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Admin Keys and Upgradeable Contracts

Learn how proxy contracts and admin keys allow developers to alter smart contract code, and how to inspect upgrade authorities on-chain.

PDF document · Published October 20, 2025 · Updated October 24, 2026

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Contents How Proxy Patterns Separate State from Logic Admin Control Architectures How to Inspect Admin Keys on Block Explorers The Impact of a Compromised Admin Key FAQ Sources BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: admin keys · upgradeable contracts · proxy contracts · timelock controller · erc-1967 Topic: Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 6.