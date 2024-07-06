Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

All 9 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.

Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types · October 22, 2026 Learn how one BIP-39 seed derives Legacy, Nested SegWit, Native SegWit, and Taproot addresses, and how to recover balances across different paths.

Recovering a Solana Wallet From a Key Array · October 19, 2026 Learn how to restore a Solana account from a 64-byte secret key array or base58 string into Solflare or Phantom, and how it differs from a seed phrase.

Coins Sent to Mistyped or Wrongly Restored Wallets · October 15, 2026 Funds sent to an incorrectly restored wallet remain safe on-chain but can only be accessed by reproducing the exact derivation path and passphrase.

Letter of Instruction for BIP39 Seed Phrases · June 14, 2026 A guide and fill-in template for drafting a letter of instruction that directs executors to your BIP39 backup without exposing private keys.

Recovering Funds Sent to Contract Wallets on Other Chains · April 23, 2026 Tokens sent across chains to a smart-contract wallet address arrive in an undeployed account and require identical bytecode redeployment to recover.

Migrating a Mobile Wallet to a New Phone · March 30, 2026 Learn how to safely transfer a mobile crypto wallet to a new device using BIP39 seed phrases without relying on flawed OS migration tools.

BIP-39 Seed Phrases: The Most Dangerous Backup You’ll Ever Own · June 18, 2025 Practical cybersecurity guide on the risks and responsibilities of BIP-39 seed phrase storage and management.

BIP-39 SEED PHRASE The Principles of Cryptographic Backup and Wallet Recovery · June 10, 2025