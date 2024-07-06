Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Most lost funds are not stolen: they sit behind a phrase with one wrong word, an unknown derivation path or a forgotten wallet file. These guides walk through restoring a wallet step by step, finding and reading old backups, and testing a backup while there is still time to fix it.

Start here

More in Recovery

Tools

PDF documents on this topic

All 9 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.