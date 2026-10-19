Terms of Use

Updated October 19, 2026

By using bip39-phrase.com you accept these terms. If you don't, please don't use the site.

What the site is

bip39-phrase.com publishes reference material about the BIP39 standard — the official wordlists, a page for each word, guides and PDF documents — and free tools that run in your browser. It is not a wallet, an exchange or a custody service, and it never holds anyone's funds or keys.

Tools are provided as is

The tools follow the published standards and are checked against official test vectors, but they are provided "as is", without warranty of any kind. You are responsible for how you use them and for the security of any phrase or key you create, store or enter on your device. To the extent the law allows, we are not liable for any loss arising from the use of the site or its tools.

Not financial advice

Content on the site is educational information about cryptography and wallet technology. It is not investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Check important decisions with the documentation of your wallet and, where appropriate, a qualified professional.

Example phrases and keys are public

Every phrase, key and address published on the site — in articles, on tool pages and in the PDF archives, including the official BIP39 test vectors — is public. Never send funds to them.

Content and sources

The BIP39 wordlists are reproduced from the official bitcoin/bips repository. Articles cite their sources in the text; how we write and correct them is described on the about page. Links to other sites are provided for reference; we don't control those sites.

Changes and contact

We may update these terms; the date at the top shows the current version. Questions: info@bip39-phrase.com . See also the privacy policy and the security notes.