Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups
Most lost funds are not stolen: they sit behind a phrase with one wrong word, an unknown derivation path or a forgotten wallet file. These guides walk through restoring a wallet step by step, finding and reading old backups, and testing a backup while there is still time to fix it.
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More in Recovery
- Crypto Inheritance: How to Pass On Your Seed Phrase
Plan crypto inheritance without exposing your seed phrase: what heirs need, five methods compared, a no-secrets letter checklist and mistakes to avoid.
- Test Your Wallet Backup: A Self-Audit of Your Seed Phrase
Audit your own wallet the way a thief or an heir would: test the backup, find stray copies, count what a partial leak reveals and check your passwords.
- Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39)
A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.
- How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content
View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.
- Bitcoin Core Seed Phrase: Why There Is None and How to Back Up
Bitcoin Core has no BIP39 seed phrase: its HD seed is in the wallet file. Back it up with Backup Wallet, again after encrypting, and keep copies offline.
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PDF documents on this topic
All 9 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.
- Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types · October 22, 2026
Learn how one BIP-39 seed derives Legacy, Nested SegWit, Native SegWit, and Taproot addresses, and how to recover balances across different paths.
- Recovering a Solana Wallet From a Key Array · October 19, 2026
Learn how to restore a Solana account from a 64-byte secret key array or base58 string into Solflare or Phantom, and how it differs from a seed phrase.
- Coins Sent to Mistyped or Wrongly Restored Wallets · October 15, 2026
Funds sent to an incorrectly restored wallet remain safe on-chain but can only be accessed by reproducing the exact derivation path and passphrase.
- Letter of Instruction for BIP39 Seed Phrases · June 14, 2026
A guide and fill-in template for drafting a letter of instruction that directs executors to your BIP39 backup without exposing private keys.
- Recovering Funds Sent to Contract Wallets on Other Chains · April 23, 2026
Tokens sent across chains to a smart-contract wallet address arrive in an undeployed account and require identical bytecode redeployment to recover.
- Migrating a Mobile Wallet to a New Phone · March 30, 2026
Learn how to safely transfer a mobile crypto wallet to a new device using BIP39 seed phrases without relying on flawed OS migration tools.
- BIP-39 Seed Phrases: The Most Dangerous Backup You’ll Ever Own · June 18, 2025
Practical cybersecurity guide on the risks and responsibilities of BIP-39 seed phrase storage and management.
- BIP-39 SEED PHRASE The Principles of Cryptographic Backup and Wallet Recovery · June 10, 2025
- Liana Wallet: Timelocked Recovery Paths Explained · January 16, 2025
Liana uses Bitcoin relative timelocks to activate recovery keys after set periods of inactivity, requiring periodic UTXO refreshes to reset keys.