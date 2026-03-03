Anti-Money Laundering (AML) in Crypto: Compliance Explained Crypto AML rules make exchanges verify users (KYC), monitor transfers, report suspicious activity and follow the FATF Travel Rule. What each means for users.

What Is Bitcoin Dominance? How It's Calculated and Used Bitcoin dominance is BTC's share of the total crypto market cap. How it is calculated, why trackers disagree and what a rise or a fall usually means.