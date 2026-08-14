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FOMO and FUD: The Emotional Engines of Crypto Markets

FOMO and FUD are the primary emotional drivers of crypto market cycles, causing irrational buying at peaks and panic selling during downturns.

PDF document · Published August 14, 2026 · Updated November 9, 2026

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Contents How FOMO Inflates Prices How FUD Triggers Selloffs The Feedback Loop Between the Two Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: crypto market psychology · Bitcoin volatility · panic selling Topic: Crypto Markets, Trading and Regulation

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