Watch-Only Wallets: Tracking Funds Without Private Keys

A technical explanation of how watch-only wallets derive addresses, prepare PSBTs using extended public keys, and manage privacy risks.

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Contents

  1. Derivation Mechanics with Extended Public Keys
  2. Extended Key Types and Descriptors
  3. Transaction Construction and PSBTs
  4. Information Exposure and Privacy Risks
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
Keywords:
watch-only wallet · xpub · BIP32 · PSBT · public key derivation
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.