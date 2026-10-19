BIP39 Seed Phrase Validator (Checksum Checker)
Paste a seed phrase to validate it: see whether its BIP39 checksum is valid, which words are not in the wordlist and what they were probably meant to be. The check runs in your browser.
Updated
Эта страница по-русски: Проверка сид-фразы (контрольная сумма)
What the checker tells you
- Words that are not in the list, each with up to three likely corrections: words with the same first four letters, or words one or two letters away. In the English list the first four letters identify every word, so "abso" can only be "absorb".
- Whether the length is valid. BIP39 phrases have 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 words. 20 or 33 words point to a SLIP-39 share, 25 words to a Monero phrase.
- Whether the checksum matches, once every word is known and the length is right.
- Whether the words are an Electrum seed. Electrum has its own format, in which an HMAC-SHA512 of the phrase starts with a version number; current Electrum versions make such phrases fail the BIP39 check on purpose.
How the BIP39 checksum works
A BIP39 phrase encodes a random number, the entropy, plus a few check bits. The wallet hashes the entropy with SHA-256 and appends the first ENT/32 bits of the hash, where ENT is the entropy length. The combined bits are cut into groups of 11, and each group picks one of the 2048 words, so the checksum always sits in the last word. To watch the checksum being computed bit by bit, open the interactive BIP39 walkthrough.
|Words
|Entropy
|Checksum
|Random combinations that pass
|12
|128 bits
|4 bits
|1 in 16
|15
|160 bits
|5 bits
|1 in 32
|18
|192 bits
|6 bits
|1 in 64
|21
|224 bits
|7 bits
|1 in 128
|24
|256 bits
|8 bits
|1 in 256
To check a phrase, the tool turns the words back into numbers, splits off the last ENT/32 bits, hashes the rest and compares. The same check runs when you restore a wallet, which is why a typo usually produces an "invalid mnemonic" error instead of an empty wallet. The method is defined in the BIP39 specification; this page uses the same
@scure/bip39 library as the site's other tools.
When a phrase fails
Most failures come from writing the phrase down, not from the wallet. In order of likelihood:
- A misspelled word. The checker flags it and suggests corrections; the full BIP39 word list lets you compare letter by letter.
- A word misread as another valid word, such as wave and wage. Both are in the list, so only the checksum notices.
- Two swapped words, often in a phrase copied in columns.
- A phrase that is not BIP39: Electrum seeds, SLIP-39 shares, Monero phrases, or TON's 24-word format, which uses BIP39 words but its own check.
Our guide on how to fix seed phrase errors walks through each case, including how many combinations a missing word leaves.
Related tools
Building a phrase from dice or coin flips? The BIP39 last word calculator lists every word that completes it. To see the keys and addresses a test phrase produces, use the seed phrase to private key converter, and to create a random phrase, the BIP39 generator.
Offline version
The generator, checksum checker, last word calculator and seed phrase converter in a single HTML file: it opens in a browser with no internet connection and makes no network requests.
Download the offline version (HTML, 522 KB)
Check the file’s SHA-256 before you open it:
96396acd75801a3a271b716cd0666bf006c613e8e6f7be5e47de7330bcec2887
macOS and Linux: shasum -a 256 bip39-tools-offline.html; Windows: certutil -hashfile bip39-tools-offline.html SHA256. v1.0.0, 2026-10-19.
BIP39 Checksum Checker — Frequently Asked Questions
What does a BIP39 seed phrase validator check?
Three rules of the standard: every word is in one of the 10 official BIP39 lists, the phrase has 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 words, and its last bits match the SHA-256 checksum of the rest. This validator runs all three checks in your browser and suggests corrections for words that are not in the list.
What does a valid checksum prove?
Only that the words fit together: the last bits of the phrase match the SHA-256 hash of the rest. It catches most typos, but it is not proof that the phrase is the one your wallet uses. About 1 in 16 random 12-word combinations, and 1 in 256 random 24-word combinations, also pass.
All my words are in the list but the checksum fails. What now?
Look for a word that was misread as another valid word (wave and wage, for example), two swapped words, or a missing word replaced by a guess. If the phrase came from Electrum, it is probably not a BIP39 phrase at all: current Electrum versions create seeds that deliberately fail the BIP39 check. Restore it in Electrum.
Which wordlists does the checker support?
All ten official BIP39 lists: English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, Italian, Czech and Portuguese. It picks the list that contains your words; most wallets use only English.
Does capitalisation matter?
Not for the words: the checker reads them in lower case, as most wallets do. It does matter for a BIP39 passphrase, which is a separate field in the wallet and is not checked here.
Guides
- Invalid Seed Phrase? How to Find and Fix a Wrong Word (BIP39)
A seed phrase is invalid when a word is off the BIP39 list or the checksum fails. How to find a misspelled, missing or swapped word and confirm the fix.
- How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step
Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.
- Why You Should Never Create Your Own Seed Phrase
Words you pick are far easier to guess than random ones; brain wallets made from invented phrases were usually drained within a day. Use a generator or dice.