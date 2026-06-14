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Letter of Instruction for BIP39 Seed Phrases

A guide and fill-in template for drafting a letter of instruction that directs executors to your BIP39 backup without exposing private keys.

PDF document · Published June 14, 2026 · Updated October 22, 2026

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Contents Core Principles and Separation of Secrets What Must Never Appear in the Letter Letter of Instruction: Fill-in Template Maintenance and Storage FAQ Sources BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed phrase · letter of instruction · estate planning · key recovery Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

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