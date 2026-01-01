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Word #2048 11111111111

zoo

/zuː/

Binary Representation

1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1

11-bit index: 11111111111 (decimal 2047)

Position

#2048 of 2048

Hex Index

0x7FF

4-Letter Prefix

zoo

About "zoo" in BIP39

"zoo" is the last word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11111111111 (decimal index 2047), placing it at the 100% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "zoo" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 3 characters, "zoo" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 2047), "zoo" is part of the "Z" letter group with 4 entries total, positioned at #4 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "zoo" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "Z"

#2045 zebra #2046 zero #2047 zone
View all words starting with "Z"
Full BIP39 Wordlist