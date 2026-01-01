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Word #2041 11111111000

yellow

/ˈjɛləʊ/

Binary Representation

1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0

11-bit index: 11111111000 (decimal 2040)

Position

#2041 of 2048

Hex Index

0x7F8

4-Letter Prefix

yell

About "yellow" in BIP39

"yellow" is the #2041 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11111111000 (decimal index 2040), placing it at the 100% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "yell" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 6 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 2040), "yellow" is part of the "Y" letter group with 6 entries total, positioned at #3 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "yellow" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "Y"

#2039 yard #2040 year #2042 you #2043 young #2044 youth
View all words starting with "Y"
Full BIP39 Wordlist