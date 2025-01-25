Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Attackers rarely break cryptography; they trick people into revealing a phrase or copy it from a careless backup. These articles cover the common attacks on seed phrases and private keys, how to tell whether a phrase has been exposed, and storage schemes that survive a single point of failure.

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