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Word #2042 11111111001

you

/juː/

Binary Representation

1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
1

11-bit index: 11111111001 (decimal 2041)

Position

#2042 of 2048

Hex Index

0x7F9

4-Letter Prefix

you

About "you" in BIP39

"you" is the #2042 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11111111001 (decimal index 2041), placing it at the 100% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "you" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 3 characters, "you" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 2041), "you" is part of the "Y" letter group with 6 entries total, positioned at #4 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "you" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "Y"

#2039 yard #2040 year #2041 yellow #2043 young #2044 youth
View all words starting with "Y"
Full BIP39 Wordlist