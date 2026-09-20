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Polkadot and Parachain Architecture Explained

Polkadot uses a Relay Chain for shared security and consensus, connecting parallel parachains that communicate via the XCM cross-chain message format.

PDF document · Published September 20, 2026 · Updated November 11, 2026

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Contents The Relay Chain: Polkadot's Central Backbone Parachains: Independent Chains with Shared Security Cross-Chain Communication with XCM Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Relay Chain · XCM · shared security Topic: Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

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