Broken Phone Screen: Getting Into Your Wallet
Recover a wallet after a broken phone screen using a compatible backup, and understand when mirroring or data-preserving repair can help.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (7 pages, 410 KB)
Contents
- Restore the wallet without the damaged phone
- When screen mirroring can help
- Repair, verification and securing the old phone
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- broken phone wallet · wallet recovery · BIP39 recovery phrase · screen mirroring · private key safety
Guides on the same subject
- Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases
Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content
View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 14.