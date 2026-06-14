Letter of Instruction for BIP39 Seed Phrases
A guide and fill-in template for drafting a letter of instruction that directs executors to your BIP39 backup without exposing private keys.
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (6 pages, 314 KB)
Contents
- Core Principles and Separation of Secrets
- What Must Never Appear in the Letter
- Letter of Instruction: Fill-in Template
- Maintenance and Storage
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase · letter of instruction · estate planning · key recovery
Guides on the same subject
- Crypto Inheritance: How to Pass On Your Seed Phrase
Plan crypto inheritance without exposing your seed phrase: what heirs need, five methods compared, a no-secrets letter checklist and mistakes to avoid.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases
Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.