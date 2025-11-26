Bull Run Scams
Back in 2021, there were fewer than 15,000 tokens and coins on the market.
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (4 pages, 70 KB)
Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
- What Is P2P Crypto Trading? How It Works and How to Stay Safe
P2P crypto trading is buying or selling coins directly with another person while a platform holds the seller's crypto in escrow. Steps, costs and scams.
- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.