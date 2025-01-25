Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

All 18 printable explainers on this topic, including the PDF archive, newest first.

Polkadot and Parachain Architecture Explained · September 20, 2026 Polkadot uses a Relay Chain for shared security and consensus, connecting parallel parachains that communicate via the XCM cross-chain message format.

Revoking Token Approvals to Stay Safe in Web3 · September 9, 2026 Token approvals grant protocols ongoing access to your funds; regularly auditing and revoking stale permissions reduces your exposure to exploits and phishing.

Wallet Drainers: The New Crypto Threat · June 20, 2026 Wallet drainers are a rapidly emerging crypto threat exploiting users through deceptive approvals and draining funds from digital wallets, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and cybersecurity awareness.

What Are Rug Pulls and How to Avoid Them · May 21, 2026 Rug pulls are a common crypto scam where developers drain investor funds, but careful research and vigilance can help you avoid them.

How to Spot and Avoid Crypto Scams · May 5, 2026 This article explains how to identify common cryptocurrency scams through red flags like unrealistic promises and pressure tactics, while providing practical security measures to protect your digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Security Best Practices: Protecting Your Digital Assets · April 19, 2026 This article outlines essential cryptocurrency security best practices, including using hardware wallets, enabling two-factor authentication, protecting…

Will Quantum Computing Break Cryptography? · April 16, 2026 Quantum computing poses a future threat to current encryption methods, but researchers are actively developing quantum-resistant cryptography to maintain…

Proof of Work vs Proof of Stake: A Comprehensive Comparison · April 8, 2026 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake represent two fundamental approaches to blockchain consensus, with PoW prioritizing security through computational power…

Crypto WiFi Hack · December 24, 2025 The dangers of “free public WiFi” found in places like hotels, airports, cafes, and libraries are manifold.

Security Hygiene · December 23, 2025 The exhilarating world of Web3 offers unprecedented opportunities, but it also comes with its share of perils, particularly during a bull run when the…

Your Wallet Vault Inside Phone Cloud Backups · December 22, 2025 Learn how phone cloud backups expose encrypted wallet vaults to remote account takeovers and how to safely disable cloud syncing for mobile wallets.

Bull Run Scams · November 26, 2025 Back in 2021, there were fewer than 15,000 tokens and coins on the market.

What Is a Sybil Attack in Crypto · November 3, 2025 A Sybil attack aims to take over a network using multiple accounts on an online or on - chain network of users.

Admin Keys and Upgradeable Contracts · October 20, 2025 Learn how proxy contracts and admin keys allow developers to alter smart contract code, and how to inspect upgrade authorities on-chain.

NFT Security: Protecting Your Digital Assets from Theft and Scams · October 6, 2025 Essential security practices for NFT collectors, traders, and creators in 2025.

DeFi Security: Protecting Assets in Decentralized Finance · October 4, 2025 Smart contract risks, wallet safety, and best practices for DeFi users in 2025.

The Twelve Words Between You and the Void · June 27, 2025 A philosophical essay on the meaning and responsibility behind BIP-39 seed phrases in cryptocurrency.