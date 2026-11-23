API key formats

All six formats take their randomness from the same source and differ only in the set of symbols a key is written with. A larger set packs more bits into each character, so the key can be shorter for the same strength.

Format Symbols Bits per character Example Alphanumeric A–Z a–z 0–9 5.95 vCtvCRyFJI0GCVz7fhcMs3ipPlgIpumI Hex 0–9 a–f 4 532950a7e379539f74aeb393f6eaaa78 Base64 A–Z a–z 0–9 + / 6 tdzGlS4vqNvwvP0dzYU08ajxeKKp9+4l Base64URL A–Z a–z 0–9 - _ 6 a1OaW2iw2gQm6QA0-uwzJ4r4WLsRBS_v UUID v4 8-4-4-4-12 hex digits — 02234c07-dfd4-41fc-894e-adc627c212d1 Numeric 0–9 3.32 09152076898454811930955550599287

Alphanumeric. The usual choice for an API key: no symbol needs escaping in a URL, an HTTP header, a shell command or JSON.

The usual choice for an API key: no symbol needs escaping in a URL, an HTTP header, a shell command or JSON. Hex. Maps straight to bytes: 64 characters are exactly 32 bytes. Common for HMAC and webhook signing secrets.

Maps straight to bytes: 64 characters are exactly 32 bytes. Common for HMAC and webhook signing secrets. Base64. The densest text form, 6 bits per character, but + and / have to be percent-encoded inside a URL.

The densest text form, 6 bits per character, but + and / have to be percent-encoded inside a URL. Base64URL. Base64 with - and _ in place of + and /, safe in URLs and file names. JSON Web Tokens use this alphabet.

Base64 with - and _ in place of + and /, safe in URLs and file names. JSON Web Tokens use this alphabet. UUID v4. Client IDs and key IDs in systems that already store UUIDs. 122 of its 128 bits are random.

Client IDs and key IDs in systems that already store UUIDs. 122 of its 128 bits are random. Numeric. Codes typed by hand or read aloud. A digit carries little, so 128 bits take 39 digits.

Base64 and Base64URL are both defined in RFC 4648; the URL-safe variant in its section 5 changes only the last two symbols of the alphabet. At a length that is a multiple of four, a key from this generator is also a valid Base64 encoding of random bytes without padding: 32 characters decode to 24 bytes, 64 characters to 48.

Key length and entropy

The strength of a random key is its entropy: the length multiplied by the bits each character carries. Every extra bit doubles the number of keys an attacker would have to try.

Length Numeric Hex Alphanumeric Base64 / Base64URL 16 characters 53 bits 64 bits 95 bits 96 bits 24 characters 80 bits 96 bits 143 bits 144 bits 32 characters 106 bits 128 bits 191 bits 192 bits 48 characters 159 bits 192 bits 286 bits 288 bits 64 characters 213 bits 256 bits 381 bits 384 bits

OWASP's Session Management Cheat Sheet requires at least 64 bits of entropy in a session identifier and, for identifiers you generate yourself, a cryptographically secure generator with a size of at least 128 bits. An API key lives far longer than a session, so 128 bits is a sensible floor: 22 alphanumeric or Base64 characters, or 32 hex characters. The generator marks a key below 64 bits as weak and one of 128 bits or more as strong. Its default, 32 alphanumeric characters, carries about 191 bits.

For scale: 128 bits is the entropy of a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, and 256 bits, which is 64 hex characters, is the entropy of a 24-word phrase and the size of a Bitcoin or Ethereum private key. The BIP39 visualizer shows how such bits become words, and the private key generator makes keys with a public key and an address for 18 networks.

Key prefixes

A prefix is a fixed, readable start of the key, such as sk_ or api_ . It adds no security; it tells people and programs what they are looking at. A developer sees at once whether a key is secret or publishable, test or live, and secret scanners find leaked keys in repositories by these patterns. An underscore keeps the whole key one word, so a double-click selects all of it. Large APIs follow the same idea:

Service Prefix Meaning Stripe sk_live_, sk_test_ Secret keys for live and test mode Stripe pk_live_, pk_test_ Publishable keys that may appear in client code GitHub ghp_, github_pat_ Personal access tokens, classic and fine-grained Slack xoxb-, xoxp- Bot tokens and user tokens AWS AKIA Long-term access key ID, paired with a 40-character secret access key

The prefix you type is put in front of every key and is not counted in the length or in the entropy. It may hold letters, digits, underscores, hyphens and dots, up to 24 characters.

Key ID and secret pairs

A single API key is both the name and the password of a client: whoever sees it in transit or in a log can use it. A pair splits the two roles. The key ID identifies the client and travels with every request. The secret stays with the client and the server; the client uses it to sign each request, usually with HMAC-SHA256 over the body and a timestamp, and the server recomputes the signature. AWS works this way with its access key ID and secret access key. The same split between a public identifier and a secret stands behind the OAuth client ID and client secret.

With the pair option on, the generator makes an independent secret for every key ID, 32 to 128 characters long, in the format of the key and with its own prefix if you need one. For a UUID key ID the secret is alphanumeric: RFC 9562, the UUID standard, says UUIDs must not be used as identifiers whose mere possession grants access.

Generate an API key in code

When keys are issued by your own backend, generate them there. Each line below takes 32 bytes, that is 256 bits, from a cryptographically secure generator seeded by the operating system:

Where Code Result Linux, macOS shell openssl rand -hex 32 64 hex characters Linux, macOS shell openssl rand -base64 32 44 Base64 characters, the last one is = padding Node.js require('node:crypto').randomBytes(32).toString('base64url') 43 Base64URL characters Browser JavaScript Array.from(crypto.getRandomValues(new Uint8Array(32)), (b) => b.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join('') 64 hex characters Python secrets.token_urlsafe(32) 43 Base64URL characters; secrets.token_hex(32) gives 64 hex PHP bin2hex(random_bytes(32)) 64 hex characters Go b := make([]byte, 32); rand.Read(b); key := base64.RawURLEncoding.EncodeToString(b) 43 Base64URL characters, with crypto/rand Java byte[] b = new byte[32]; new SecureRandom().nextBytes(b); String key = Base64.getUrlEncoder().withoutPadding().encodeToString(b); 43 Base64URL characters C# (.NET 6+) Convert.ToHexString(RandomNumberGenerator.GetBytes(32)) 64 hex characters, upper case Ruby SecureRandom.urlsafe_base64(32) 43 Base64URL characters