
|foil
|lunch
|quiz
|survey
|agree
|cool
|fold
|luxury
|quote
|suspect
|ahead
|copper
|follow
|lyrics
|rabbit
|sustain
|aim
|copy
|food
|machine
|raccoon
|swallow
|air
|coral
|foot
|mad
|race
|swamp
|airport
|core
|force
|magic
|rack
|swap
|aisle
|corn
|forest
|magnet
|radar
|swarm
|alarm
|correct
|forget
|maid
|radio
|swear
|album
|cost
|fork
|rail
|sweet
|alcohol
|cotton
|fortune
|main
|rain
|swift
|alert
|couch
|forum
|major
|raise
|swim
|alien
|country
|forward
|make
|rally
|swing
|all
|couple
|fossil
|mammal
|ramp
|switch
|alley
|course
|foster
|man
|ranch
|sword
|allow
|cousin
|found
|manage
|random
|symbol
|almost
|cover
|fox
|mandate
|range
|symptom
|alone
|coyote
|fragile
|mango
|rapid
|syrup
|alpha
|crack
|frame
|mansion
|rare
|system
|already
|cradle
|frequent
|manual
|rate
|table
|also
|craft
|fresh
|maple
|rather
|tackle
|alter
|cram
|friend
|marble
|raven
|tag
|always
|crane
|fringe
|march
|raw
|tail
|amateur
|crash
|frog
|margin
|razor
|talent
|amazing
|crater
|front
|marine
|ready
|talk
|among
|crawl
|frost
|market
|real
|tank
|amount
|crazy
|frown
|marriage
|reason
|tape
|amused
|cream
|frozen
|mask
|rebel
|target
|analyst
|credit
|fruit
|mass
|rebuild
|task
|anchor
|creek
|fuel
|master
|recall
|taste
|ancient
|crew
|fun
|match
|receive
|tattoo
|anger
|cricket
|funny
|material
|recipe
|taxi
|angle
|crime
|furnace
|math
|record
|teach
|angry
|crisp
|fury
|matrix
|recycle
|team
|animal
|critic
|future
|matter
|reduce
|tell
|ankle
|crop
|gadget
|maximum
|reflect
|ten
|announce
|cross
|gain
|maze
|reform
|tenant
|annual
|crouch
|galaxy
|meadow
|refuse
|tennis
|another
|crowd
|gallery
|mean
|region
|tent
|answer
|crucial
|game
|measure
|regret
|term
|antenna
|cruel
|gap
|meat
|regular
|test
|antique
|cruise
|garage
|mechanic
|reject
|text
|anxiety
|crumble
|garbage
|medal
|relax
|thank
|any
|crunch
|garden
|media
|release
|that
|apart
|crush
|garlic
|melody
|relief
|theme
|apology
|cry
|garment
|melt
|rely
|then
|appear
|crystal
|gas
|member
|remain
|theory
|apple
|cube
|gasp
|memory
|remember
|there
|approve
|culture
|gate
|mention
|remind
|they
|april
|cup
|gather
|menu
|remove
|thing
|arch
|cupboard
|gauge
|mercy
|render
|this
|arctic
|curious
|gaze
|merge
|renew
|thought
|area
|current
|general
|merit
|rent
|three
|arena
|curtain
|genius
|merry
|reopen
|thrive
|argue
|curve
|genre
|mesh
|repair
|throw
|arm
|cushion
|gentle
|message
|repeat
|thumb
|armed
|custom
|genuine
|metal
|replace
|thunder
|armor
|cute
|gesture
|method
|report
|ticket
|army
|cycle
|ghost
|middle
|require
|tide
|around
|dad
|giant
|midnight
|rescue
|tiger
|arrange
|damage
|gift
|milk
|resemble
|tilt
|arrest
|damp
|giggle
|million
|resist
|timber
|arrive
|dance
|ginger
|mimic
|resource
|time
|arrow
|danger
|giraffe
|mind
|response
|tiny
|art
|daring
|girl
|minimum
|result
|tip
|artefact
|dash
|give
|minor
|retire
|tired
|artist
|daughter
|glad
|minute
|retreat
|tissue
|artwork
|dawn
|glance
|miracle
|return
|title
|ask
|day
|glare
|mirror
|reunion
|toast
|aspect
|deal
|glass
|misery
|reveal
|tobacco
|assault
|debate
|glide
|miss
|review
|today
|asset
|debris
|glimpse
|mistake
|reward
|toddler
|assist
|decade
|globe
|mix
|rhythm
|toe
|assume
|december
|gloom
|mixed
|rib
|together
|asthma
|decide
|glory
|mixture
|ribbon
|toilet
|athlete
|decline
|glove
|mobile
|rice
|token
|atom
|decorate
|glow
|model
|rich
|tomato
|attack
|decrease
|glue
|modify
|ride
|tomorrow
|attend
|deer
|goat
|mom
|ridge
|tone
|attitude
|defense
|goddess
|moment
|rifle
|tongue
|attract
|define
|gold
|monitor
|right
|tonight
|auction
|defy
|good
|monkey
|rigid
|tool
|audit
|degree
|goose
|monster
|ring
|tooth
|august
|delay
|gorilla
|month
|riot
|top
|aunt
|deliver
|gospel
|moon
|ripple
|topic
|author
|demand
|gossip
|moral
|risk
|topple
|auto
|demise
|govern
|more
|ritual
|torch
|autumn
|denial
|gown
|morning
|rival
|tornado
|average
|dentist
|grab
|mosquito
|river
|tortoise
|avocado
|deny
|grace
|mother
|road
|toss
|avoid
|depart
|grain
|motion
|roast
|total
|awake
|depend
|grant
|motor
|robot
|tourist
|aware
|deposit
|grape
|mountain
|robust
|toward
|away
|depth
|grass
|mouse
|rocket
|tower
|awesome
|deputy
|gravity
|move
|romance
|town
|awful
|derive
|great
|movie
|roof
|toy
|awkward
|describe
|green
|much
|rookie
|track
|axis
|desert
|grid
|muffin
|room
|trade
|baby
|design
|grief
|mule
|rose
|traffic
|bachelor
|desk
|grit
|multiply
|rotate
|tragic
|bacon
|despair
|grocery
|muscle
|rough
|train
|badge
|destroy
|group
|museum
|round
|transfer
|bag
|detail
|grow
|mushroom
|route
|trap
|balance
|detect
|grunt
|music
|royal
|trash
|balcony
|develop
|guard
|must
|rubber
|travel
|ball
|device
|guess
|mutual
|rude
|tray
|bamboo
|devote
|guide
|myself
|rug
|treat
|banana
|diagram
|guilt
|mystery
|rule
|tree
|banner
|dial
|guitar
|myth
|run
|trend
|bar
|diamond
|gun
|naive
|runway
|trial
|barely
|diary
|gym
|name
|rural
|tribe
|bargain
|dice
|habit
|napkin
|sad
|trick
|barrel
|diesel
|hair
|narrow
|saddle
|trigger
|base
|diet
|half
|nasty
|sadness
|trim
|basic
|differ
|hammer
|nation
|safe
|trip
|basket
|digital
|hamster
|nature
|sail
|trophy
|battle
|dignity
|hand
|near
|salad
|trouble
|beach
|dilemma
|happy
|neck
|salmon
|truck
|bean
|dinner
|harbor
|need
|salon
|true
|beauty
|dinosaur
|hard
|negative
|salt
|truly
|because
|direct
|harsh
|neglect
|salute
|trumpet
|become
|dirt
|harvest
|neither
|same
|trust
|beef
|disagree
|hat
|nephew
|sample
|truth
|before
|discover
|have
|nerve
|sand
|try
|begin
|disease
|hawk
|nest
|satisfy
|tube
|behave
|dish
|hazard
|net
|satoshi
|tuition
|behind
|dismiss
|head
|network
|sauce
|tumble
|believe
|disorder
|health
|neutral
|sausage
|tuna
|below
|display
|heart
|never
|save
|tunnel
|belt
|distance
|heavy
|news
|say
|turkey
|bench
|divert
|hedgehog
|next
|scale
|turn
|benefit
|divide
|height
|nice
|scan
|turtle
|best
|divorce
|hello
|night
|scare
|twelve
|betray
|dizzy
|helmet
|noble
|scatter
|twenty
|better
|doctor
|help
|noise
|scene
|twice
|between
|document
|hen
|nominee
|scheme
|twin
|beyond
|dog
|hero
|noodle
|school
|twist
|bicycle
|doll
|hidden
|normal
|science
|two
|bid
|dolphin
|high
|north
|scissors
|type
|bike
|domain
|hill
|nose
|scorpion
|typical
|bind
|donate
|hint
|notable
|scout
|ugly
|biology
|donkey
|hip
|note
|scrap
|umbrella
|bird
|donor
|hire
|nothing
|screen
|unable
|birth
|door
|history
|notice
|script
|unaware
|bitter
|dose
|hobby
|novel
|scrub
|uncle
|black
|double
|hockey
|now
|sea
|uncover
|blade
|dove
|hold
|nuclear
|search
|under
|blame
|draft
|hole
|number
|season
|undo
|blanket
|dragon
|holiday
|nurse
|seat
|unfair
|blast
|drama
|hollow
|nut
|second
|unfold
|bleak
|drastic
|home
|oak
|secret
|unhappy
|bless
|draw
|honey
|obey
|section
|uniform
|blind
|dream
|hood
|object
|security
|unique
|blood
|dress
|hope
|oblige
|seed
|unit
|blossom
|drift
|horn
|obscure
|seek
|universe
|blouse
|drill
|horror
|observe
|segment
|unknown
|blue
|drink
|horse
|obtain
|select
|unlock
|blur
|drip
|hospital
|obvious
|sell
|until
|blush
|drive
|host
|occur
|seminar
|unusual
|board
|drop
|hotel
|ocean
|senior
|unveil
|boat
|drum
|hour
|october
|sense
|update
|body
|dry
|hover
|odor
|sentence
|upgrade
|boil
|duck
|hub
|off
|series
|uphold
|bomb
|dumb
|huge
|offer
|service
|upon
|bone
|dune
|human
|office
|session
|upper
|bonus
|during
|humble
|often
|settle
|upset
|book
|dust
|humor
|oil
|setup
|urban
|boost
|dutch
|hundred
|okay
|seven
|urge
|border
|duty
|hungry
|old
|shadow
|usage
|boring
|dwarf
|hunt
|olive
|shaft
|use
|borrow
|dynamic
|hurdle
|olympic
|shallow
|used
|boss
|eager
|hurry
|omit
|share
|useful
|bottom
|eagle
|hurt
|once
|shed
|useless
|bounce
|early
|husband
|one
|shell
|usual
|box
|earn
|hybrid
|onion
|sheriff
|utility
|boy
|earth
|ice
|online
|shield
|vacant
|bracket
|easily
|icon
|only
|shift
|vacuum
|brain
|east
|idea
|open
|shine
|vague
|brand
|easy
|identify
|opera
|ship
|valid
|brass
|echo
|idle
|opinion
|shiver
|valley
|brave
|ecology
|ignore
|oppose
|shock
|valve
|bread
|economy
|ill
|option
|shoe
|van
|breeze
|edge
|illegal
|orange
|shoot
|vanish
|brick
|edit
|illness
|orbit
|shop
|vapor
|bridge
|educate
|image
|orchard
|short
|various
|brief
|effort
|imitate
|order
|shoulder
|vast
|bright
|egg
|immense
|ordinary
|shove
|vault
|bring
|eight
|immune
|organ
|shrimp
|vehicle
|brisk
|either
|impact
|orient
|shrug
|velvet
|broccoli
|elbow
|impose
|original
|shuffle
|vendor
|broken
|elder
|improve
|orphan
|shy
|venture
|bronze
|electric
|impulse
|ostrich
|sibling
|venue
|broom
|elegant
|inch
|other
|sick
|verb
|brother
|element
|include
|outdoor
|side
|verify
|brown
|elephant
|income
|outer
|siege
|version
|brush
|elevator
|increase
|output
|sight
|very
|bubble
|elite
|index
|outside
|sign
|vessel
|buddy
|else
|indicate
|oval
|silent
|veteran
|budget
|embark
|indoor
|oven
|silk
|viable
|buffalo
|embody
|industry
|over
|silly
|vibrant
|build
|embrace
|infant
|own
|silver
|vicious
|bulb
|emerge
|inflict
|owner
|similar
|victory
|bulk
|emotion
|inform
|oxygen
|simple
|video
|bullet
|employ
|inhale
|oyster
|since
|view
|bundle
|empower
|inherit
|ozone
|sing
|village
|bunker
|empty
|initial
|pact
|siren
|vintage
|burden
|enable
|inject
|paddle
|sister
|violin
|burger
|enact
|injury
|page
|situate
|virtual
|burst
|end
|inmate
|pair
|six
|virus
|bus
|endless
|inner
|palace
|size
|visa
|business
|endorse
|innocent
|palm
|skate
|visit
|busy
|enemy
|input
|panda
|sketch
|visual
|butter
|energy
|inquiry
|panel
|ski
|vital
|buyer
|enforce
|insane
|panic
|skill
|vivid
|buzz
|engage
|insect
|panther
|skin
|vocal
|cabbage
|engine
|inside
|paper
|skirt
|voice
|cabin
|enhance
|inspire
|parade
|skull
|void
|cable
|enjoy
|install
|parent
|slab
|volcano
|cactus
|enlist
|intact
|park
|slam
|volume
|cage
|enough
|interest
|parrot
|sleep
|vote
|cake
|enrich
|into
|party
|slender
|voyage
|call
|enroll
|invest
|pass
|slice
|wage
|calm
|ensure
|invite
|patch
|slide
|wagon
|camera
|enter
|involve
|path
|slight
|wait
|camp
|entire
|iron
|patient
|slim
|walk
|can
|entry
|island
|patrol
|slogan
|wall
|canal
|envelope
|isolate
|pattern
|slot
|walnut
|cancel
|episode
|issue
|pause
|slow
|want
|candy
|equal
|item
|pave
|slush
|warfare
|cannon
|equip
|ivory
|payment
|small
|warm
|canoe
|era
|jacket
|peace
|smart
|warrior
|canvas
|erase
|jaguar
|peanut
|smile
|wash
|canyon
|erode
|jar
|pear
|smoke
|wasp
|capable
|erosion
|jazz
|peasant
|smooth
|waste
|capital
|error
|jealous
|pelican
|snack
|water
|captain
|erupt
|jeans
|pen
|snake
|wave
|car
|escape
|jelly
|penalty
|snap
|way
|carbon
|essay
|jewel
|pencil
|sniff
|wealth
|card
|essence
|job
|people
|snow
|weapon
|cargo
|estate
|join
|pepper
|soap
|wear
|carpet
|eternal
|joke
|perfect
|soccer
|weasel
|carry
|ethics
|journey
|permit
|social
|weather
|cart
|evidence
|joy
|person
|sock
|web
|case
|evil
|judge
|pet
|soda
|wedding
|cash
|evoke
|juice
|phone
|soft
|weekend
|casino
|evolve
|jump
|photo
|solar
|weird
|castle
|exact
|jungle
|phrase
|soldier
|welcome
|casual
|example
|junior
|physical
|solid
|west
|cat
|excess
|junk
|piano
|solution
|wet
|catalog
|exchange
|just
|picnic
|solve
|whale
|catch
|excite
|kangaroo
|picture
|someone
|what
|category
|exclude
|keen
|piece
|song
|wheat
|cattle
|excuse
|keep
|pig
|soon
|wheel
|caught
|execute
|ketchup
|pigeon
|sorry
|when
|cause
|exercise
|key
|pill
|sort
|where
|caution
|exhaust
|kick
|pilot
|soul
|whip
|cave
|exhibit
|kid
|pink
|sound
|whisper
|ceiling
|exile
|kidney
|pioneer
|soup
|wide
|celery
|exist
|kind
|pipe
|source
|width
|cement
|exit
|kingdom
|pistol
|south
|wife
|census
|exotic
|kiss
|pitch
|space
|wild
|century
|expand
|kit
|pizza
|spare
|will
|cereal
|expect
|kitchen
|place
|spatial
|win
|certain
|expire
|kite
|planet
|spawn
|window
|chair
|explain
|kitten
|plastic
|speak
|wine
|chalk
|expose
|kiwi
|plate
|special
|wing
|champion
|express
|knee
|play
|speed
|wink
|change
|extend
|knife
|please
|spell
|winner
|chaos
|extra
|knock
|pledge
|spend
|winter
|chapter
|eye
|know
|pluck
|sphere
|wire
|charge
|eyebrow
|lab
|plug
|spice
|wisdom
|chase
|fabric
|label
|plunge
|spider
|wise
|chat
|face
|labor
|poem
|spike
|wish
|cheap
|faculty
|ladder
|poet
|spin
|witness
|check
|fade
|lady
|point
|spirit
|wolf
|cheese
|faint
|lake
|polar
|split
|woman
|chef
|faith
|lamp
|pole
|spoil
|wonder
|cherry
|fall
|language
|police
|sponsor
|wood
|chest
|false
|laptop
|pond
|spoon
|wool
|chicken
|fame
|large
|pony
|sport
|word
|chief
|family
|later
|pool
|spot
|work
|child
|famous
|latin
|popular
|spray
|world
|chimney
|fan
|laugh
|portion
|spread
|worry
|choice
|fancy
|laundry
|position
|spring
|worth
|choose
|fantasy
|lava
|possible
|spy
|wrap
|chronic
|farm
|law
|post
|square
|wreck
|chuckle
|fashion
|lawn
|potato
|squeeze
|wrestle
|chunk
|fat
|lawsuit
|pottery
|squirrel
|wrist
|churn
|fatal
|layer
|poverty
|stable
|write
|cigar
|father
|lazy
|powder
|stadium
|wrong
|cinnamon
|fatigue
|leader
|power
|staff
|yard
|circle
|fault
|leaf
|practice
|stage
|year
|citizen
|favorite
|learn
|praise
|stairs
|yellow
|city
|feature
|leave
|predict
|stamp
|you
|civil
|february
|lecture
|prefer
|stand
|young
|claim
|federal
|left
|prepare
|start
|youth
|clap
|fee
|leg
|present
|state
|zebra
|clarify
|feed
|legal
|pretty
|stay
|zero
|claw
|feel
|legend
|prevent
|steak
|zone
|clay
|female
|leisure
|price
|steel
|zoo
|clean
|fence
|lemon
|pride
|stem
|clerk
|festival
|lend
|primary
|step
|clever
|fetch
|length
|stereo
|click
|fever
|lens
|priority
|stick
|76.
|doctor
|77.
|document
|78.
|dog
|79.
|doll
|80.
|dolphin
|81.
|domain
|82.
|donate
|83.
|donkey
|84.
|donor
|85.
|door
|86.
|dose
|87.
|double
|88.
|dove
|89.
|draft
|90.
|dragon
|91.
|drama
|92.
|drastic
|93.
|draw
|94.
|dream
|95.
|dress
|96.
|drift
|97.
|drill
|98.
|drink
|99.
|drip
|100.
|drive
|101.
|drop
|102.
|drum
|103.
|dry
|104.
|duck
|105.
|dumb
|106.
|dune
|107.
|during
|108.
|dust
|109.
|dutch
|110.
|duty
|111.
|dwarf
|112.
|dynamic
|1.
|eager
|2.
|eagle
|3.
|early
|4.
|earn
|5.
|earth
|6.
|easily
|7.
|east
|8.
|easy
|9.
|echo
|10.
|ecology
|11.
|economy
|12.
|edge
|13.
|edit
|14.
|educate
|15.
|effort
|16.
|egg
|17.
|eight
|18.
|either
|19.
|elbow
|20.
|elder
|21.
|electric
|22.
|elegant
|23.
|element
|24.
|elephant
|25.
|elevator
|26.
|elite
|27.
|else
|28.
|embark
|29.
|embody
|30.
|embrace
|31.
|emerge
|32.
|emotion
|33.
|employ
|34.
|empower
|35.
|empty
|36.
|enable
|37.
|enact
|38.
|end
|39.
|endless
|40.
|endorse
|41.
|enemy
|42.
|energy
|43.
|enforce
|44.
|engage
|45.
|engine
|46.
|enhance
|47.
|enjoy
|48.
|enlist
|49.
|enough
|50.
|enrich
|51.
|enroll
|52.
|ensure
|53.
|enter
|54.
|entire
|55.
|entry
|56.
|envelope
|57.
|episode
|58.
|equal
|59.
|equip
|60.
|era
|61.
|erase
|62.
|erode
|63.
|erosion
|64.
|error
|65.
|erupt
|66.
|escape
|67.
|essay
|68.
|essence
|69.
|estate
|70.
|eternal
|71.
|ethics
|72.
|evidence
|73.
|evil
|74.
|evoke
|75.
|evolve
|76.
|exact
|77.
|example
|78.
|excess
|79.
|exchange
|80.
|excite
|81.
|exclude
|82.
|excuse
|83.
|execute
|84.
|exercise
|85.
|exhaust
|86.
|exhibit
|87.
|exile
|88.
|exist
|89.
|exit
|90.
|exotic
|91.
|expand
|92.
|expect
|93.
|expire
|94.
|explain
|95.
|expose
|96.
|express
|97.
|extend
|98.
|extra
|99.
|eye
|100.
|eyebrow
|1.
|fabric
|2.
|face
|3.
|faculty
|4.
|fade
|5.
|faint
|6.
|faith
|7.
|fall
|8.
|false
|9.
|fame
|10.
|family
|11.
|famous
|12.
|fan
|13.
|fancy
|14.
|fantasy
|15.
|farm
|16.
|fashion
|17.
|fat
|18.
|fatal
|19.
|father
|20.
|fatigue
|21.
|fault
|22.
|favorite
|23.
|feature
|24.
|february
|25.
|federal
|26.
|fee
|27.
|feed
|28.
|feel
|29.
|female
|30.
|fence
|31.
|festival
|32.
|fetch
|33.
|fever
|34.
|few
|35.
|fiber
|36.
|fiction
|37.
|field
|38.
|figure
|39.
|file
|40.
|film
|41.
|filter
|42.
|final
|43.
|find
|44.
|fine
|45.
|finger
|46.
|finish
|47.
|fire
|48.
|firm
|49.
|first
|50.
|fiscal
|51.
|fish
|52.
|fit
|53.
|fitness
|54.
|fix
|55.
|flag
|56.
|flame
|57.
|flash
|58.
|flat
|59.
|flavor
|60.
|flee
|61.
|flight
|62.
|flip
|63.
|float
|64.
|flock
|65.
|floor
|66.
|flower
|67.
|fluid
|68.
|flush
|69.
|fly
|70.
|foam
|71.
|focus
|72.
|fog
|73.
|foil
|74.
|fold
|75.
|follow
|76.
|food
|77.
|foot
|78.
|force
|79.
|forest
|80.
|forget
|81.
|fork
|82.
|fortune
|83.
|forum
|84.
|forward
|85.
|fossil
|86.
|foster
|87.
|found
|88.
|fox
|89.
|fragile
|90.
|frame
|91.
|frequent
|92.
|fresh
|93.
|friend
|94.
|fringe
|95.
|frog
|96.
|front
|97.
|frost
|98.
|frown
|99.
|frozen
|100.
|fruit
|101.
|fuel
|102.
|fun
|103.
|funny
|104.
|furnace
|105.
|fury
|106.
|future
|1.
|gadget
|2.
|gain
|3.
|galaxy
|4.
|gallery
|5.
|game
|6.
|gap
|7.
|garage
|8.
|garbage
|9.
|garden
|10.
|garlic
|11.
|garment
|12.
|gas
|13.
|gasp
|14.
|gate
|15.
|gather
|16.
|gauge
|17.
|gaze
|18.
|general
|19.
|genius
|20.
|genre
|21.
|gentle
|22.
|genuine
|23.
|gesture
|24.
|ghost
|25.
|giant
|26.
|gift
|27.
|giggle
|28.
|ginger
|29.
|giraffe
|30.
|girl
|31.
|give
|32.
|glad
|33.
|glance
|34.
|glare
|35.
|glass
|36.
|glide
|37.
|glimpse
|38.
|globe
|39.
|gloom
|40.
|glory
|41.
|glove
|42.
|glow
|43.
|glue
|44.
|goat
|45.
|goddess
|46.
|gold
|47.
|good
|48.
|goose
|49.
|gorilla
|50.
|gospel
|51.
|gossip
|52.
|govern
|53.
|gown
|54.
|grab
|55.
|grace
|56.
|grain
|57.
|grant
|58.
|grape
|59.
|grass
|60.
|gravity
|61.
|great
|62.
|green
|63.
|grid
|64.
|grief
|65.
|grit
|66.
|grocery
|67.
|group
|68.
|grow
|69.
|grunt
|70.
|guard
|71.
|guess
|72.
|guide
|73.
|guilt
|74.
|guitar
|75.
|gun
|76.
|gym
|1.
|habit
|2.
|hair
|3.
|half
|4.
|hammer
|5.
|hamster
|6.
|hand
|7.
|happy
|8.
|harbor
|9.
|hard
|10.
|harsh
|11.
|harvest
|12.
|hat
|13.
|have
|14.
|hawk
|15.
|hazard
|16.
|head
|17.
|health
|18.
|heart
|19.
|heavy
|20.
|hedgehog
|21.
|height
|22.
|hello
|23.
|helmet
|24.
|help
|25.
|hen
|26.
|hero
|27.
|hidden
|28.
|high
|29.
|hill
|30.
|hint
|31.
|hip
|32.
|hire
|33.
|history
|34.
|hobby
|35.
|hockey
|36.
|hold
|37.
|hole
|38.
|holiday
|39.
|hollow
|40.
|home
|41.
|honey
|42.
|hood
|43.
|hope
|44.
|horn
|45.
|horror
|46.
|horse
|47.
|hospital
|48.
|host
|49.
|hotel
|50.
|hour
|51.
|hover
|52.
|hub
|53.
|huge
|54.
|human
|55.
|humble
|56.
|humor
|57.
|hundred
|58.
|hungry
|59.
|hunt
|60.
|hurdle
|61.
|hurry
|62.
|hurt
|63.
|husband
|64.
|hybrid
|1.
|ice
|2.
|icon
|3.
|idea
|4.
|identify
|5.
|idle
|6.
|ignore
|7.
|ill
|8.
|illegal
|9.
|illness
|10.
|image
|11.
|imitate
|12.
|immense
|13.
|immune
|14.
|impact
|15.
|impose
|16.
|improve
|17.
|impulse
|18.
|inch
|19.
|include
|20.
|income
|21.
|increase
|22.
|index
|23.
|indicate
|24.
|indoor
|25.
|industry
|26.
|infant
|27.
|inflict
|28.
|inform
|29.
|inhale
|30.
|inherit
|31.
|initial
|32.
|inject
|33.
|injury
|34.
|inmate
|35.
|inner
|36.
|innocent
|37.
|input
|38.
|inquiry
|39.
|insane
|40.
|insect
|41.
|inside
|42.
|inspire
|43.
|install
|44.
|intact
|45.
|interest
|46.
|into
|47.
|invest
|48.
|invite
|49.
|involve
|50.
|iron
|51.
|island
|52.
|isolate
|53.
|issue
|54.
|item
|55.
|ivory
|1.
|jacket
|2.
|jaguar
|3.
|jar
|4.
|jazz
|5.
|jealous
|6.
|jeans
|7.
|jelly
|8.
|jewel
|9.
|job
|10.
|join
|11.
|joke
|12.
|journey
|13.
|joy
|14.
|judge
|15.
|juice
|16.
|jump
|17.
|jungle
|18.
|junior
|19.
|junk
|20.
|just
|1.
|kangaroo
|2.
|keen
|3.
|keep
|4.
|ketchup
|5.
|key
|6.
|kick
|7.
|kid
|8.
|kidney
|9.
|kind
|10.
|kingdom
|11.
|kiss
|12.
|kit
|13.
|kitchen
|14.
|kite
|15.
|kitten
|16.
|kiwi
|17.
|knee
|18.
|knife
|19.
|knock
|20.
|know
|1.
|lab
|2.
|label
|3.
|labor
|4.
|ladder
|5.
|lady
|6.
|lake
|7.
|lamp
|8.
|language
|9.
|laptop
|10.
|large
|11.
|later
|12.
|latin
|13.
|laugh
|14.
|laundry
|15.
|lava
|16.
|law
|17.
|lawn
|18.
|lawsuit
|19.
|layer
|20.
|lazy
|21.
|leader
|22.
|leaf
|23.
|learn
|24.
|leave
|25.
|lecture
|26.
|left
|27.
|leg
|28.
|legal
|29.
|legend
|30.
|leisure
|31.
|lemon
|32.
|lend
|33.
|length
|34.
|lens
|35.
|leopard
|36.
|lesson
|37.
|letter
|38.
|level
|39.
|liar
|40.
|liberty
|41.
|library
|42.
|license
|43.
|life
|44.
|lift
|45.
|light
|46.
|like
|47.
|limb
|48.
|limit
|49.
|link
|50.
|lion
|51.
|liquid
|52.
|list
|53.
|little
|54.
|live
|55.
|lizard
|56.
|load
|57.
|loan
|58.
|lobster
|59.
|local
|60.
|lock
|61.
|logic
|62.
|lonely
|63.
|long
|64.
|loop
|65.
|lottery
|66.
|loud
|67.
|lounge
|68.
|love
|69.
|loyal
|70.
|lucky
|71.
|luggage
|72.
|lumber
|73.
|lunar
|74.
|lunch
|75.
|luxury
|76.
|lyrics
|1.
|machine
|2.
|mad
|3.
|magic
|4.
|magnet
|5.
|maid
|6.
|7.
|main
|8.
|major
|9.
|make
|10.
|mammal
|11.
|man
|12.
|manage
|13.
|mandate
|14.
|mango
|15.
|mansion
|16.
|manual
|17.
|maple
|18.
|marble
|19.
|march
|20.
|margin
|21.
|marine
|22.
|market
|23.
|marriage
|24.
|mask
|25.
|mass
|26.
|master
|27.
|match
|28.
|material
|29.
|math
|30.
|matrix
|31.
|matter
|32.
|maximum
|33.
|maze
|34.
|meadow
|35.
|mean
|36.
|measure
|37.
|meat
|38.
|mechanic
|39.
|medal
|40.
|media
|41.
|melody
|42.
|melt
|43.
|member
|44.
|memory
|45.
|mention
|46.
|menu
|47.
|mercy
|48.
|merge
|49.
|merit
|50.
|merry
|51.
|mesh
|52.
|message
|53.
|metal
|54.
|method
|55.
|middle
|56.
|midnight
|57.
|milk
|58.
|million
|59.
|mimic
|60.
|mind
|61.
|minimum
|62.
|minor
|63.
|minute
|64.
|miracle
|65.
|mirror
|66.
|misery
|67.
|miss
|68.
|mistake
|69.
|mix
|70.
|mixed
|71.
|mixture
|72.
|mobile
|73.
|model
|74.
|modify
|75.
|mom
|76.
|moment
|77.
|monitor
|78.
|monkey
|79.
|monster
|80.
|month
|81.
|moon
|82.
|moral
|83.
|more
|84.
|morning
|85.
|mosquito
|86.
|mother
|87.
|motion
|88.
|motor
|89.
|mountain
|90.
|mouse
|91.
|move
|92.
|movie
|93.
|much
|94.
|muffin
|95.
|mule
|96.
|multiply
|97.
|muscle
|98.
|museum
|99.
|mushroom
|100.
|music
|101.
|must
|102.
|mutual
|103.
|myself
|104.
|mystery
|105.
|myth
|1.
|naive
|2.
|name
|3.
|napkin
|4.
|narrow
|5.
|nasty
|6.
|nation
|7.
|nature
|8.
|near
|9.
|neck
|10.
|need
|11.
|negative
|12.
|neglect
|13.
|neither
|14.
|nephew
|15.
|nerve
|16.
|nest
|17.
|net
|18.
|network
|19.
|neutral
|20.
|never
|21.
|news
|22.
|next
|23.
|nice
|24.
|night
|25.
|noble
|26.
|noise
|27.
|nominee
|28.
|noodle
|29.
|normal
|30.
|north
|31.
|nose
|32.
|notable
|33.
|note
|34.
|nothing
|35.
|notice
|36.
|novel
|37.
|now
|38.
|nuclear
|39.
|number
|40.
|nurse
|41.
|nut
|1.
|oak
|2.
|obey
|3.
|object
|4.
|oblige
|5.
|obscure
|6.
|observe
|7.
|obtain
|8.
|obvious
|9.
|occur
|10.
|ocean
|11.
|october
|12.
|odor
|13.
|off
|14.
|offer
|15.
|office
|16.
|often
|17.
|oil
|18.
|okay
|19.
|old
|20.
|olive
|21.
|olympic
|22.
|omit
|23.
|once
|24.
|one
|25.
|onion
|26.
|online
|27.
|only
|28.
|open
|29.
|opera
|30.
|opinion
|31.
|oppose
|32.
|option
|33.
|orange
|34.
|orbit
|35.
|orchard
|36.
|order
|37.
|ordinary
|38.
|organ
|39.
|orient
|40.
|original
|41.
|orphan
|42.
|ostrich
|43.
|other
|44.
|outdoor
|45.
|outer
|46.
|output
|47.
|outside
|48.
|oval
|49.
|oven
|50.
|over
|51.
|own
|52.
|owner
|53.
|oxygen
|54.
|oyster
|55.
|ozone
|1.
|pact
|2.
|paddle
|3.
|page
|4.
|pair
|5.
|palace
|6.
|palm
|7.
|panda
|8.
|panel
|9.
|panic
|10.
|panther
|11.
|paper
|12.
|parade
|13.
|parent
|14.
|park
|15.
|parrot
|16.
|party
|17.
|pass
|18.
|patch
|19.
|path
|20.
|patient
|21.
|patrol
|22.
|pattern
|23.
|pause
|24.
|pave
|25.
|payment
|26.
|peace
|27.
|peanut
|28.
|pear
|29.
|peasant
|30.
|pelican
|31.
|pen
|32.
|penalty
|33.
|pencil
|34.
|people
|35.
|pepper
|36.
|perfect
|37.
|permit
|38.
|person
|39.
|pet
|40.
|phone
|41.
|photo
|42.
|phrase
|43.
|physical
|44.
|piano
|45.
|picnic
|46.
|picture
|47.
|piece
|48.
|pig
|49.
|pigeon
|50.
|pill
|51.
|pilot
|52.
|pink
|53.
|pioneer
|54.
|pipe
|55.
|pistol
|56.
|pitch
|57.
|pizza
|58.
|place
|59.
|planet
|60.
|plastic
|61.
|plate
|62.
|play
|63.
|please
|64.
|pledge
|65.
|pluck
|66.
|plug
|67.
|plunge
|68.
|poem
|69.
|poet
|70.
|point
|71.
|polar
|72.
|pole
|73.
|police
|74.
|pond
|75.
|pony
|76.
|pool
|77.
|popular
|78.
|portion
|79.
|position
|80.
|possible
|81.
|post
|82.
|potato
|83.
|pottery
|84.
|poverty
|85.
|powder
|86.
|power
|87.
|practice
|88.
|praise
|89.
|predict
|90.
|prefer
|91.
|prepare
|92.
|present
|93.
|pretty
|94.
|prevent
|95.
|price
|96.
|pride
|97.
|primary
|98.
|99.
|priority
|100.
|prison
|101.
|private
|102.
|prize
|103.
|problem
|104.
|process
|105.
|produce
|106.
|profit
|107.
|program
|108.
|project
|109.
|promote
|110.
|proof
|111.
|property
|112.
|prosper
|113.
|protect
|114.
|proud
|115.
|provide
|116.
|public
|117.
|pudding
|118.
|pull
|119.
|pulp
|120.
|pulse
|121.
|pumpkin
|122.
|punch
|123.
|pupil
|124.
|puppy
|125.
|purchase
|126.
|purity
|127.
|purpose
|128.
|purse
|129.
|push
|130.
|put
|131.
|puzzle
|132.
|pyramid
|1.
|quality
|2.
|quantum
|3.
|quarter
|4.
|question
|5.
|quick
|6.
|quit
|7.
|quiz
|8.
|quote
|1.
|rabbit
|2.
|raccoon
|3.
|race
|4.
|rack
|5.
|radar
|6.
|radio
|7.
|rail
|8.
|rain
|9.
|raise
|10.
|rally
|11.
|ramp
|12.
|ranch
|13.
|random
|14.
|range
|15.
|rapid
|16.
|rare
|17.
|rate
|18.
|rather
|19.
|raven
|20.
|raw
|21.
|razor
|22.
|ready
|23.
|real
|24.
|reason
|25.
|rebel
|26.
|rebuild
|27.
|recall
|28.
|receive
|29.
|recipe
|30.
|record
|31.
|recycle
|32.
|reduce
|33.
|reflect
|34.
|reform
|35.
|refuse
|36.
|region
|37.
|regret
|38.
|regular
|39.
|reject
|40.
|relax
|41.
|release
|42.
|relief
|43.
|rely
|44.
|remain
|45.
|remember
|46.
|remind
|47.
|remove
|48.
|render
|49.
|renew
|50.
|rent
|51.
|reopen
|52.
|repair
|53.
|repeat
|54.
|replace
|55.
|report
|56.
|require
|57.
|rescue
|58.
|resemble
|59.
|resist
|60.
|resource
|61.
|response
|62.
|result
|63.
|retire
|64.
|retreat
|65.
|return
|66.
|reunion
|67.
|reveal
|68.
|review
|69.
|reward
|70.
|rhythm
|71.
|rib
|72.
|ribbon
|73.
|rice
|74.
|rich
|75.
|ride
|76.
|ridge
|77.
|rifle
|78.
|right
|79.
|rigid
|80.
|ring
|81.
|riot
|82.
|ripple
|83.
|risk
|84.
|ritual
|85.
|rival
|86.
|river
|87.
|road
|88.
|roast
|89.
|robot
|90.
|robust
|91.
|rocket
|92.
|romance
|93.
|roof
|94.
|rookie
|95.
|room
|96.
|rose
|97.
|rotate
|98.
|rough
|99.
|round
|100.
|route
|101.
|royal
|102.
|rubber
|103.
|rude
|104.
|rug
|105.
|rule
|106.
|run
|107.
|runway
|108.
|rural
|1.
|sad
|2.
|saddle
|3.
|sadness
|4.
|safe
|5.
|sail
|6.
|salad
|7.
|salmon
|8.
|salon
|9.
|salt
|10.
|salute
|11.
|same
|12.
|sample
|13.
|sand
|14.
|satisfy
|15.
|satoshi
|16.
|sauce
|17.
|sausage
|18.
|save
|19.
|say
|20.
|scale
|21.
|scan
|22.
|scare
|23.
|scatter
|24.
|scene
|25.
|scheme
|26.
|school
|27.
|science
|28.
|scissors
|29.
|scorpion
|30.
|scout
|31.
|scrap
|32.
|screen
|33.
|script
|34.
|scrub
|35.
|sea
|36.
|search
|37.
|season
|38.
|seat
|39.
|second
|40.
|secret
|41.
|section
|42.
|security
|43.
|seed
|44.
|seek
|45.
|segment
|46.
|select
|47.
|sell
|48.
|seminar
|49.
|senior
|50.
|sense
|51.
|sentence
|52.
|series
|53.
|service
|54.
|session
|55.
|settle
|56.
|setup
|57.
|seven
|58.
|shadow
|59.
|shaft
|60.
|shallow
|61.
|share
|62.
|shed
|63.
|shell
|64.
|sheriff
|65.
|shield
|66.
|shift
|67.
|shine
|68.
|ship
|69.
|shiver
|70.
|shock
|71.
|shoe
|72.
|shoot
|73.
|shop
|74.
|short
|75.
|shoulder
|76.
|shove
|77.
|shrimp
|78.
|shrug
|79.
|shuffle
|80.
|shy
|81.
|sibling
|82.
|sick
|83.
|side
|84.
|siege
|85.
|sight
|86.
|sign
|87.
|silent
|88.
|silk
|89.
|silly
|90.
|silver
|91.
|similar
|92.
|simple
|93.
|since
|94.
|sing
|95.
|siren
|96.
|sister
|97.
|situate
|98.
|six
|99.
|size
|100.
|skate
|101.
|sketch
|102.
|ski
|103.
|skill
|104.
|skin
|105.
|skirt
|106.
|skull
|107.
|slab
|108.
|slam
|109.
|sleep
|110.
|slender
|111.
|slice
|112.
|slide
|113.
|slight
|114.
|slim
|115.
|slogan
|116.
|slot
|117.
|slow
|118.
|slush
|119.
|small
|120.
|smart
|121.
|smile
|122.
|smoke
|123.
|smooth
|124.
|snack
|125.
|snake
|126.
|snap
|127.
|sniff
|128.
|snow
|129.
|soap
|130.
|soccer
|131.
|social
|132.
|sock
|133.
|soda
|134.
|soft
|135.
|solar
|136.
|soldier
|137.
|solid
|138.
|solution
|139.
|solve
|140.
|someone
|141.
|song
|142.
|soon
|143.
|sorry
|144.
|sort
|145.
|soul
|146.
|sound
|147.
|soup
|148.
|source
|149.
|south
|150.
|space
|151.
|spare
|152.
|spatial
|153.
|spawn
|154.
|speak
|155.
|special
|156.
|speed
|157.
|spell
|158.
|spend
|159.
|sphere
|160.
|spice
|161.
|spider
|162.
|spike
|163.
|spin
|164.
|spirit
|165.
|split
|166.
|spoil
|167.
|sponsor
|168.
|spoon
|169.
|sport
|170.
|spot
|171.
|spray
|172.
|spread
|173.
|spring
|174.
|spy
|175.
|square
|176.
|squeeze
|177.
|squirrel
|178.
|stable
|179.
|stadium
|180.
|staff
|181.
|stage
|182.
|stairs
|183.
|stamp
|184.
|stand
|185.
|start
|186.
|state
|187.
|stay
|188.
|steak
|189.
|steel
|190.
|stem
|191.
|step
|192.
|stereo
|193.
|stick
|194.
|still
|195.
|sting
|196.
|stock
|197.
|stomach
|198.
|stone
|199.
|stool
|200.
|story
|201.
|stove
|202.
|strategy
|203.
|street
|204.
|strike
|205.
|strong
|206.
|struggle
|207.
|student
|208.
|stuff
|209.
|stumble
|210.
|style
|211.
|subject
|212.
|submit
|213.
|subway
|214.
|success
|215.
|such
|216.
|sudden
|217.
|suffer
|218.
|sugar
|219.
|suggest
|220.
|suit
|221.
|summer
|222.
|sun
|223.
|sunny
|224.
|sunset
|225.
|super
|226.
|supply
|227.
|supreme
|228.
|sure
|229.
|surface
|230.
|surge
|231.
|surprise
|232.
|surround
|233.
|survey
|234.
|suspect
|235.
|sustain
|236.
|swallow
|237.
|swamp
|238.
|swap
|239.
|swarm
|240.
|swear
|241.
|sweet
|242.
|swift
|243.
|swim
|244.
|swing
|245.
|switch
|246.
|sword
|247.
|symbol
|248.
|symptom
|249.
|syrup
|250.
|system
|1.
|table
|2.
|tackle
|3.
|tag
|4.
|tail
|5.
|talent
|6.
|talk
|7.
|tank
|8.
|tape
|9.
|target
|10.
|task
|11.
|taste
|12.
|tattoo
|13.
|taxi
|14.
|teach
|15.
|team
|16.
|tell
|17.
|ten
|18.
|tenant
|19.
|tennis
|20.
|tent
|21.
|term
|22.
|test
|23.
|text
|24.
|thank
|25.
|that
|26.
|theme
|27.
|then
|28.
|theory
|29.
|there
|30.
|they
|31.
|thing
|32.
|this
|33.
|thought
|34.
|three
|35.
|thrive
|36.
|throw
|37.
|thumb
|38.
|thunder
|39.
|ticket
|40.
|tide
|41.
|tiger
|42.
|tilt
|43.
|timber
|44.
|time
|45.
|tiny
|46.
|tip
|47.
|tired
|48.
|tissue
|49.
|title
|50.
|toast
|51.
|tobacco
|52.
|today
|53.
|toddler
|54.
|toe
|55.
|together
|56.
|toilet
|57.
|token
|58.
|tomato
|59.
|tomorrow
|60.
|tone
|61.
|tongue
|62.
|tonight
|63.
|tool
|64.
|tooth
|65.
|top
|66.
|topic
|67.
|topple
|68.
|torch
|69.
|tornado
|70.
|tortoise
|71.
|toss
|72.
|total
|73.
|tourist
|74.
|toward
|75.
|tower
|76.
|town
|77.
|toy
|78.
|track
|79.
|trade
|80.
|traffic
|81.
|tragic
|82.
|train
|83.
|transfer
|84.
|trap
|85.
|trash
|86.
|travel
|87.
|tray
|88.
|treat
|89.
|tree
|90.
|trend
|91.
|trial
|92.
|tribe
|93.
|trick
|94.
|trigger
|95.
|trim
|96.
|trip
|97.
|trophy
|98.
|trouble
|99.
|truck
|100.
|true
|101.
|truly
|102.
|trumpet
|103.
|trust
|104.
|truth
|105.
|try
|106.
|tube
|107.
|tuition
|108.
|tumble
|109.
|tuna
|110.
|tunnel
|111.
|turkey
|112.
|turn
|113.
|turtle
|114.
|twelve
|115.
|twenty
|116.
|twice
|117.
|twin
|118.
|twist
|119.
|two
|120.
|type
|121.
|typical
|1.
|ugly
|2.
|umbrella
|3.
|unable
|4.
|unaware
|5.
|uncle
|6.
|uncover
|7.
|under
|8.
|undo
|9.
|unfair
|10.
|unfold
|11.
|unhappy
|12.
|uniform
|13.
|unique
|14.
|unit
|15.
|universe
|16.
|unknown
|17.
|unlock
|18.
|until
|19.
|unusual
|20.
|unveil
|21.
|update
|22.
|upgrade
|23.
|uphold
|24.
|upon
|25.
|upper
|26.
|upset
|27.
|urban
|28.
|urge
|29.
|usage
|30.
|use
|31.
|used
|32.
|useful
|33.
|useless
|34.
|usual
|35.
|utility
|1.
|vacant
|2.
|vacuum
|3.
|vague
|4.
|valid
|5.
|valley
|6.
|valve
|7.
|van
|8.
|vanish
|9.
|vapor
|10.
|various
|11.
|vast
|12.
|vault
|13.
|vehicle
|14.
|velvet
|15.
|vendor
|16.
|venture
|17.
|venue
|18.
|verb
|19.
|verify
|20.
|version
|21.
|very
|22.
|vessel
|23.
|veteran
|24.
|viable
|25.
|vibrant
|26.
|vicious
|27.
|victory
|28.
|video
|29.
|view
|30.
|village
|31.
|vintage
|32.
|violin
|33.
|virtual
|34.
|virus
|35.
|visa
|36.
|visit
|37.
|visual
|38.
|vital
|39.
|vivid
|40.
|vocal
|41.
|voice
|42.
|void
|43.
|volcano
|44.
|volume
|45.
|vote
|46.
|voyage
|1.
|wage
|2.
|wagon
|3.
|wait
|4.
|walk
|5.
|wall
|6.
|walnut
|7.
|want
|8.
|warfare
|9.
|warm
|10.
|warrior
|11.
|wash
|12.
|wasp
|13.
|waste
|14.
|water
|15.
|wave
|16.
|way
|17.
|wealth
|18.
|weapon
|19.
|wear
|20.
|weasel
|21.
|weather
|22.
|web
|23.
|wedding
|24.
|weekend
|25.
|weird
|26.
|welcome
|27.
|west
|28.
|wet
|29.
|whale
|30.
|what
|31.
|wheat
|32.
|wheel
|33.
|when
|34.
|where
|35.
|whip
|36.
|whisper
|37.
|wide
|38.
|width
|39.
|wife
|40.
|wild
|41.
|will
|42.
|win
|43.
|window
|44.
|wine
|45.
|wing
|46.
|wink
|47.
|winner
|48.
|winter
|49.
|wire
|50.
|wisdom
|51.
|wise
|52.
|wish
|53.
|witness
|54.
|wolf
|55.
|woman
|56.
|wonder
|57.
|wood
|58.
|wool
|59.
|word
|60.
|work
|61.
|world
|62.
|worry
|63.
|worth
|64.
|wrap
|65.
|wreck
|66.
|wrestle
|67.
|wrist
|68.
|write
|69.
|wrong
|1.
|yard
|2.
|year
|3.
|yellow
|4.
|you
|5.
|young
|6.
|youth
|1.
|zebra
|2.
|zero
|3.
|zone
|4.
|zoo
What is the BIP39 list
The BIP39 list, or Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 39, is a standardized set of words used for generating mnemonic phrases, which are human-readable representations of cryptographic keys. These phrases are used to back up and restore cryptocurrency wallets securely. The BIP39 standard ensures interoperability across different wallets and platforms by providing a consistent word list and method for deriving seeds from the mnemonic phrases. The words are carefully chosen to minimize ambiguity and errors during manual entry, making it easier for users to manage their private keys without needing to handle complex hexadecimal strings.
Is BIP39 safe
BIP39 is generally considered safe when used correctly, as it provides a robust method for generating and recovering cryptocurrency wallets through mnemonic phrases. However, its safety depends on proper implementation and user practices, such as securely storing the mnemonic phrase offline and keeping it private. If the mnemonic is exposed, lost, or mishandled, the associated funds can be compromised or irrecoverable.
What is the word list count for BIP39
The BIP39 word list consists of 2048 unique words, carefully selected to ensure minimal ambiguity and ease of use across different languages and regions. This specific count of 2048 words allows each word to represent 11 bits of data (since 2^11 = 2048), which is a key part of the mnemonic phrase generation process.
What is the combination of BIP39
The combination of BIP39 involves the use of a mnemonic phrase, typically consisting of 12, 15, 18, 21, or 24 words from the BIP39 word list, to generate a cryptographic seed for a cryptocurrency wallet.
What is a passphrase wallet
Passphrases are utilized to generate unique hidden wallets and manage access to them, eliminating the need for a second hardware wallet or an additional backup. This ensures that your funds remain secure even if your primary wallet backup is compromised.