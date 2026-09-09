Revoking Token Approvals to Stay Safe in Web3
Token approvals grant protocols ongoing access to your funds; regularly auditing and revoking stale permissions reduces your exposure to exploits and phishing.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- How Token Approvals Work
- The Real Risks of Stale Approvals
- How to Revoke Approvals
- Building a Safer Approval Habit
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- token approvals · revoke approvals · wallet security · DeFi security · smart contract permissions
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- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.