Bip39 English mnemonic phrase wordlist

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP39) introduces the use of a mnemonic phrase — a series of easily memorable words-to serve as a backup for your 12-24 word seed phrase in case of wallet failure.
Many wallets follow the BIP39 standard, but it’s essential to understand that BIP39 alone may not fully protect your assets. The mnemonic phrase words are chosen from a fixed list of 2048 words, which can be accessed here or viewed below:
Bip39 English mnemonic phrase wordlist
1.abandon
2.ability
3.able
4.about
5.above
6.absent
7.absorb
8.abstract
9.absurd
10.abuse
11.access
12.accident
13.account
14.accuse
15.achieve
16.acid
17.acoustic
18.acquire
19.across
20.act
21.action
22.actor
23.actress
24.actual
25.adapt
26.add
27.addict
28.address
29.adjust
30.admit
31.adult
32.advance
33.advice
34.aerobic
35.affair
36.afford
37.afraid
38.again
39.age
40.agent
41.agree
42.ahead
43.aim
44.air
45.airport
46.aisle
47.alarm
48.album
49.alcohol
50.alert
51.alien
52.all
53.alley
54.allow
55.almost
56.alone
57.alpha
58.already
59.also
60.alter
61.always
62.amateur
63.amazing
64.among
65.amount
66.amused
67.analyst
68.anchor
69.ancient
70.anger
71.angle
72.angry
73.animal
74.ankle
75.announce
76.annual
77.another
78.answer
79.antenna
80.antique
81.anxiety
82.any
83.apart
84.apology
85.appear
86.apple
87.approve
88.april
89.arch
90.arctic
91.area
92.arena
93.argue
94.arm
95.armed
96.armor
97.army
98.around
99.arrange
100.arrest
101.arrive
102.arrow
103.art
104.artefact
105.artist
106.artwork
107.ask
108.aspect
109.assault
110.asset
111.assist
112.assume
113.asthma
114.athlete
115.atom
116.attack
117.attend
118.attitude
119.attract
120.auction
121.audit
122.august
123.aunt
124.author
125.auto
126.autumn
127.average
128.avocado
129.avoid
130.awake
131.aware
132.away
133.awesome
134.awful
135.awkward
136.axis
1.baby
2.bachelor
3.bacon
4.badge
5.bag
6.balance
7.balcony
8.ball
9.bamboo
10.banana
11.banner
12.bar
13.barely
14.bargain
15.barrel
16.base
17.basic
18.basket
19.battle
20.beach
21.bean
22.beauty
23.because
24.become
25.beef
26.before
27.begin
28.behave
29.behind
30.believe
31.below
32.belt
33.bench
34.benefit
35.best
36.betray
37.better
38.between
39.beyond
40.bicycle
41.bid
42.bike
43.bind
44.biology
45.bird
46.birth
47.bitter
48.black
49.blade
50.blame
51.blanket
52.blast
53.bleak
54.bless
55.blind
56.blood
57.blossom
58.blouse
59.blue
60.blur
61.blush
62.board
63.boat
64.body
65.boil
66.bomb
67.bone
68.bonus
69.book
70.boost
71.border
72.boring
73.borrow
74.boss
75.bottom
76.bounce
77.box
78.boy
79.bracket
80.brain
81.brand
82.brass
83.brave
84.bread
85.breeze
86.brick
87.bridge
88.brief
89.bright
90.bring
91.brisk
92.broccoli
93.broken
94.bronze
95.broom
96.brother
97.brown
98.brush
99.bubble
100.buddy
101.budget
102.buffalo
103.build
104.bulb
105.bulk
106.bullet
107.bundle
108.bunker
109.burden
110.burger
111.burst
112.bus
113.business
114.busy
115.butter
116.buyer
117.buzz
1.cabbage
2.cabin
3.cable
4.cactus
5.cage
6.cake
7.call
8.calm
9.camera
10.camp
11.can
12.canal
13.cancel
14.candy
15.cannon
16.canoe
17.canvas
18.canyon
19.capable
20.capital
21.captain
22.car
23.carbon
24.card
25.cargo
26.carpet
27.carry
28.cart
29.case
30.cash
31.casino
32.castle
33.casual
34.cat
35.catalog
36.catch
37.category
38.cattle
39.caught
40.cause
41.caution
42.cave
43.ceiling
44.celery
45.cement
46.census
47.century
48.cereal
49.certain
50.chair
51.chalk
52.champion
53.change
54.chaos
55.chapter
56.charge
57.chase
58.chat
59.cheap
60.check
61.cheese
62.chef
63.cherry
64.chest
65.chicken
66.chief
67.child
68.chimney
69.choice
70.choose
71.chronic
72.chuckle
73.chunk
74.churn
75.cigar
76.cinnamon
77.circle
78.citizen
79.city
80.civil
81.claim
82.clap
83.clarify
84.claw
85.clay
86.clean
87.clerk
88.clever
89.click
90.client
91.cliff
92.climb
93.clinic
94.clip
95.clock
96.clog
97.close
98.cloth
99.cloud
100.clown
101.club
102.clump
103.cluster
104.clutch
105.coach
106.coast
107.coconut
108.code
109.coffee
110.coil
111.coin
112.collect
113.color
114.column
115.combine
116.come
117.comfort
118.comic
119.common
120.company
121.concert
122.conduct
123.confirm
124.congress
125.connect
126.consider
127.control
128.convince
129.cook
130.cool
131.copper
132.copy
133.coral
134.core
135.corn
136.correct
137.cost
138.cotton
139.couch
140.country
141.couple
142.course
143.cousin
144.cover
145.coyote
146.crack
147.cradle
148.craft
149.cram
150.crane
151.crash
152.crater
153.crawl
154.crazy
155.cream
156.credit
157.creek
158.crew
159.cricket
160.crime
161.crisp
162.critic
163.crop
164.cross
165.crouch
166.crowd
167.crucial
168.cruel
169.cruise
170.crumble
171.crunch
172.crush
173.cry
174.crystal
175.cube
176.culture
177.cup
178.cupboard
179.curious
180.current
181.curtain
182.curve
183.cushion
184.custom
185.cute
186.cycle
1.dad
2.damage
3.damp
4.dance
5.danger
6.daring
7.dash
8.daughter
9.dawn
10.day
11.deal
12.debate
13.debris
14.decade
15.december
16.decide
17.decline
18.decorate
19.decrease
20.deer
21.defense
22.define
23.defy
24.degree
25.delay
26.deliver
27.demand
28.demise
29.denial
30.dentist
31.deny
32.depart
33.depend
34.deposit
35.depth
36.deputy
37.derive
38.describe
39.desert
40.design
41.desk
42.despair
43.destroy
44.detail
45.detect
46.develop
47.device
48.devote
49.diagram
50.dial
51.diamond
52.diary
53.dice
54.diesel
55.diet
56.differ
57.digital
58.dignity
59.dilemma
60.dinner
61.dinosaur
62.direct
63.dirt
64.disagree
65.discover
66.disease
67.dish
68.dismiss
69.disorder
70.display
71.distance
72.divert
73.divide
74.divorce
75.dizzy
76.doctor
77.document
78.dog
79.doll
80.dolphin
81.domain
82.donate
83.donkey
84.donor
85.door
86.dose
87.double
88.dove
89.draft
90.dragon
91.drama
92.drastic
93.draw
94.dream
95.dress
96.drift
97.drill
98.drink
99.drip
100.drive
101.drop
102.drum
103.dry
104.duck
105.dumb
106.dune
107.during
108.dust
109.dutch
110.duty
111.dwarf
112.dynamic
1.eager
2.eagle
3.early
4.earn
5.earth
6.easily
7.east
8.easy
9.echo
10.ecology
11.economy
12.edge
13.edit
14.educate
15.effort
16.egg
17.eight
18.either
19.elbow
20.elder
21.electric
22.elegant
23.element
24.elephant
25.elevator
26.elite
27.else
28.embark
29.embody
30.embrace
31.emerge
32.emotion
33.employ
34.empower
35.empty
36.enable
37.enact
38.end
39.endless
40.endorse
41.enemy
42.energy
43.enforce
44.engage
45.engine
46.enhance
47.enjoy
48.enlist
49.enough
50.enrich
51.enroll
52.ensure
53.enter
54.entire
55.entry
56.envelope
57.episode
58.equal
59.equip
60.era
61.erase
62.erode
63.erosion
64.error
65.erupt
66.escape
67.essay
68.essence
69.estate
70.eternal
71.ethics
72.evidence
73.evil
74.evoke
75.evolve
76.exact
77.example
78.excess
79.exchange
80.excite
81.exclude
82.excuse
83.execute
84.exercise
85.exhaust
86.exhibit
87.exile
88.exist
89.exit
90.exotic
91.expand
92.expect
93.expire
94.explain
95.expose
96.express
97.extend
98.extra
99.eye
100.eyebrow
1.fabric
2.face
3.faculty
4.fade
5.faint
6.faith
7.fall
8.false
9.fame
10.family
11.famous
12.fan
13.fancy
14.fantasy
15.farm
16.fashion
17.fat
18.fatal
19.father
20.fatigue
21.fault
22.favorite
23.feature
24.february
25.federal
26.fee
27.feed
28.feel
29.female
30.fence
31.festival
32.fetch
33.fever
34.few
35.fiber
36.fiction
37.field
38.figure
39.file
40.film
41.filter
42.final
43.find
44.fine
45.finger
46.finish
47.fire
48.firm
49.first
50.fiscal
51.fish
52.fit
53.fitness
54.fix
55.flag
56.flame
57.flash
58.flat
59.flavor
60.flee
61.flight
62.flip
63.float
64.flock
65.floor
66.flower
67.fluid
68.flush
69.fly
70.foam
71.focus
72.fog
73.foil
74.fold
75.follow
76.food
77.foot
78.force
79.forest
80.forget
81.fork
82.fortune
83.forum
84.forward
85.fossil
86.foster
87.found
88.fox
89.fragile
90.frame
91.frequent
92.fresh
93.friend
94.fringe
95.frog
96.front
97.frost
98.frown
99.frozen
100.fruit
101.fuel
102.fun
103.funny
104.furnace
105.fury
106.future
1.gadget
2.gain
3.galaxy
4.gallery
5.game
6.gap
7.garage
8.garbage
9.garden
10.garlic
11.garment
12.gas
13.gasp
14.gate
15.gather
16.gauge
17.gaze
18.general
19.genius
20.genre
21.gentle
22.genuine
23.gesture
24.ghost
25.giant
26.gift
27.giggle
28.ginger
29.giraffe
30.girl
31.give
32.glad
33.glance
34.glare
35.glass
36.glide
37.glimpse
38.globe
39.gloom
40.glory
41.glove
42.glow
43.glue
44.goat
45.goddess
46.gold
47.good
48.goose
49.gorilla
50.gospel
51.gossip
52.govern
53.gown
54.grab
55.grace
56.grain
57.grant
58.grape
59.grass
60.gravity
61.great
62.green
63.grid
64.grief
65.grit
66.grocery
67.group
68.grow
69.grunt
70.guard
71.guess
72.guide
73.guilt
74.guitar
75.gun
76.gym
1.habit
2.hair
3.half
4.hammer
5.hamster
6.hand
7.happy
8.harbor
9.hard
10.harsh
11.harvest
12.hat
13.have
14.hawk
15.hazard
16.head
17.health
18.heart
19.heavy
20.hedgehog
21.height
22.hello
23.helmet
24.help
25.hen
26.hero
27.hidden
28.high
29.hill
30.hint
31.hip
32.hire
33.history
34.hobby
35.hockey
36.hold
37.hole
38.holiday
39.hollow
40.home
41.honey
42.hood
43.hope
44.horn
45.horror
46.horse
47.hospital
48.host
49.hotel
50.hour
51.hover
52.hub
53.huge
54.human
55.humble
56.humor
57.hundred
58.hungry
59.hunt
60.hurdle
61.hurry
62.hurt
63.husband
64.hybrid
1.ice
2.icon
3.idea
4.identify
5.idle
6.ignore
7.ill
8.illegal
9.illness
10.image
11.imitate
12.immense
13.immune
14.impact
15.impose
16.improve
17.impulse
18.inch
19.include
20.income
21.increase
22.index
23.indicate
24.indoor
25.industry
26.infant
27.inflict
28.inform
29.inhale
30.inherit
31.initial
32.inject
33.injury
34.inmate
35.inner
36.innocent
37.input
38.inquiry
39.insane
40.insect
41.inside
42.inspire
43.install
44.intact
45.interest
46.into
47.invest
48.invite
49.involve
50.iron
51.island
52.isolate
53.issue
54.item
55.ivory
1.jacket
2.jaguar
3.jar
4.jazz
5.jealous
6.jeans
7.jelly
8.jewel
9.job
10.join
11.joke
12.journey
13.joy
14.judge
15.juice
16.jump
17.jungle
18.junior
19.junk
20.just
1.kangaroo
2.keen
3.keep
4.ketchup
5.key
6.kick
7.kid
8.kidney
9.kind
10.kingdom
11.kiss
12.kit
13.kitchen
14.kite
15.kitten
16.kiwi
17.knee
18.knife
19.knock
20.know
1.lab
2.label
3.labor
4.ladder
5.lady
6.lake
7.lamp
8.language
9.laptop
10.large
11.later
12.latin
13.laugh
14.laundry
15.lava
16.law
17.lawn
18.lawsuit
19.layer
20.lazy
21.leader
22.leaf
23.learn
24.leave
25.lecture
26.left
27.leg
28.legal
29.legend
30.leisure
31.lemon
32.lend
33.length
34.lens
35.leopard
36.lesson
37.letter
38.level
39.liar
40.liberty
41.library
42.license
43.life
44.lift
45.light
46.like
47.limb
48.limit
49.link
50.lion
51.liquid
52.list
53.little
54.live
55.lizard
56.load
57.loan
58.lobster
59.local
60.lock
61.logic
62.lonely
63.long
64.loop
65.lottery
66.loud
67.lounge
68.love
69.loyal
70.lucky
71.luggage
72.lumber
73.lunar
74.lunch
75.luxury
76.lyrics
1.machine
2.mad
3.magic
4.magnet
5.maid
6.mail
7.main
8.major
9.make
10.mammal
11.man
12.manage
13.mandate
14.mango
15.mansion
16.manual
17.maple
18.marble
19.march
20.margin
21.marine
22.market
23.marriage
24.mask
25.mass
26.master
27.match
28.material
29.math
30.matrix
31.matter
32.maximum
33.maze
34.meadow
35.mean
36.measure
37.meat
38.mechanic
39.medal
40.media
41.melody
42.melt
43.member
44.memory
45.mention
46.menu
47.mercy
48.merge
49.merit
50.merry
51.mesh
52.message
53.metal
54.method
55.middle
56.midnight
57.milk
58.million
59.mimic
60.mind
61.minimum
62.minor
63.minute
64.miracle
65.mirror
66.misery
67.miss
68.mistake
69.mix
70.mixed
71.mixture
72.mobile
73.model
74.modify
75.mom
76.moment
77.monitor
78.monkey
79.monster
80.month
81.moon
82.moral
83.more
84.morning
85.mosquito
86.mother
87.motion
88.motor
89.mountain
90.mouse
91.move
92.movie
93.much
94.muffin
95.mule
96.multiply
97.muscle
98.museum
99.mushroom
100.music
101.must
102.mutual
103.myself
104.mystery
105.myth
1.naive
2.name
3.napkin
4.narrow
5.nasty
6.nation
7.nature
8.near
9.neck
10.need
11.negative
12.neglect
13.neither
14.nephew
15.nerve
16.nest
17.net
18.network
19.neutral
20.never
21.news
22.next
23.nice
24.night
25.noble
26.noise
27.nominee
28.noodle
29.normal
30.north
31.nose
32.notable
33.note
34.nothing
35.notice
36.novel
37.now
38.nuclear
39.number
40.nurse
41.nut
1.oak
2.obey
3.object
4.oblige
5.obscure
6.observe
7.obtain
8.obvious
9.occur
10.ocean
11.october
12.odor
13.off
14.offer
15.office
16.often
17.oil
18.okay
19.old
20.olive
21.olympic
22.omit
23.once
24.one
25.onion
26.online
27.only
28.open
29.opera
30.opinion
31.oppose
32.option
33.orange
34.orbit
35.orchard
36.order
37.ordinary
38.organ
39.orient
40.original
41.orphan
42.ostrich
43.other
44.outdoor
45.outer
46.output
47.outside
48.oval
49.oven
50.over
51.own
52.owner
53.oxygen
54.oyster
55.ozone
1.pact
2.paddle
3.page
4.pair
5.palace
6.palm
7.panda
8.panel
9.panic
10.panther
11.paper
12.parade
13.parent
14.park
15.parrot
16.party
17.pass
18.patch
19.path
20.patient
21.patrol
22.pattern
23.pause
24.pave
25.payment
26.peace
27.peanut
28.pear
29.peasant
30.pelican
31.pen
32.penalty
33.pencil
34.people
35.pepper
36.perfect
37.permit
38.person
39.pet
40.phone
41.photo
42.phrase
43.physical
44.piano
45.picnic
46.picture
47.piece
48.pig
49.pigeon
50.pill
51.pilot
52.pink
53.pioneer
54.pipe
55.pistol
56.pitch
57.pizza
58.place
59.planet
60.plastic
61.plate
62.play
63.please
64.pledge
65.pluck
66.plug
67.plunge
68.poem
69.poet
70.point
71.polar
72.pole
73.police
74.pond
75.pony
76.pool
77.popular
78.portion
79.position
80.possible
81.post
82.potato
83.pottery
84.poverty
85.powder
86.power
87.practice
88.praise
89.predict
90.prefer
91.prepare
92.present
93.pretty
94.prevent
95.price
96.pride
97.primary
98.print
99.priority
100.prison
101.private
102.prize
103.problem
104.process
105.produce
106.profit
107.program
108.project
109.promote
110.proof
111.property
112.prosper
113.protect
114.proud
115.provide
116.public
117.pudding
118.pull
119.pulp
120.pulse
121.pumpkin
122.punch
123.pupil
124.puppy
125.purchase
126.purity
127.purpose
128.purse
129.push
130.put
131.puzzle
132.pyramid
2.quantum
3.quarter
4.question
5.quick
6.quit
7.quiz
8.quote
1.rabbit
2.raccoon
3.race
4.rack
5.radar
6.radio
7.rail
8.rain
9.raise
10.rally
11.ramp
12.ranch
13.random
14.range
15.rapid
16.rare
17.rate
18.rather
19.raven
20.raw
21.razor
22.ready
23.real
24.reason
25.rebel
26.rebuild
27.recall
28.receive
29.recipe
30.record
31.recycle
32.reduce
33.reflect
34.reform
35.refuse
36.region
37.regret
38.regular
39.reject
40.relax
41.release
42.relief
43.rely
44.remain
45.remember
46.remind
47.remove
48.render
49.renew
50.rent
51.reopen
52.repair
53.repeat
54.replace
55.report
56.require
57.rescue
58.resemble
59.resist
60.resource
61.response
62.result
63.retire
64.retreat
65.return
66.reunion
67.reveal
68.review
69.reward
70.rhythm
71.rib
72.ribbon
73.rice
74.rich
75.ride
76.ridge
77.rifle
78.right
79.rigid
80.ring
81.riot
82.ripple
83.risk
84.ritual
85.rival
86.river
87.road
88.roast
89.robot
90.robust
91.rocket
92.romance
93.roof
94.rookie
95.room
96.rose
97.rotate
98.rough
99.round
100.route
101.royal
102.rubber
103.rude
104.rug
105.rule
106.run
107.runway
108.rural
1.sad
2.saddle
3.sadness
4.safe
5.sail
6.salad
7.salmon
8.salon
9.salt
10.salute
11.same
12.sample
13.sand
14.satisfy
15.satoshi
16.sauce
17.sausage
18.save
19.say
20.scale
21.scan
22.scare
23.scatter
24.scene
25.scheme
26.school
27.science
28.scissors
29.scorpion
30.scout
31.scrap
32.screen
33.script
34.scrub
35.sea
36.search
37.season
38.seat
39.second
40.secret
41.section
42.security
43.seed
44.seek
45.segment
46.select
47.sell
48.seminar
49.senior
50.sense
51.sentence
52.series
53.service
54.session
55.settle
56.setup
57.seven
58.shadow
59.shaft
60.shallow
61.share
62.shed
63.shell
64.sheriff
65.shield
66.shift
67.shine
68.ship
69.shiver
70.shock
71.shoe
72.shoot
73.shop
74.short
75.shoulder
76.shove
77.shrimp
78.shrug
79.shuffle
80.shy
81.sibling
82.sick
83.side
84.siege
85.sight
86.sign
87.silent
88.silk
89.silly
90.silver
91.similar
92.simple
93.since
94.sing
95.siren
96.sister
97.situate
98.six
99.size
100.skate
101.sketch
102.ski
103.skill
104.skin
105.skirt
106.skull
107.slab
108.slam
109.sleep
110.slender
111.slice
112.slide
113.slight
114.slim
115.slogan
116.slot
117.slow
118.slush
119.small
120.smart
121.smile
122.smoke
123.smooth
124.snack
125.snake
126.snap
127.sniff
128.snow
129.soap
130.soccer
131.social
132.sock
133.soda
134.soft
135.solar
136.soldier
137.solid
138.solution
139.solve
140.someone
141.song
142.soon
143.sorry
144.sort
145.soul
146.sound
147.soup
148.source
149.south
150.space
151.spare
152.spatial
153.spawn
154.speak
155.special
156.speed
157.spell
158.spend
159.sphere
160.spice
161.spider
162.spike
163.spin
164.spirit
165.split
166.spoil
167.sponsor
168.spoon
169.sport
170.spot
171.spray
172.spread
173.spring
174.spy
175.square
176.squeeze
177.squirrel
178.stable
179.stadium
180.staff
181.stage
182.stairs
183.stamp
184.stand
185.start
186.state
187.stay
188.steak
189.steel
190.stem
191.step
192.stereo
193.stick
194.still
195.sting
196.stock
197.stomach
198.stone
199.stool
200.story
201.stove
202.strategy
203.street
204.strike
205.strong
206.struggle
207.student
208.stuff
209.stumble
210.style
211.subject
212.submit
213.subway
214.success
215.such
216.sudden
217.suffer
218.sugar
219.suggest
220.suit
221.summer
222.sun
223.sunny
224.sunset
225.super
226.supply
227.supreme
228.sure
229.surface
230.surge
231.surprise
232.surround
233.survey
234.suspect
235.sustain
236.swallow
237.swamp
238.swap
239.swarm
240.swear
241.sweet
242.swift
243.swim
244.swing
245.switch
246.sword
247.symbol
248.symptom
249.syrup
250.system
1.table
2.tackle
3.tag
4.tail
5.talent
6.talk
7.tank
8.tape
9.target
10.task
11.taste
12.tattoo
13.taxi
14.teach
15.team
16.tell
17.ten
18.tenant
19.tennis
20.tent
21.term
22.test
23.text
24.thank
25.that
26.theme
27.then
28.theory
29.there
30.they
31.thing
32.this
33.thought
34.three
35.thrive
36.throw
37.thumb
38.thunder
39.ticket
40.tide
41.tiger
42.tilt
43.timber
44.time
45.tiny
46.tip
47.tired
48.tissue
49.title
50.toast
51.tobacco
52.today
53.toddler
54.toe
55.together
56.toilet
57.token
58.tomato
59.tomorrow
60.tone
61.tongue
62.tonight
63.tool
64.tooth
65.top
66.topic
67.topple
68.torch
69.tornado
70.tortoise
71.toss
72.total
73.tourist
74.toward
75.tower
76.town
77.toy
78.track
79.trade
80.traffic
81.tragic
82.train
83.transfer
84.trap
85.trash
86.travel
87.tray
88.treat
89.tree
90.trend
91.trial
92.tribe
93.trick
94.trigger
95.trim
96.trip
97.trophy
98.trouble
99.truck
100.true
101.truly
102.trumpet
103.trust
104.truth
105.try
106.tube
107.tuition
108.tumble
109.tuna
110.tunnel
111.turkey
112.turn
113.turtle
114.twelve
115.twenty
116.twice
117.twin
118.twist
119.two
120.type
121.typical
1.ugly
2.umbrella
3.unable
4.unaware
5.uncle
6.uncover
7.under
8.undo
9.unfair
10.unfold
11.unhappy
12.uniform
13.unique
14.unit
15.universe
16.unknown
17.unlock
18.until
19.unusual
20.unveil
21.update
22.upgrade
23.uphold
24.upon
25.upper
26.upset
27.urban
28.urge
29.usage
30.use
31.used
32.useful
33.useless
34.usual
35.utility
1.vacant
2.vacuum
3.vague
4.valid
5.valley
6.valve
7.van
8.vanish
9.vapor
10.various
11.vast
12.vault
13.vehicle
14.velvet
15.vendor
16.venture
17.venue
18.verb
19.verify
20.version
21.very
22.vessel
23.veteran
24.viable
25.vibrant
26.vicious
27.victory
28.video
29.view
30.village
31.vintage
32.violin
33.virtual
34.virus
35.visa
36.visit
37.visual
38.vital
39.vivid
40.vocal
41.voice
42.void
43.volcano
44.volume
45.vote
46.voyage
1.wage
2.wagon
3.wait
4.walk
5.wall
6.walnut
7.want
8.warfare
9.warm
10.warrior
11.wash
12.wasp
13.waste
14.water
15.wave
16.way
17.wealth
18.weapon
19.wear
20.weasel
21.weather
22.web
23.wedding
24.weekend
25.weird
26.welcome
27.west
28.wet
29.whale
30.what
31.wheat
32.wheel
33.when
34.where
35.whip
36.whisper
37.wide
38.width
39.wife
40.wild
41.will
42.win
43.window
44.wine
45.wing
46.wink
47.winner
48.winter
49.wire
50.wisdom
51.wise
52.wish
53.witness
54.wolf
55.woman
56.wonder
57.wood
58.wool
59.word
60.work
61.world
62.worry
63.worth
64.wrap
65.wreck
66.wrestle
67.wrist
68.write
69.wrong
1.yard
2.year
3.yellow
4.you
5.young
6.youth
1.zebra
2.zero
3.zone
4.zoo

What is the BIP39 list

The BIP39 list, or Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 39, is a standardized set of words used for generating mnemonic phrases, which are human-readable representations of cryptographic keys. These phrases are used to back up and restore cryptocurrency wallets securely. The BIP39 standard ensures interoperability across different wallets and platforms by providing a consistent word list and method for deriving seeds from the mnemonic phrases. The words are carefully chosen to minimize ambiguity and errors during manual entry, making it easier for users to manage their private keys without needing to handle complex hexadecimal strings.

Is BIP39 safe

BIP39 is generally considered safe when used correctly, as it provides a robust method for generating and recovering cryptocurrency wallets through mnemonic phrases. However, its safety depends on proper implementation and user practices, such as securely storing the mnemonic phrase offline and keeping it private. If the mnemonic is exposed, lost, or mishandled, the associated funds can be compromised or irrecoverable.

What is the word list count for BIP39

The BIP39 word list consists of 2048 unique words, carefully selected to ensure minimal ambiguity and ease of use across different languages and regions. This specific count of 2048 words allows each word to represent 11 bits of data (since 2^11 = 2048), which is a key part of the mnemonic phrase generation process.

What is the combination of BIP39

The combination of BIP39 involves the use of a mnemonic phrase, typically consisting of 12, 15, 18, 21, or 24 words from the BIP39 word list, to generate a cryptographic seed for a cryptocurrency wallet.

What is a passphrase wallet

Passphrases are utilized to generate unique hidden wallets and manage access to them, eliminating the need for a second hardware wallet or an additional backup. This ensures that your funds remain secure even if your primary wallet backup is compromised.