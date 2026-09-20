Polkadot and Parachain Architecture Explained
Polkadot uses a Relay Chain for shared security and consensus, connecting parallel parachains that communicate via the XCM cross-chain message format.
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Contents
- The Relay Chain: Polkadot's Central Backbone
- Parachains: Independent Chains with Shared Security
- Cross-Chain Communication with XCM
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Relay Chain · XCM · shared security
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