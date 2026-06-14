Letter of Instruction for BIP39 Seed Phrases

A guide and fill-in template for drafting a letter of instruction that directs executors to your BIP39 backup without exposing private keys.

PDF document · Published · Updated

Open the PDF (6 pages, 314 KB)

Contents

  1. Core Principles and Separation of Secrets
  2. What Must Never Appear in the Letter
  3. Letter of Instruction: Fill-in Template
  4. Maintenance and Storage
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. BIP39 format examples
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
seed phrase · letter of instruction · estate planning · key recovery
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.