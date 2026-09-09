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Revoking Token Approvals to Stay Safe in Web3

Token approvals grant protocols ongoing access to your funds; regularly auditing and revoking stale permissions reduces your exposure to exploits and phishing.

PDF document · Published September 9, 2026 · Updated November 10, 2026

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Contents How Token Approvals Work The Real Risks of Stale Approvals How to Revoke Approvals Building a Safer Approval Habit Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: token approvals · revoke approvals · wallet security · DeFi security · smart contract permissions Topic: Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Phishing Stop crypto phishing with a few habits: use bookmarked official links, never give out your seed phrase, read every approval and check whole addresses.

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.