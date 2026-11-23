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Broken Phone Screen: Getting Into Your Wallet

Recover a wallet after a broken phone screen using a compatible backup, and understand when mirroring or data-preserving repair can help.

PDF document · Published November 23, 2026

Open the PDF (7 pages, 410 KB)

Contents Restore the wallet without the damaged phone When screen mirroring can help Repair, verification and securing the old phone FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: broken phone wallet · wallet recovery · BIP39 recovery phrase · screen mirroring · private key safety Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

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How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 14.