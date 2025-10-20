Admin Keys and Upgradeable Contracts

Learn how proxy contracts and admin keys allow developers to alter smart contract code, and how to inspect upgrade authorities on-chain.

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Contents

  1. How Proxy Patterns Separate State from Logic
  2. Admin Control Architectures
  3. How to Inspect Admin Keys on Block Explorers
  4. The Impact of a Compromised Admin Key
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. BIP39 format examples
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
admin keys · upgradeable contracts · proxy contracts · timelock controller · erc-1967
Topic:
Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 6.