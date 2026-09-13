Dynamic NFTs: How They Work and Where They Are Used
Dynamic NFTs update their metadata in response to real-world data or on-chain events, enabling use cases in sports, gaming, identity, and finance.
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Contents
- How Dynamic NFTs Update Their State
- Sports, Gaming, and Identity Applications
- Real Estate, Supply Chain, and Finance
- Limitations and Considerations
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- dynamic NFTs · NFT metadata · smart contracts · blockchain oracles · tokenization
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