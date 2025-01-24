Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases

Lost bitcoin can be recovered only if a backup of its keys still exists: a seed phrase, a wallet file with its password, or a private key. The coins never leave the blockchain; what goes missing is the means to sign for them, so recovering them is a search for one of those backups. For a self-custody wallet nobody else holds a copy, and Bitcoin Core’s documentation puts it plainly: if the wallet and all its backups are lost, the bitcoins become permanently inaccessible (managing wallets). Coins you bought on an exchange and never withdrew are a different case: the exchange holds the keys, and you get them back by recovering the account through its support.

What You Found and Where to Restore It

What you find What it is Where to restore it 12 to 24 words Usually a BIP39 seed phrase Any compatible wallet: see how to restore a wallet from a seed phrase 12 words from Electrum An Electrum seed Electrum, as an Electrum seed (Electrum seed vs BIP39) 20 or 33 words SLIP-39 shares, usually from a Trezor A Trezor or another wallet with SLIP-39 support (SLIP-39 vs BIP39) A wallet.dat file A Bitcoin Core wallet A current Bitcoin Core, on a copy: view and recover wallet.dat A file named default_wallet or similar An Electrum wallet file Electrum, with the file’s password if it has one A string starting with 5, K or L A private key in WIF A wallet that can import or sweep private keys (WIF explained) A string starting with 6P A BIP38-encrypted private key A wallet with BIP38 support, plus its password (BIP38 explained)

Where Do Bitcoin Wallets Keep Their Files?

Start with the computers you used for crypto, then every old laptop, external drive and USB stick. The common wallet files and their default places:

Wallet What to look for Default location Bitcoin Core wallet.dat , usually inside a wallets subfolder Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Bitcoin ( %APPDATA%\Bitcoin before version 28.0); macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Bitcoin ; Linux: ~/.bitcoin Electrum Wallet files such as default_wallet , named after each wallet wallets folder in %APPDATA%\Electrum (Windows) or ~/.electrum (macOS and Linux) Geth and other Ethereum wallets Keystore files: encrypted JSON files, in Geth named UTC--<date>--<address> Geth’s keystore folder, or wherever you saved the file Exodus No backup file: the 12-word secret phrase is the backup Wherever you wrote the phrase down (Exodus says its desktop data folder is not a backup)

Bitcoin Core’s file documentation lists these data directories and notes that a node without a wallets subfolder, as in older installs, keeps its wallets directly in the data directory. The Bitcoin Core 28.0 release notes explain the Windows change: new installs use AppData\Local\Bitcoin , while a node that already has AppData\Roaming\Bitcoin keeps using it. Electrum’s FAQ lists its folders for each system. Backups made with Bitcoin Core’s Backup Wallet command carry whatever name you gave them, usually ending in .dat .

These folders are hidden by default. On Windows, type the path into File Explorer’s address bar; on a Mac, use Go → Go to Folder (Shift-Cmd-G) in Finder; on Linux, show hidden files with Ctrl+H. To search a whole disk by file name, run the first command in a macOS or Linux terminal, or the second in Windows PowerShell:

find / \( -iname "wallet.dat" -o -iname "default_wallet" -o -iname "UTC--*" \) 2> /dev/null

Get-ChildItem - Path C:\ - Recurse - Force - ErrorAction SilentlyContinue - Include wallet.dat , default_wallet , UTC --* | Select-Object FullName

Copy any file you find to a separate drive before you open it, and work on the copy: current software may rewrite an old file, and Bitcoin Core 30.0 and later can only migrate an old wallet file, which replaces it, not open it as it is.

Where Else Could the Seed Phrase Be?

Most seed phrases were written on paper when the wallet was set up. Look in:

Paper records. Notebooks, the recovery sheet or card that came in a hardware wallet’s box, safes, deposit boxes and folders of important documents.

Notebooks, the recovery sheet or card that came in a hardware wallet’s box, safes, deposit boxes and folders of important documents. Old phones and computers. If a wallet app still opens on an old device, it may show the phrase again; write it down and check it before you rely on it.

If a wallet app still opens on an old device, it may show the phrase again; write it down and check it before you rely on it. Digital copies. Notes apps, email drafts and sent messages, cloud drives, password managers and photo libraries, where a screenshot can hide among thousands of pictures.

Notes apps, email drafts and sent messages, cloud drives, password managers and photo libraries, where a screenshot can hide among thousands of pictures. Encrypted files. If you once encrypted your seed phrase or hid it in an image, look for those files and for any notes on how you did it; a password manager may hold the password.

If a copy turns up in a cloud account, an email or a photo library, treat the phrase as exposed: restore the wallet and move the funds to a new wallet with a new phrase.

What If You Found Only Part of the Backup?

A phrase with a doubtful, wrong or missing word. Compare each word with the BIP39 word list, where the first four letters identify every word. The checksum narrows down the rest: how to fix seed phrase errors shows how to find the word, and the last word calculator lists the possible final words.

Compare each word with the BIP39 word list, where the first four letters identify every word. The checksum narrows down the rest: how to fix seed phrase errors shows how to find the word, and the last word calculator lists the possible final words. A phrase that restores an empty wallet. The wallet may be looking on another derivation path, or the original wallet had a passphrase; the zero-balance checks in our restore guide go through each cause.

The wallet may be looking on another derivation path, or the original wallet had a passphrase; the zero-balance checks in our restore guide go through each cause. A wallet file without its password. Bitcoin Core’s documentation says there is no way to recover a passphrase, so all you can do is test guesses based on what you remember, which BTCRecover automates; our wallet.dat guide covers password recovery step by step.

What If You Can’t Find Any Backup?

Keep looking before you give up: old devices, external drives and USB sticks, cloud storage and old messages are where forgotten backups turn up. A deleted wallet file may still be on a disk, so stop using that drive and try data recovery software. If the coins were on an exchange, its account recovery can restore access without any backup of your own.

Without a seed phrase, a wallet file or a private key, though, nobody can restore a self-custody wallet: not the wallet’s developers and not a “recovery service”. Be wary of anyone who offers to recover lost bitcoin for an upfront fee or asks for your phrase or wallet file. The FBI has warned about companies that falsely claim they can recover cryptocurrency lost to scams: they charge a fee up front, then go silent or ask for more (FBI IC3).

How to Keep This From Happening Again