PBKDF2 vs HMAC: Speed Choices in BIP39 and BIP32

BIP39 uses 2048 PBKDF2 rounds to resist passphrase guessing, while BIP32 relies on a single HMAC round for fast child key derivation.

PDF document · Published

Open the PDF (6 pages, 257 KB)

Contents

  1. Why BIP39 Employs Slow Key Stretching
  2. Why BIP32 Uses a Single Fast HMAC Round
  3. Cryptographic Comparison: BIP39 vs BIP32 Derivation
  4. Hardware Wallet Performance Implications
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
HMAC-SHA512 · key derivation
Topic:
BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.