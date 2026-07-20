Seed Phrase PDF Archive
Page 12 of 13 · Jul – Oct 2026 · documents 331–360
PBKDF2 vs HMAC: Speed Choices in BIP39 and BIP32
BIP39 uses 2048 PBKDF2 rounds to resist passphrase guessing, while BIP32 relies on a single HMAC round for fast child key derivation.
Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types
Learn how one BIP-39 seed derives Legacy, Nested SegWit, Native SegWit, and Taproot addresses, and how to recover balances across different paths.
Mnemonic Seed Formats That Differ From BIP39
Technical reference detailing non-BIP39 mnemonic phrase formats including Electrum, aezeed, Polyseed, and legacy Monero seeds.
Compiling Policies with rust-miniscript
Learn how to define spending conditions in rust-miniscript's policy language, compile to descriptors, and inspect execution costs.
Recovering a Solana Wallet From a Key Array
Learn how to restore a Solana account from a 64-byte secret key array or base58 string into Solflare or Phantom, and how it differs from a seed phrase.
Watch-Only Wallets: Tracking Funds Without Private Keys
A technical explanation of how watch-only wallets derive addresses, prepare PSBTs using extended public keys, and manage privacy risks.
Don't Keep the Backup in the Hardware Wallet Box
Storing your recovery seed inside the original hardware wallet box creates a single point of failure that compromises theft and disaster resilience.
Why There Is No BIP39 Version 2
Bitcoin Improvement Proposals cannot introduce breaking changes once deployed; fixes and alternative designs must publish under new proposal numbers.
What a Change Address Is and Why Wallets Create One
A change address receives the leftover balance from a spent UTXO using an internal derivation path to preserve user privacy.
Coins Sent to Mistyped or Wrongly Restored Wallets
Funds sent to an incorrectly restored wallet remain safe on-chain but can only be accessed by reproducing the exact derivation path and passphrase.
The Ethereum Merge: What Changed and What It Means
The Ethereum Merge in September 2022 switched the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, cutting energy use by 99.95% and reducing ETH issuance.
How Spot Bitcoin ETFs Changed the Cryptocurrency Market
Spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in January 2024 drove over $10 billion in inflows, pushed Bitcoin to record highs, and reshaped market structure.
Decentralized Identity Solutions: How DIDs Work and Why They Matter
Decentralized identity (DID) gives individuals cryptographic control over their digital credentials, removing dependence on centralized identity providers.
Polkadot and Parachain Architecture Explained
Polkadot uses a Relay Chain for shared security and consensus, connecting parallel parachains that communicate via the XCM cross-chain message format.
How to Optimize Ethereum Gas Fees
A practical guide to reducing Ethereum transaction costs through timing, manual fee settings, Layer 2 networks, and smart contract optimization.
Dynamic NFTs: How They Work and Where They Are Used
Dynamic NFTs update their metadata in response to real-world data or on-chain events, enabling use cases in sports, gaming, identity, and finance.
Fractional Ownership of NFTs: How It Works
Fractional NFT ownership splits high-value tokens into tradable shares, improving liquidity while raising legal and governance challenges.
ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 Token Standards Compared
ERC-20 handles fungible tokens, ERC-721 enables unique NFTs, and ERC-1155 combines both in one efficient multi-token contract standard.
Revoking Token Approvals to Stay Safe in Web3
Token approvals grant protocols ongoing access to your funds; regularly auditing and revoking stale permissions reduces your exposure to exploits and phishing.
Dollar-Cost Averaging: A Practical Strategy for Crypto Investors
DCA lets crypto investors buy fixed amounts at regular intervals, reducing the impact of volatility and removing the need to time the market.
Soulbound Tokens and Digital Identity
Soulbound tokens are non-transferable blockchain tokens designed to represent persistent identity attributes, with real promise and unsolved problems in privacy and key management.
Account Abstraction in Ethereum: How ERC-4337 Works
ERC-4337 enables programmable Ethereum accounts via UserOperations, bundlers, and Paymasters without changing the base protocol.
Blockchain Applications in Supply Chain Management
Blockchain enables tamper-resistant traceability and automated compliance in supply chains, with real deployments in food safety, shipping, and diamond certification.
FOMO and FUD: The Emotional Engines of Crypto Markets
FOMO and FUD are the primary emotional drivers of crypto market cycles, causing irrational buying at peaks and panic selling during downturns.
EIP-1559 and Ethereum Fee Burning Explained
EIP-1559 replaced Ethereum's fee auction with a protocol-set base fee that is burned each block, reducing ETH supply over time.
Crypto Options Trading Explained
Crypto options give traders the right to buy or sell digital assets at a set price, using calls, puts, and volatility-based strategies.
Quantum-Resistant Cryptography for Blockchains
NIST's 2024 post-quantum standards pressure blockchains to replace ECDSA with lattice or hash-based schemes before quantum hardware matures.
The Role of Market Makers in Crypto Markets
Market makers in crypto provide continuous buy and sell quotes across centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring liquidity while managing significant inventory and counterparty risks.
Sharding and the Ethereum Roadmap
Ethereum's sharding roadmap has shifted from execution sharding to Danksharding, focusing on blob data availability to scale rollups efficiently.
MiCA: Europe's Crypto Regulation Framework Explained
MiCA is the EU's comprehensive crypto regulation framework, introducing licensing, disclosure, and reserve rules for issuers and service providers across all 27 member states.