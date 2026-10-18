Hot Wallet vs Cold Wallet: Differences and When to Use Each A hot wallet keeps its keys on an online device; a cold wallet keeps them offline. Speed, cost, risks and backups compared, and how to split funds between them.

xpub, ypub and zpub: Extended Public Keys Explained What xpub, ypub and zpub mean: how an extended public key works, which address type each prefix stands for, how to convert them and why to keep them private.