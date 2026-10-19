The four steps of BIP39

The BIP39 specification turns a random number into words in four steps, the same in every compliant wallet:

Entropy. The wallet draws 128 to 256 random bits, in steps of 32. This number, ENT, is the whole secret. Checksum. It hashes the entropy with SHA-256 and keeps the first ENT/32 bits of the hash, CS. For 128 bits of entropy that is 4 bits. Groups. It appends the checksum to the entropy and cuts the result into groups of 11 bits. Each group is a number from 0 to 2047. Words. Each number is an index into the list of 2048 words, counted from 0. The words in order are the mnemonic.

Words Entropy (ENT) Checksum (CS) Total bits 12 128 bits 4 bits 132 = 12 × 11 15 160 bits 5 bits 165 = 15 × 11 18 192 bits 6 bits 198 = 18 × 11 21 224 bits 7 bits 231 = 21 × 11 24 256 bits 8 bits 264 = 24 × 11

From entropy to words: the first 4 bits of SHA-256(entropy) are the checksum (0011), and the 132 bits, cut into 11-bit groups, pick the words “abandon” ×11 + “about”.

Why the last word is special

The checksum always lands at the end, inside the last word. In a 12-word phrase the last word holds 7 bits of entropy and the 4 checksum bits, so once the first 11 words are fixed, only 128 of the 2048 words can end the phrase. In the test vector above, SHA-256 of 16 zero bytes begins with 0x37, binary 0011 0111, so the checksum is 0011 and the last index is 3: about. The last word calculator lists every valid ending for a test prefix, and the checksum checker runs the same test on a whole phrase.

From words to seed

The words are not used as a key directly. A wallet runs the mnemonic through PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512 with 2048 iterations, with the text mnemonic plus an optional passphrase as the salt, and gets a 512-bit seed. BIP32 turns that seed into a master key, and the derivation path picks the keys for each account and address. The mnemonic code converter shows every one of those values for a test phrase.

Test vectors to try

BIP39 links to official test vectors in python-mnemonic, its reference implementation. Paste the entropy of any of these into the tool above; the words must match exactly. They are public, so never send funds to them.

Entropy (hex) Mnemonic 00000000000000000000000000000000 abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about 7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f7f legal winner thank year wave sausage worth useful legal winner thank yellow 80808080808080808080808080808080 letter advice cage absurd amount doctor acoustic avoid letter advice cage above ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo zoo wrong 0000…0000 (256 bits) abandon × 23, then art

Making entropy yourself is the risky part: people are poor random number generators. Our guide explains why you should never make up a seed phrase, and 12 vs 24 words compares the lengths.