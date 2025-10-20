Admin Keys and Upgradeable Contracts
Learn how proxy contracts and admin keys allow developers to alter smart contract code, and how to inspect upgrade authorities on-chain.
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Contents
- How Proxy Patterns Separate State from Logic
- Admin Control Architectures
- How to Inspect Admin Keys on Block Explorers
- The Impact of a Compromised Admin Key
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- admin keys · upgradeable contracts · proxy contracts · timelock controller · erc-1967
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- What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work
An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 6.