PBKDF2 vs HMAC: Speed Choices in BIP39 and BIP32
BIP39 uses 2048 PBKDF2 rounds to resist passphrase guessing, while BIP32 relies on a single HMAC round for fast child key derivation.
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Contents
- Why BIP39 Employs Slow Key Stretching
- Why BIP32 Uses a Single Fast HMAC Round
- Cryptographic Comparison: BIP39 vs BIP32 Derivation
- Hardware Wallet Performance Implications
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- HMAC-SHA512 · key derivation
Guides on the same subject
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
- Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means
What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.
- BIP85: Derive Many Seed Phrases From One Seed
How BIP85 derives independent child seed phrases, passwords and keys from one master seed: the path scheme, a verified test vector, wallet support and risks.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.